Sorts your AngularJS files to avoid [$injector:nomod] errors.

This plugin owes its existence to gulp-angular-filesort, on which it is heavily based.

Installation

npm install --save-dev karma-angular-filesort

Compatibility

For Karma version 0.13.x, use version ~1.0 of this plugin. For older Karma versions, use 0.1.

Configuration

A simple example configuration would look something like this:

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'jasmine' , 'angular-filesort' ], files : [ 'bower_components/angular/angular.js' , 'bower_components/angular-mocks/angular-mocks.js' , 'app/**/*.js' , 'test/**/*.js' ], angularFilesort : { whitelist : [ 'app/**/*.js' ] } }); };

karma-angular-filesort will sort the narrowest possible subset of your files by selecting only files that reference angular modules and sorting them in-place. This alone can't prevent all issues though, as certain other files you're obliged to tell Karma about may also define modules — such as Angular itself — and sorting such files can be problematic.

The whitelist config option allows you to further narrow the subset of files karma-angular-filesort will sort for you. Each path in the whitelist array will be resolved against Karma's basePath . Patterns are supported via minimatch.

License

MIT