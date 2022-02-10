openbase logo
Reviews

Readme

Karma

npm version npm downloads

Code Climate PRs Welcome Dependency Status devDependency Status semantic-release

A simple tool that allows you to execute JavaScript code in multiple real browsers.

The main purpose of Karma is to make your test-driven development easy, fast, and fun.

Help and Support

For questions and support please use the mailing list or Gitter. The issue tracker is for bug reports and feature discussions only.

When should I use Karma?

  • You want to test code in real browsers.
  • You want to test code in multiple browsers (desktop, mobile, tablets, etc.).
  • You want to execute your tests locally during development.
  • You want to execute your tests on a continuous integration server.
  • You want to execute your tests on every save.
  • You love your terminal.
  • You don't want your (testing) life to suck.
  • You want to use Istanbul to automagically generate coverage reports.
  • You want to use RequireJS for your source files.

But I still want to use _insert testing library_

Karma is not a testing framework, nor an assertion library. Karma just launches an HTTP server, and generates the test runner HTML file you probably already know from your favourite testing framework. So for testing purposes you can use pretty much anything you like. There are already plugins for most of the common testing frameworks:

If you can't find an adapter for your favourite framework, don't worry and write your own. It's not that hard and we are here to help.

Which Browsers can I use?

All the major browsers are supported, if you want to know more see the browsers page.

Troubleshooting

See FAQ.

I want to use it. Where do I sign?

You don't need to sign anything but here are some resources to help you to get started...

Obligatory Screencast.

Every serious project has a screencast, so here is ours. Just click here and let the show begin.

Installation.

See installation.

Using it.

See configuration.

This is so great. I want to help.

Please, see contributing.

Why did you create this?

Throughout the development of AngularJS, we've been using JSTD for testing. I really think that JSTD is a great idea. Unfortunately, we had many problems with JSTD, so we decided to write our own test runner based on the same idea. We wanted a simple tool just for executing JavaScript tests that is both stable and fast. That's why we use the awesome Socket.io library and Node.js.

My boss wants a license. So where is it?

MIT License

100
Karthik RavishankarBengaluru India46 Ratings36 Reviews
I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)
11 days ago
Easy to Use

I use Karma in testing enterprise applications at Morgan Stanley. Karma is a great buddy if you follow the test-driven development approach in building applications! For starters, it is easy to use and does not involve a detailed learning curve. It does not require configurations before you can test and it enables you to get started with testing almost instantly. I have used karma extensively in testing Angular applications and it does the job pretty well! It is a simple test runner and I found it helpful because we use our applications on multiple browsers! Absolutely love it. However, I think the documentation could've been better making it even easier for developers to use it given the already easy-to-use nature of karma!

0
Gautam krishna RKerala, India24 Ratings31 Reviews
Full Stack Developer, Open-source Maintainer & Contributor | Software Engineer @RedHatOfficial | @duckduckgo community leader | Polyglot
6 months ago
Easy to Use

Karma is a really good test runner In my opinion. It is really easy to use. Using karma with karma-browserstack plugin will allow you to test your application's code in multiple web browsers and devices. I have been using it for some time now. It also has an amazing community behind it.

0
Cory KleiserMonument, CO33 Ratings23 Reviews
Full Stack Software Engineer
September 15, 2020
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use
Slow
Buggy

Karma is a very buggy testing framework in my experience. I'm an Angular dev so I use it quite a bit. Karma works and is better than no testing but unless you are tied to the Angular stack I'd use Jest. I use Jest instead of Karma on everything except my Angular projects.

0
praveen-AIT12 Ratings13 Reviews
3 months ago

I have found it be more useful as compared to Mocha. Because integrating Mocha with Karma lets you test your code in a cross-browser environment. Moreover, it also lets us check if you use some feature that is not available in some other browser.

0
TusharIndia23 Ratings71 Reviews
AngularJS | Kubernetes | CNCF | Infosec
January 11, 2021

Its integration with Angular is awesome, used this for local testing on browsers. This is still in development phase, and has some bugs too. But for beginners go for it east to use and integrate.

0

