kareem

Re-imagined take on the hooks module, meant to offer additional flexibility in allowing you to execute hooks whenever necessary, as opposed to simply wrapping a single function.

Named for the NBA's all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, known for his mastery of the hook shot

API

pre hooks

Much like hooks, kareem lets you define pre and post hooks: pre hooks are called before a given function executes. Unlike hooks, kareem stores hooks and other internal state in a separate object, rather than relying on inheritance. Furthermore, kareem exposes an execPre() function that allows you to execute your pre hooks when appropriate, giving you more fine-grained control over your function hooks.

It runs without any hooks specified

hooks.execPre( 'cook' , null , function ( ) { });

It runs basic serial pre hooks

pre hook functions take one parameter, a "done" function that you execute when your pre hook is finished.

var count = 0 ; hooks.pre( 'cook' , function ( done ) { ++count; done(); }); hooks.execPre( 'cook' , null , function ( ) { assert.equal( 1 , count); });

It can run multipe pre hooks

var count1 = 0 ; var count2 = 0 ; hooks.pre( 'cook' , function ( done ) { ++count1; done(); }); hooks.pre( 'cook' , function ( done ) { ++count2; done(); }); hooks.execPre( 'cook' , null , function ( ) { assert.equal( 1 , count1); assert.equal( 1 , count2); });

It can run fully synchronous pre hooks

If your pre hook function takes no parameters, its assumed to be fully synchronous.

var count1 = 0 ; var count2 = 0 ; hooks.pre( 'cook' , function ( ) { ++count1; }); hooks.pre( 'cook' , function ( ) { ++count2; }); hooks.execPre( 'cook' , null , function ( error ) { assert.equal( null , error); assert.equal( 1 , count1); assert.equal( 1 , count2); });

It properly attaches context to pre hooks

Pre save hook functions are bound to the second parameter to execPre()

hooks.pre( 'cook' , function ( done ) { this .bacon = 3 ; done(); }); hooks.pre( 'cook' , function ( done ) { this .eggs = 4 ; done(); }); var obj = { bacon : 0 , eggs : 0 }; hooks.execPre( 'cook' , obj, function ( error ) { assert.equal( null , error); assert.equal( 3 , obj.bacon); assert.equal( 4 , obj.eggs); });

It can execute parallel (async) pre hooks

Like the hooks module, you can declare "async" pre hooks - these take two parameters, the functions next() and done() . next() passes control to the next pre hook, but the underlying function won't be called until all async pre hooks have called done() .

hooks.pre( 'cook' , true , function ( next, done ) { this .bacon = 3 ; next(); setTimeout( function ( ) { done(); }, 5 ); }); hooks.pre( 'cook' , true , function ( next, done ) { next(); var _this = this ; setTimeout( function ( ) { _this.eggs = 4 ; done(); }, 10 ); }); hooks.pre( 'cook' , function ( next ) { this .waffles = false ; next(); }); var obj = { bacon : 0 , eggs : 0 }; hooks.execPre( 'cook' , obj, function ( ) { assert.equal( 3 , obj.bacon); assert.equal( 4 , obj.eggs); assert.equal( false , obj.waffles); });

It supports returning a promise

You can also return a promise from your pre hooks instead of calling next() . When the returned promise resolves, kareem will kick off the next middleware.

hooks.pre( 'cook' , function ( ) { return new Promise ( resolve => { setTimeout( () => { this .bacon = 3 ; resolve(); }, 100 ); }); }); var obj = { bacon : 0 }; hooks.execPre( 'cook' , obj, function ( ) { assert.equal( 3 , obj.bacon); });

post hooks

acquit:ignore:end

It runs without any hooks specified

hooks.execPost( 'cook' , null , [ 1 ], function ( error, eggs ) { assert.ifError(error); assert.equal( 1 , eggs); done(); });

It executes with parameters passed in

hooks.post( 'cook' , function ( eggs, bacon, callback ) { assert.equal( 1 , eggs); assert.equal( 2 , bacon); callback(); }); hooks.execPost( 'cook' , null , [ 1 , 2 ], function ( error, eggs, bacon ) { assert.ifError(error); assert.equal( 1 , eggs); assert.equal( 2 , bacon); });

It can use synchronous post hooks

var execed = {}; hooks.post( 'cook' , function ( eggs, bacon ) { execed.first = true ; assert.equal( 1 , eggs); assert.equal( 2 , bacon); }); hooks.post( 'cook' , function ( eggs, bacon, callback ) { execed.second = true ; assert.equal( 1 , eggs); assert.equal( 2 , bacon); callback(); }); hooks.execPost( 'cook' , null , [ 1 , 2 ], function ( error, eggs, bacon ) { assert.ifError(error); assert.equal( 2 , Object .keys(execed).length); assert.ok(execed.first); assert.ok(execed.second); assert.equal( 1 , eggs); assert.equal( 2 , bacon); });

It supports returning a promise

You can also return a promise from your post hooks instead of calling next() . When the returned promise resolves, kareem will kick off the next middleware.

hooks.post( 'cook' , function ( bacon ) { return new Promise ( resolve => { setTimeout( () => { this .bacon = 3 ; resolve(); }, 100 ); }); }); var obj = { bacon : 0 }; hooks.execPost( 'cook' , obj, obj, function ( ) { assert.equal(obj.bacon, 3 ); });

acquit:ignore:end

It wraps pre and post calls into one call

hooks.pre( 'cook' , true , function ( next, done ) { this .bacon = 3 ; next(); setTimeout( function ( ) { done(); }, 5 ); }); hooks.pre( 'cook' , true , function ( next, done ) { next(); var _this = this ; setTimeout( function ( ) { _this.eggs = 4 ; done(); }, 10 ); }); hooks.pre( 'cook' , function ( next ) { this .waffles = false ; next(); }); hooks.post( 'cook' , function ( obj ) { obj.tofu = 'no' ; }); var obj = { bacon : 0 , eggs : 0 }; var args = [obj]; args.push( function ( error, result ) { assert.ifError(error); assert.equal( null , error); assert.equal( 3 , obj.bacon); assert.equal( 4 , obj.eggs); assert.equal( false , obj.waffles); assert.equal( 'no' , obj.tofu); assert.equal(obj, result); }); hooks.wrap( 'cook' , function ( o, callback ) { assert.equal( 3 , obj.bacon); assert.equal( 4 , obj.eggs); assert.equal( false , obj.waffles); assert.equal( undefined , obj.tofu); callback( null , o); }, obj, args);

It wraps wrap() into a callable function

hooks.pre( 'cook' , true , function ( next, done ) { this .bacon = 3 ; next(); setTimeout( function ( ) { done(); }, 5 ); }); hooks.pre( 'cook' , true , function ( next, done ) { next(); var _this = this ; setTimeout( function ( ) { _this.eggs = 4 ; done(); }, 10 ); }); hooks.pre( 'cook' , function ( next ) { this .waffles = false ; next(); }); hooks.post( 'cook' , function ( obj ) { obj.tofu = 'no' ; }); var obj = { bacon : 0 , eggs : 0 }; var cook = hooks.createWrapper( 'cook' , function ( o, callback ) { assert.equal( 3 , obj.bacon); assert.equal( 4 , obj.eggs); assert.equal( false , obj.waffles); assert.equal( undefined , obj.tofu); callback( null , o); }, obj); cook(obj, function ( error, result ) { assert.ifError(error); assert.equal( 3 , obj.bacon); assert.equal( 4 , obj.eggs); assert.equal( false , obj.waffles); assert.equal( 'no' , obj.tofu); assert.equal(obj, result); });

acquit:ignore:end

It clones a Kareem object

var k1 = new Kareem(); k1.pre( 'cook' , function ( ) {}); k1.post( 'cook' , function ( ) {}); var k2 = k1.clone(); assert.deepEqual( Array .from(k2._pres.keys()), [ 'cook' ]); assert.deepEqual( Array .from(k2._posts.keys()), [ 'cook' ]);

It pulls hooks from another Kareem object