A Karma plugin to run Benchmark.js over multiple browsers with CI compatible output.
npm install --save-dev benchmark karma-benchmark
In karma.conf.js, add
'benchmark' to the list of frameworks:
module.exports = config => {
config.set({
autoWatch: false,
browsers: ["Chrome"],
concurrency: 1,
files: ["bench/**/*.bench.js"],
frameworks: ["benchmark"],
singleRun: true
});
};
Now let's add
karma-benchmarkjs-reporter by @FormidableLabs to report results to the Terminal:
npm install --save-dev karma-benchmarkjs-reporter
In karma.conf.js, add
'benchmark' to the list of reporters:
module.exports = (config) => {
config.set({
autoWatch: false,
browsers: ['Chrome'],
concurrency: 1,
files: ['bench/**/*.bench.js'],
frameworks: ['benchmark'],
+ reporters: ['benchmark'],
singleRun: true
});
};
To feed our data into Continuous Integration, we can use the
karma-junit-reporter.
npm install --save-dev karma-junit-reporter
In karma.conf.js, add
junit to the list of reporters and configure the reporter accordingly:
module.exports = (config) => {
config.set({
autoWatch: false,
browsers: ['Chrome'],
concurrency: 1,
files: ['bench/**/*.bench.js'],
frameworks: ['benchmark'],
+ junitReporter: {
+ outputDir: 'reports',
+ outputFile: 'benchmark.xml'
+ },
- reporters: ['benchmark'],
+ reporters: ['benchmark', 'junit'],
singleRun: true
});
};
With a free plot.ly account, we can generate visualisations using the karma-benchmark-plotly-reporter by @etpinard.
npm install --save-dev karma-benchmark-plotly-reporter
In karma.conf.js, add
benchmark-plotly to the list of reporters and configure the reporter accordingly:
module.exports = (config) => {
config.set({
autoWatch: false,
+ benchmarkPlotlyReporter: {
+ username: '<your username>',
+ apiKey: '<your api key>',
+ cloudFilename: 'plotly-example',
+ imageFilename: 'plotly-example.png'
+ },
browsers: ['Chrome'],
concurrency: 1,
files: ['bench/**/*.bench.js'],
frameworks: ['benchmark'],
junitReporter: {
outputDir: 'reports',
outputFile: 'benchmark.xml'
},
- reporters: ['benchmark', 'junit'],
+ reporters: ['benchmark', 'benchmark-plotly', 'junit'],
singleRun: true
});
};
Benchmarks can be written by using the original Benchmark.js API, but a wrapper API is also provided by karma-benchmark in the form of the
suite and
benchmark globals. The karma-benchmark API aims to make the process of writing Benchmarks feel familiar to users of Jasmine or Jest.
In this example, a suite is defined that pits
_.each against the native
Array.forEach method:
suite("Array iteration", () => {
benchmark("_.each", () => {
_.each([1, 2, 3], el => {
return el;
});
});
benchmark("native forEach", () => {
[1, 2, 3].forEach(el => {
return el;
});
});
});
Suite options are the same as in Benchmark.js with one exception:
onStart and
onComplete can be set at the suite level.
See the Benchmark.js Suite constructor API docs for a full list of options.
suite(
"Array iteration",
() => {
benchmark("_.each", () => {
_.each(this.list, number => {
return number;
});
});
benchmark("native forEach", () => {
this.list.forEach(number => {
return number;
});
});
},
{
onCycle(event) {
var suite = this;
var benchmark = event.target;
console.log("Cycle completed for " + suite.name + ": " + benchmark.name);
},
onStart() {
this.list = [5, 4, 3];
},
onComplete() {
this.list = null;
}
}
);
Benchmark options are the same as in Benchmark.js. If
setup and
teardown are passed to
benchmark(), they will override
setup and
teardown from the suite. Pass
null or undefined to remove them.
See the Benchmark.js Benchmark constructor API docs for a full list of options.
suite("Iteration", () => {
benchmark(
"_.each with array",
() => {
_.each(this.list, number => {
return number;
});
},
{
setup() {
this.list = ["a", "b", "c"];
},
teardown() {
delete this.list;
}
}
);
benchmark(
"_.each with object",
() => {
_.each(this.list, number => {
return number;
});
},
{
setup() {
this.list = { 0: "a", 1: "b", 2: "c" };
},
teardown() {
delete this.list;
}
}
);
});
To run only a specific benchmark, use
benchmark.only() or
bbenchmark() instead of
benchmark():
benchmark.only(() => {
// Only this benchmark will run
// bbenchmark() does the same thing
});
benchmark(() => {
// This benchmark won't run
});
The same applies to suites with
suite.only() and
ssuite().
To skip a benchmark, use
benchmark.skip() or
xbenchmark() instead of
benchmark():
benchmark.skip(() => {
// This benchmark won't run
// xbenchmark() does the same thing
});
benchmark(() => {
// This and all other benchmarks will run
});
The same applies to suites with
suite.skip() and
xsuite().
Get help with issues by creating a Bug Report or discuss ideas by opening a Feature Request.
If you find my Open Source projects useful, please share them ❤️
I'm Jamie Mason from Leeds in England, I began Web Design and Development in 1999 and have been Contracting and offering Consultancy as Fold Left Ltd since 2012. Who I've worked with includes Sky Sports, Sky Bet, Sky Poker, The Premier League, William Hill, Shell, Betfair, and Football Clubs including Leeds United, Spurs, West Ham, Arsenal, and more.