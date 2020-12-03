Use any browser on BrowserStack!

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-browserstack-launcher as a devDependency in your package.json . Just run,

$ npm install karma-browserstack-launcher --save-dev

and it will be added automatically.

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ browserStack : { username : 'jamesbond' , accessKey : '007' }, customLaunchers : { bs_firefox_mac : { base : 'BrowserStack' , browser : 'firefox' , browser_version : '21.0' , os : 'OS X' , os_version : 'Mountain Lion' }, bs_iphone5 : { base : 'BrowserStack' , device : 'iPhone 5' , os : 'ios' , os_version : '6.0' } }, browsers : [ 'bs_firefox_mac' , 'bs_iphone5' ] }) }

Global options

username your BS username, you can also use BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME env variable.

your BS username, you can also use env variable. accessKey your BS access key, you can also use BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY env variable.

your BS access key, you can also use env variable. startTunnel do you wanna establish the BrowserStack tunnel ? (defaults to true )

do you wanna establish the BrowserStack tunnel ? (defaults to ) tunnelIdentifier / localIdentifier in case you want to start the BrowserStack tunnel outside karma by setting startTunnel to false , set the identifier passed to the -localIdentifier option here (optional)

/ in case you want to start the BrowserStack tunnel outside by setting to , set the identifier passed to the option here (optional) retryLimit how many times do you want to retry to capture the browser ? (defaults to 3 )

how many times do you want to retry to capture the browser ? (defaults to ) captureTimeout the browser capture timeout (defaults to 120 )

the browser capture timeout (defaults to ) timeout the BS worker timeout (defaults to 300

the BS worker timeout (defaults to build the BS worker build name (optional)

the BS worker build name (optional) name the BS worker name (optional)

the BS worker name (optional) project the BS worker project name (optional)

the BS worker project name (optional) proxyHost the host of your proxy for communicating with BrowserStack REST API and BrowserStackLocal (optional)

the host of your proxy for communicating with BrowserStack REST API and BrowserStackLocal (optional) proxyPort the port of your proxy (optional)

the port of your proxy (optional) proxyUser the username used for authentication with your proxy (optional)

the username used for authentication with your proxy (optional) proxyPass the password used for authentication with your proxy (optional)

the password used for authentication with your proxy (optional) proxyProtocol the protocol of your proxy (optional. default: http . valid: http or https )

the protocol of your proxy (optional. default: . valid: or ) forcelocal force traffic through the local BrowserStack tunnel, passes flag through to BrowserStackTunnel

force traffic through the local BrowserStack tunnel, passes flag through to BrowserStackTunnel video enable video recording of session on BrowserStack (defaults to true )

Per browser options

device name of the device

name of the device real_mobile or realMobile allows the session to run on a real mobile device instead of an emulator / simulator (optional, defaults to false )

or allows the session to run on a real mobile device instead of an emulator / simulator (optional, defaults to ) browser name of the browser

name of the browser browser_version version of the browser

version of the browser os which platform ?

which platform ? os_version version of the platform

version of the platform build the BS worker build name (optional, defaults to global)

the BS worker build name (optional, defaults to global) name the BS worker name (optional, defaults to global)

the BS worker name (optional, defaults to global) project the BS worker project name (optional, defaults to global)

Note: you can also pass through any additional options supported by browserstack. (EG. url , resolution , etc.)

See https://www.browserstack.com/automate/capabilities for a full list of supported options.

BrowserStack reporter

To report session results back to BrowserStack for display on your BrowserStack dashboard, use the following additional configuration:

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ reporters : [ 'dots' , 'BrowserStack' ] }) }

Browserstack iOS simulators

By default, your Selenium and JS tests will run on real iOS devices on BrowserStack. Since we are in the implementation phase, we are still working on a few things, such as adding more devices, ability to test on local URLs, etc.

In case your tests are facing any issues on real iOS devices, we also provide iOS simulators where you can run your automated tests smoothly.

To access our iOS simulators, use the following capabilities:

customLaunchers: { iPad_3 : { real_mobile : false , device : 'iPad 3rd (6.0)' , os : 'ios' , 'os_version' : '6.0' , 'browser_version' : null , browser : 'Mobile Safari' } }

List of iOS simulators you can test on:

device: 'iPad 3rd', 'os_version': '5.1'

device: 'iPad 3rd (6.0)', 'os_version': '6.0'

device: 'iPad Mini', 'os_version': '7.0'

device: 'iPad 4th', 'os_version': '7.0'

device: 'iPhone 4S', 'os_version': '5.1'

device: 'iPhone 4S (6.0)', 'os_version': '6.0'

device: 'iPhone 5', 'os_version': '6.0'

device: 'iPhone 5S', 'os_version': '7.0'

CI/CD Build Environment Variables

Many CI/CD systems will make the name or ID of the currently running build available via an environment variable. The follow environment variables below are supported by default:

process.env.BUILD_NUMBER

process.env.BUILD_TAG

process.env.CI_BUILD_NUMBER

process.env.CI_BUILD_TAG

process.env.TRAVIS_BUILD_NUMBER

process.env.CIRCLE_BUILD_NUM

process.env.DRONE_BUILD_NUMBER

BrowserStack's REST API documentation explains how to retrieve a list of desired capabilities for browsers.

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

Check out sample code working with karma-browserstack-launcher here.