Run AVA tests with karma
WARNING: Alpha level software - for evaluation use only
Note: this currently requires a custom build of AVA
$ npm install --save-dev jamestalmage/ava#karma-ava karma karma-ava karma-chrome-launcher
Create a
karma.conf.js, like so:
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
frameworks: ['ava'],
files: [
'test/*.js'
],
browsers: ['Chrome']
});
};
Then run
karma start:
$ node_modules/.bin/karma start
files pattern (future improvements will automatically filter helpers out).
The
ava preprocessor (
lib/preprocessor.js) bundles up a single test. Instead of returning the bundle result. It stores it at
node_modules/.cache/karma-ava/<UNIQUE-HASH>.js. Karma sees a one-liner function call as the result:
window.__AVA__.addFile(AVA_HASH, TEST_HASH, TEST_PREFIX);
AVA_HASH is the cache key for the external bundle of AVA common to all tests. It just contains AVA and it's dependencies.
TEST_HASH is the cache key for the individual test bundle.
TEST_PREFIX is a string prefix to put before the test title, something like:
"dirname > filename > ".
ava middleware provides two routes:
/karma-ava/<CACHE_KEY>.js - returns the the bundle stored for that cache key (could be individual test bundles or the common AVA bundle).
/karma-ava/child/:avaHash/:testHash - returns an
html page that simply loads two bundles (the common bundle, and the individual test bundle). These pages will be loaded into
iframes by the main process.
lib/main.js
window.__AVA__.addFile() method discussed above, and acts as a test runner for individual iFrames. It also communicates test results back to the Karma server in a format it understands.
Create opinionated, configuration-free defaults that follow AVA's current style.
Give the user greater control over what goes in the external/common bundle.
Automatically ignore test helpers
Create a custom karma reporter that uses AVA's own loggers
Honor
ava config params from
package.json
Allow for custom
babel configs
Use
watchify for faster rebuilds and smart, dependency-based rerun behavior.
