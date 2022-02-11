This Git repository hosts tools that are part of the IBM Equal Access Toolkit and supporting components.

Overview

This README covers topics for developers. For non-developer usage, see the following instruction for individual tools:

accessibility-checker-extension for Chrome : web browser extensions that adds automated accessibility checking capabilities to Chrome and other browser that support the Chromium web-extension API

accessibility-checker-extension for Firefox : web browser extensions that adds automated accessibility checking capabilities to Firefox

accessibility-checker: automated accessibility testing for Node-based test environments

karma-accessibility-checker: automated accessibility testing for the Karma environment

cypress-accessibility-checker: wrapper of accessibility-checker in the Cypress environment

Getting started

Clone Repository

$ git clone --branch=master https://github.com/IBMa/equal-access.git $ cd equal-access

or with SSH

$ git clone --branch=master git@github.com:IBMa/equal-access.git $ cd equal-access

Install dependencies

Under the equal-access directory

npm install

Now you can select the tool you want to use and follow the README.MD instructions

What's in this repository?

Please review the README.md of each tool/components for more information

Tools (description above):

Components:

accessibility-checker-engine: accessibility rules and evaluation engine used by

rule-server: deploys the rules and engine for usage by the tools

Usage

You can build all the tools from the root directory or build each individual tool separately.

cd to equal-access if you are not already in the directory, then run:

$ npm install $ npm run build

In the equal-access/accessibility-checker-engine/dist directory ace-debug.js: uncompressed javascript to be used in a browser environment for development ace.js: compressed javascript to be used in a browser environment for production ace-node-debug.js: uncompressed javascript library to be used in a NodeJS environment for development ace-node.js: compressed javascript library to be used in a NodeJS environment for production

In the equal-access/accessibility-checker/package directory java script source that can be installed or deployed as npm package that works with an HTML parsing engines such as Selenium, Puppeteer, Playwright, or Zombie to allow developers to perform integrated accessibility testing within a continuous integration pipeline such as Travis CI. Please view more details.

In the equal-access/karma-accessibility-checker/package directory javascript source that can be used as a Karma plugin, see more details.



Build each individual tool separately

Please check README for each individual tool for its build instruction: