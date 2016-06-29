openbase logo
karma-ava

by avajs
0.0.1 (see all)

Karma plugin for AVA

Overview

Readme

karma-ava Build Status

Run AVA tests with karma

WARNING: Alpha level software - for evaluation use only

Install

Note: this currently requires a custom build of AVA

$ npm install --save-dev jamestalmage/ava#karma-ava karma karma-ava karma-chrome-launcher

Usage

Create a karma.conf.js, like so:

module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['ava'],
    files: [
      'test/*.js'
    ],
    browsers: ['Chrome']
  });
};

Then run karma start:

$ node_modules/.bin/karma start

Notes

  • Be careful not to include test helpers in the files pattern (future improvements will automatically filter helpers out).

How it works

  1. The ava preprocessor (lib/preprocessor.js) bundles up a single test. Instead of returning the bundle result. It stores it at node_modules/.cache/karma-ava/<UNIQUE-HASH>.js. Karma sees a one-liner function call as the result:

    window.__AVA__.addFile(AVA_HASH, TEST_HASH, TEST_PREFIX);

  • AVA_HASH is the cache key for the external bundle of AVA common to all tests. It just contains AVA and it's dependencies.

  • TEST_HASH is the cache key for the individual test bundle.

  • TEST_PREFIX is a string prefix to put before the test title, something like: "dirname > filename > ".

  1. The ava middleware provides two routes:

  • /karma-ava/<CACHE_KEY>.js - returns the the bundle stored for that cache key (could be individual test bundles or the common AVA bundle).

  • /karma-ava/child/:avaHash/:testHash - returns an html page that simply loads two bundles (the common bundle, and the individual test bundle). These pages will be loaded into iframes by the main process.

  1. lib/main.js
  • This is loaded in the main window by the framework. It provides the window.__AVA__.addFile() method discussed above, and acts as a test runner for individual iFrames. It also communicates test results back to the Karma server in a format it understands.

TODO's

  • Create opinionated, configuration-free defaults that follow AVA's current style.

  • Give the user greater control over what goes in the external/common bundle.

  • Automatically ignore test helpers

  • Create a custom karma reporter that uses AVA's own loggers

  • Honor ava config params from package.json

  • Allow for custom babel configs

  • Use watchify for faster rebuilds and smart, dependency-based rerun behavior.

License

MIT © James Talmage

