Re-imagined take on the hooks module, meant to offer additional flexibility in allowing you to execute hooks whenever necessary, as opposed to simply wrapping a single function.
Named for the NBA's all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, known for his mastery of the hook shot
Much like hooks, kareem lets you define
pre and post hooks: pre hooks are called before a given function executes.
Unlike hooks, kareem stores hooks and other internal state in a separate
object, rather than relying on inheritance. Furthermore, kareem exposes
an
execPre() function that allows you to execute your pre hooks when
appropriate, giving you more fine-grained control over your function hooks.
hooks.execPre('cook', null, function() {
// ...
});
pre hook functions take one parameter, a "done" function that you execute when your pre hook is finished.
var count = 0;
hooks.pre('cook', function(done) {
++count;
done();
});
hooks.execPre('cook', null, function() {
assert.equal(1, count);
});
var count1 = 0;
var count2 = 0;
hooks.pre('cook', function(done) {
++count1;
done();
});
hooks.pre('cook', function(done) {
++count2;
done();
});
hooks.execPre('cook', null, function() {
assert.equal(1, count1);
assert.equal(1, count2);
});
If your pre hook function takes no parameters, its assumed to be fully synchronous.
var count1 = 0;
var count2 = 0;
hooks.pre('cook', function() {
++count1;
});
hooks.pre('cook', function() {
++count2;
});
hooks.execPre('cook', null, function(error) {
assert.equal(null, error);
assert.equal(1, count1);
assert.equal(1, count2);
});
Pre save hook functions are bound to the second parameter to
execPre()
hooks.pre('cook', function(done) {
this.bacon = 3;
done();
});
hooks.pre('cook', function(done) {
this.eggs = 4;
done();
});
var obj = { bacon: 0, eggs: 0 };
// In the pre hooks, `this` will refer to `obj`
hooks.execPre('cook', obj, function(error) {
assert.equal(null, error);
assert.equal(3, obj.bacon);
assert.equal(4, obj.eggs);
});
Like the hooks module, you can declare "async" pre hooks - these take two
parameters, the functions
next() and
done().
next() passes control to
the next pre hook, but the underlying function won't be called until all
async pre hooks have called
done().
hooks.pre('cook', true, function(next, done) {
this.bacon = 3;
next();
setTimeout(function() {
done();
}, 5);
});
hooks.pre('cook', true, function(next, done) {
next();
var _this = this;
setTimeout(function() {
_this.eggs = 4;
done();
}, 10);
});
hooks.pre('cook', function(next) {
this.waffles = false;
next();
});
var obj = { bacon: 0, eggs: 0 };
hooks.execPre('cook', obj, function() {
assert.equal(3, obj.bacon);
assert.equal(4, obj.eggs);
assert.equal(false, obj.waffles);
});
You can also return a promise from your pre hooks instead of calling
next(). When the returned promise resolves, kareem will kick off the
next middleware.
hooks.pre('cook', function() {
return new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(() => {
this.bacon = 3;
resolve();
}, 100);
});
});
var obj = { bacon: 0 };
hooks.execPre('cook', obj, function() {
assert.equal(3, obj.bacon);
});
acquit:ignore:end
hooks.execPost('cook', null, [1], function(error, eggs) {
assert.ifError(error);
assert.equal(1, eggs);
done();
});
hooks.post('cook', function(eggs, bacon, callback) {
assert.equal(1, eggs);
assert.equal(2, bacon);
callback();
});
hooks.execPost('cook', null, [1, 2], function(error, eggs, bacon) {
assert.ifError(error);
assert.equal(1, eggs);
assert.equal(2, bacon);
});
var execed = {};
hooks.post('cook', function(eggs, bacon) {
execed.first = true;
assert.equal(1, eggs);
assert.equal(2, bacon);
});
hooks.post('cook', function(eggs, bacon, callback) {
execed.second = true;
assert.equal(1, eggs);
assert.equal(2, bacon);
callback();
});
hooks.execPost('cook', null, [1, 2], function(error, eggs, bacon) {
assert.ifError(error);
assert.equal(2, Object.keys(execed).length);
assert.ok(execed.first);
assert.ok(execed.second);
assert.equal(1, eggs);
assert.equal(2, bacon);
});
You can also return a promise from your post hooks instead of calling
next(). When the returned promise resolves, kareem will kick off the
next middleware.
hooks.post('cook', function(bacon) {
return new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(() => {
this.bacon = 3;
resolve();
}, 100);
});
});
var obj = { bacon: 0 };
hooks.execPost('cook', obj, obj, function() {
assert.equal(obj.bacon, 3);
});
acquit:ignore:end
hooks.pre('cook', true, function(next, done) {
this.bacon = 3;
next();
setTimeout(function() {
done();
}, 5);
});
hooks.pre('cook', true, function(next, done) {
next();
var _this = this;
setTimeout(function() {
_this.eggs = 4;
done();
}, 10);
});
hooks.pre('cook', function(next) {
this.waffles = false;
next();
});
hooks.post('cook', function(obj) {
obj.tofu = 'no';
});
var obj = { bacon: 0, eggs: 0 };
var args = [obj];
args.push(function(error, result) {
assert.ifError(error);
assert.equal(null, error);
assert.equal(3, obj.bacon);
assert.equal(4, obj.eggs);
assert.equal(false, obj.waffles);
assert.equal('no', obj.tofu);
assert.equal(obj, result);
});
hooks.wrap(
'cook',
function(o, callback) {
assert.equal(3, obj.bacon);
assert.equal(4, obj.eggs);
assert.equal(false, obj.waffles);
assert.equal(undefined, obj.tofu);
callback(null, o);
},
obj,
args);
hooks.pre('cook', true, function(next, done) {
this.bacon = 3;
next();
setTimeout(function() {
done();
}, 5);
});
hooks.pre('cook', true, function(next, done) {
next();
var _this = this;
setTimeout(function() {
_this.eggs = 4;
done();
}, 10);
});
hooks.pre('cook', function(next) {
this.waffles = false;
next();
});
hooks.post('cook', function(obj) {
obj.tofu = 'no';
});
var obj = { bacon: 0, eggs: 0 };
var cook = hooks.createWrapper(
'cook',
function(o, callback) {
assert.equal(3, obj.bacon);
assert.equal(4, obj.eggs);
assert.equal(false, obj.waffles);
assert.equal(undefined, obj.tofu);
callback(null, o);
},
obj);
cook(obj, function(error, result) {
assert.ifError(error);
assert.equal(3, obj.bacon);
assert.equal(4, obj.eggs);
assert.equal(false, obj.waffles);
assert.equal('no', obj.tofu);
assert.equal(obj, result);
});
acquit:ignore:end
var k1 = new Kareem();
k1.pre('cook', function() {});
k1.post('cook', function() {});
var k2 = k1.clone();
assert.deepEqual(Array.from(k2._pres.keys()), ['cook']);
assert.deepEqual(Array.from(k2._posts.keys()), ['cook']);
var k1 = new Kareem();
var test1 = function() {};
k1.pre('cook', test1);
k1.post('cook', function() {});
var k2 = new Kareem();
var test2 = function() {};
k2.pre('cook', test2);
var k3 = k2.merge(k1);
assert.equal(k3._pres.get('cook').length, 2);
assert.equal(k3._pres.get('cook')[0].fn, test2);
assert.equal(k3._pres.get('cook')[1].fn, test1);
assert.equal(k3._posts.get('cook').length, 1);