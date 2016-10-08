Sorts your AngularJS files to avoid
[$injector:nomod]errors.
This plugin owes its existence to gulp-angular-filesort, on which it is heavily based.
npm install --save-dev karma-angular-filesort
For Karma version 0.13.x, use version ~1.0 of this plugin. For older Karma versions, use 0.1.
A simple example configuration would look something like this:
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
frameworks: ['jasmine', 'angular-filesort'],
files: [
'bower_components/angular/angular.js',
'bower_components/angular-mocks/angular-mocks.js',
'app/**/*.js',
'test/**/*.js'
],
angularFilesort: {
whitelist: [
'app/**/*.js'
]
}
});
};
karma-angular-filesort will sort the narrowest possible subset of your files by selecting only files that reference angular modules and sorting them in-place. This alone can't prevent all issues though, as certain other files you're obliged to tell Karma about may also define modules — such as Angular itself — and sorting such files can be problematic.
The
whitelist config option allows you to further narrow the subset of files
karma-angular-filesort will sort for you. Each path in the whitelist array will be resolved against Karma's
basePath. Patterns are supported via minimatch.
MIT