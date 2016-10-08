openbase logo
kaf

karma-angular-filesort

by Majid Burney
1.0.2 (see all)

Karma plugin to sort AngularJS files.

Documentation
6.8K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

karma-angular-filesort Build Status

Sorts your AngularJS files to avoid [$injector:nomod] errors.

This plugin owes its existence to gulp-angular-filesort, on which it is heavily based.

Installation

npm install --save-dev karma-angular-filesort

Compatibility

For Karma version 0.13.x, use version ~1.0 of this plugin. For older Karma versions, use 0.1.

Configuration

A simple example configuration would look something like this:

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['jasmine', 'angular-filesort'],
    
    files: [
      'bower_components/angular/angular.js',
      'bower_components/angular-mocks/angular-mocks.js',
      'app/**/*.js',
      'test/**/*.js'
    ],

    angularFilesort: {
      whitelist: [
        'app/**/*.js'
      ]
    }
  });
};

Whitelist?

karma-angular-filesort will sort the narrowest possible subset of your files by selecting only files that reference angular modules and sorting them in-place. This alone can't prevent all issues though, as certain other files you're obliged to tell Karma about may also define modules — such as Angular itself — and sorting such files can be problematic.

The whitelist config option allows you to further narrow the subset of files karma-angular-filesort will sort for you. Each path in the whitelist array will be resolved against Karma's basePath. Patterns are supported via minimatch.

License

MIT

