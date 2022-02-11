equal-access
This Git repository hosts tools that are part of the IBM Equal Access Toolkit and supporting components.
Overview
This README covers topics for developers. For non-developer usage, see the following instruction for individual tools:
Getting started
Clone Repository
$ git clone --branch=master https://github.com/IBMa/equal-access.git
$ cd equal-access
or with SSH
$ git clone --branch=master git@github.com:IBMa/equal-access.git
$ cd equal-access
Install dependencies
Under the equal-access directory
npm install
Now you can select the tool you want to use and follow the README.MD instructions
What's in this repository?
Please review the README.md of each tool/components for more information
Tools (description above):
Components:
Usage
You can build all the tools from the root directory or build each individual tool separately.
cd to equal-access if you are not already in the directory, then run:
$ npm install
$ npm run build
- In the equal-access/accessibility-checker-engine/dist directory
- ace-debug.js: uncompressed javascript to be used in a browser environment for development
- ace.js: compressed javascript to be used in a browser environment for production
- ace-node-debug.js: uncompressed javascript library to be used in a NodeJS environment for development
- ace-node.js: compressed javascript library to be used in a NodeJS environment for production
- In the equal-access/accessibility-checker/package directory
- java script source that can be installed or deployed as npm package that works with an HTML parsing engines such as Selenium, Puppeteer, Playwright, or Zombie to allow developers to perform integrated accessibility testing within a continuous integration pipeline such as Travis CI. Please view more details.
- In the equal-access/karma-accessibility-checker/package directory
- javascript source that can be used as a Karma plugin, see more details.
Please check README for each individual tool for its build instruction: