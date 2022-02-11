openbase logo
karma-accessibility-checker

by IBMa
3.1.12 (see all)

IBM Equal Access Accessibility Checker contains tools to automate accessibility checking from a browser or in a continuous development/build environment

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.2K

GitHub Stars

469

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

11

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

IBM Equal Access Toolkit is released under the Apache-2.0 license

equal-access

This Git repository hosts tools that are part of the IBM Equal Access Toolkit and supporting components.

Overview

This README covers topics for developers. For non-developer usage, see the following instruction for individual tools:

Getting started

Clone Repository

$ git clone --branch=master https://github.com/IBMa/equal-access.git
$ cd equal-access

or with SSH

$ git clone --branch=master git@github.com:IBMa/equal-access.git
$ cd equal-access

Install dependencies

Under the equal-access directory

npm install

Now you can select the tool you want to use and follow the README.MD instructions

What's in this repository?

Please review the README.md of each tool/components for more information

Tools (description above):

Components:

Usage

You can build all the tools from the root directory or build each individual tool separately.

Build all the tools from root directory

cd to equal-access if you are not already in the directory, then run:

$ npm install
$ npm run build

The following libraries or tools are built by running the above commands

  • In the equal-access/accessibility-checker-engine/dist directory
    • ace-debug.js: uncompressed javascript to be used in a browser environment for development
    • ace.js: compressed javascript to be used in a browser environment for production
    • ace-node-debug.js: uncompressed javascript library to be used in a NodeJS environment for development
    • ace-node.js: compressed javascript library to be used in a NodeJS environment for production
  • In the equal-access/accessibility-checker/package directory
    • java script source that can be installed or deployed as npm package that works with an HTML parsing engines such as Selenium, Puppeteer, Playwright, or Zombie to allow developers to perform integrated accessibility testing within a continuous integration pipeline such as Travis CI. Please view more details.
  • In the equal-access/karma-accessibility-checker/package directory
    • javascript source that can be used as a Karma plugin, see more details.

Build each individual tool separately

Please check README for each individual tool for its build instruction:

