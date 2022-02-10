A simple tool that allows you to execute JavaScript code in multiple real browsers.
The main purpose of Karma is to make your test-driven development easy, fast, and fun.
Karma is not a testing framework, nor an assertion library. Karma just launches an HTTP server, and generates the test runner HTML file you probably already know from your favourite testing framework. So for testing purposes you can use pretty much anything you like. There are already plugins for most of the common testing frameworks:
If you can't find an adapter for your favourite framework, don't worry and write your own. It's not that hard and we are here to help.
All the major browsers are supported, if you want to know more see the browsers page.
Throughout the development of AngularJS, we've been using JSTD for testing. I really think that JSTD is a great idea. Unfortunately, we had many problems with JSTD, so we decided to write our own test runner based on the same idea. We wanted a simple tool just for executing JavaScript tests that is both stable and fast. That's why we use the awesome Socket.io library and Node.js.
I use Karma in testing enterprise applications at Morgan Stanley. Karma is a great buddy if you follow the test-driven development approach in building applications! For starters, it is easy to use and does not involve a detailed learning curve. It does not require configurations before you can test and it enables you to get started with testing almost instantly. I have used karma extensively in testing Angular applications and it does the job pretty well! It is a simple test runner and I found it helpful because we use our applications on multiple browsers! Absolutely love it. However, I think the documentation could've been better making it even easier for developers to use it given the already easy-to-use nature of karma!
Karma is a really good test runner In my opinion. It is really easy to use. Using karma with karma-browserstack plugin will allow you to test your application's code in multiple web browsers and devices. I have been using it for some time now. It also has an amazing community behind it.
Karma is a very buggy testing framework in my experience. I'm an Angular dev so I use it quite a bit. Karma works and is better than no testing but unless you are tied to the Angular stack I'd use Jest. I use Jest instead of Karma on everything except my Angular projects.
I have found it be more useful as compared to Mocha. Because integrating Mocha with Karma lets you test your code in a cross-browser environment. Moreover, it also lets us check if you use some feature that is not available in some other browser.
Its integration with Angular is awesome, used this for local testing on browsers. This is still in development phase, and has some bugs too. But for beginners go for it east to use and integrate.