A Karma plugin to run Benchmark.js over multiple browsers with CI compatible output.

🌩 Installation

npm install --save-dev benchmark karma-benchmark

🕵🏾‍♀️ Reporters

⚖️ Configuration

In karma.conf.js, add 'benchmark' to the list of frameworks:

module .exports = config => { config.set({ autoWatch : false , browsers : [ "Chrome" ], concurrency : 1 , files : [ "bench/**/*.bench.js" ], frameworks : [ "benchmark" ], singleRun : true }); };

Terminal Reporting

Now let's add karma-benchmarkjs-reporter by @FormidableLabs to report results to the Terminal:

npm install --save-dev karma-benchmarkjs-reporter

In karma.conf.js, add 'benchmark' to the list of reporters:

module.exports = (config) => { config.set({ autoWatch: false, browsers: ['Chrome'], concurrency: 1, files: ['bench/**/*.bench.js'], frameworks: ['benchmark'], + reporters: ['benchmark'], singleRun: true }); };

JUnit Reporting

To feed our data into Continuous Integration, we can use the karma-junit-reporter .

npm install --save-dev karma-junit-reporter

In karma.conf.js, add junit to the list of reporters and configure the reporter accordingly:

module.exports = (config) => { config.set({ autoWatch: false, browsers: ['Chrome'], concurrency: 1, files: ['bench/**/*.bench.js'], frameworks: ['benchmark'], + junitReporter: { + outputDir: 'reports', + outputFile: 'benchmark.xml' + }, - reporters: ['benchmark'], + reporters: ['benchmark', 'junit'], singleRun: true }); };

Data Visualisation Reporting

With a free plot.ly account, we can generate visualisations using the karma-benchmark-plotly-reporter by @etpinard.

npm install --save-dev karma-benchmark-plotly-reporter

In karma.conf.js, add benchmark-plotly to the list of reporters and configure the reporter accordingly:

module.exports = (config) => { config.set({ autoWatch: false, + benchmarkPlotlyReporter: { + username: '<your username>', + apiKey: '<your api key>', + cloudFilename: 'plotly-example', + imageFilename: 'plotly-example.png' + }, browsers: ['Chrome'], concurrency: 1, files: ['bench/**/*.bench.js'], frameworks: ['benchmark'], junitReporter: { outputDir: 'reports', outputFile: 'benchmark.xml' }, - reporters: ['benchmark', 'junit'], + reporters: ['benchmark', 'benchmark-plotly', 'junit'], singleRun: true }); };

👩🏻‍🔬 Writing Benchmarks

Benchmarks can be written by using the original Benchmark.js API, but a wrapper API is also provided by karma-benchmark in the form of the suite and benchmark globals. The karma-benchmark API aims to make the process of writing Benchmarks feel familiar to users of Jasmine or Jest.

In this example, a suite is defined that pits _.each against the native Array.forEach method:

suite( "Array iteration" , () => { benchmark( "_.each" , () => { _.each([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], el => { return el; }); }); benchmark( "native forEach" , () => { [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].forEach( el => { return el; }); }); });

Suite options

Suite options are the same as in Benchmark.js with one exception: onStart and onComplete can be set at the suite level.

See the Benchmark.js Suite constructor API docs for a full list of options.

suite( "Array iteration" , () => { benchmark( "_.each" , () => { _.each( this .list, number => { return number; }); }); benchmark( "native forEach" , () => { this .list.forEach( number => { return number; }); }); }, { onCycle(event) { var suite = this ; var benchmark = event.target; console .log( "Cycle completed for " + suite.name + ": " + benchmark.name); }, onStart() { this .list = [ 5 , 4 , 3 ]; }, onComplete() { this .list = null ; } } );

Benchmark options

Benchmark options are the same as in Benchmark.js. If setup and teardown are passed to benchmark() , they will override setup and teardown from the suite. Pass null or undefined to remove them.

See the Benchmark.js Benchmark constructor API docs for a full list of options.

suite( "Iteration" , () => { benchmark( "_.each with array" , () => { _.each( this .list, number => { return number; }); }, { setup() { this .list = [ "a" , "b" , "c" ]; }, teardown() { delete this .list; } } ); benchmark( "_.each with object" , () => { _.each( this .list, number => { return number; }); }, { setup() { this .list = { 0 : "a" , 1 : "b" , 2 : "c" }; }, teardown() { delete this .list; } } ); });

Running only a specific benchmark or suite

To run only a specific benchmark, use benchmark.only() or bbenchmark() instead of benchmark() :

benchmark.only( () => { }); benchmark( () => { });

The same applies to suites with suite.only() and ssuite() .

Skipping benchmarks & suites

To skip a benchmark, use benchmark.skip() or xbenchmark() instead of benchmark() :

benchmark.skip( () => { }); benchmark( () => { });

The same applies to suites with suite.skip() and xsuite() .

🙋🏾‍♂️ Getting Help

Get help with issues by creating a Bug Report or discuss ideas by opening a Feature Request.

