The easiest way is to keep
karma-browserstack-launcher as a devDependency in your
package.json. Just run,
$ npm install karma-browserstack-launcher --save-dev
and it will be added automatically.
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
// global config of your BrowserStack account
browserStack: {
username: 'jamesbond',
accessKey: '007'
},
// define browsers
customLaunchers: {
bs_firefox_mac: {
base: 'BrowserStack',
browser: 'firefox',
browser_version: '21.0',
os: 'OS X',
os_version: 'Mountain Lion'
},
bs_iphone5: {
base: 'BrowserStack',
device: 'iPhone 5',
os: 'ios',
os_version: '6.0'
}
},
browsers: ['bs_firefox_mac', 'bs_iphone5']
})
}
username your BS username, you can also use
BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME env variable.
accessKey your BS access key, you can also use
BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY env variable.
startTunnel do you wanna establish the BrowserStack tunnel ? (defaults to
true)
tunnelIdentifier/
localIdentifier in case you want to start the BrowserStack tunnel outside
karma by setting
startTunnel to
false, set the identifier passed to the
-localIdentifier option here (optional)
retryLimit how many times do you want to retry to capture the browser ? (defaults to
3)
captureTimeout the browser capture timeout (defaults to
120)
timeout the BS worker timeout (defaults to
300
build the BS worker build name (optional)
name the BS worker name (optional)
project the BS worker project name (optional)
proxyHost the host of your proxy for communicating with BrowserStack REST API and BrowserStackLocal (optional)
proxyPort the port of your proxy (optional)
proxyUser the username used for authentication with your proxy (optional)
proxyPass the password used for authentication with your proxy (optional)
proxyProtocol the protocol of your proxy (optional. default:
http. valid:
http or
https)
forcelocal force traffic through the local BrowserStack tunnel, passes flag through to BrowserStackTunnel
video enable video recording of session on BrowserStack (defaults to
true)
device name of the device
real_mobile or
realMobile allows the session to run on a real mobile device instead of an emulator / simulator (optional, defaults to
false)
browser name of the browser
browser_version version of the browser
os which platform ?
os_version version of the platform
build the BS worker build name (optional, defaults to global)
name the BS worker name (optional, defaults to global)
project the BS worker project name (optional, defaults to global)
Note: you can also pass through any additional options supported by browserstack. (EG.
url,
resolution, etc.)
See https://www.browserstack.com/automate/capabilities for a full list of supported options.
To report session results back to BrowserStack for display on your BrowserStack dashboard, use the following additional configuration:
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
// The rest of your karma config is here
// ...
reporters: ['dots', 'BrowserStack']
})
}
By default, your Selenium and JS tests will run on real iOS devices on BrowserStack. Since we are in the implementation phase, we are still working on a few things, such as adding more devices, ability to test on local URLs, etc.
In case your tests are facing any issues on real iOS devices, we also provide iOS simulators where you can run your automated tests smoothly.
To access our iOS simulators, use the following capabilities:
customLaunchers: {
iPad_3: {
real_mobile: false,
device: 'iPad 3rd (6.0)',
os: 'ios',
'os_version': '6.0',
'browser_version': null,
browser: 'Mobile Safari'
}
}
List of iOS simulators you can test on:
device: 'iPad 3rd', 'os_version': '5.1'
device: 'iPad 3rd (6.0)', 'os_version': '6.0'
device: 'iPad Mini', 'os_version': '7.0'
device: 'iPad 4th', 'os_version': '7.0'
device: 'iPhone 4S', 'os_version': '5.1'
device: 'iPhone 4S (6.0)', 'os_version': '6.0'
device: 'iPhone 5', 'os_version': '6.0'
device: 'iPhone 5S', 'os_version': '7.0'
Many CI/CD systems will make the name or ID of the currently running build available via an environment variable. The follow environment variables below are supported by default:
process.env.BUILD_NUMBER
process.env.BUILD_TAG
process.env.CI_BUILD_NUMBER
process.env.CI_BUILD_TAG
process.env.TRAVIS_BUILD_NUMBER
process.env.CIRCLE_BUILD_NUM
process.env.DRONE_BUILD_NUMBER
BrowserStack's REST API documentation explains how to retrieve a list of desired capabilities for browsers.
For more information on Karma see the homepage.
Check out sample code working with karma-browserstack-launcher here.