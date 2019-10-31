openbase logo
Readme

kaop

semantic-release Greenkeeper badge Image travis version Coverage Status dependencies dev-dependencies downloads Known Vulnerabilities

Lightweight, solid, framework agnostic and easy to use library written in TypeScript to deal with Cross Cutting Concerns and improve modularity in your code.

Short Description (or what is an Advice)

This library provides a straightforward manner to implement Advices in your app. Advices are pieces of code that can be plugged in several places within OOP paradigm like 'beforeMethod', 'afterInstance'.. etc. Advices are used to change, extend, modify the behavior of methods and constructors non-invasively.

For in deep information about this technique check the resources.

Demo

https://jsbin.com/bogecojuvi/edit?js,console

Get started

npm install kaop-ts --save

Use a join point to plug it to any method/class:

import { afterMethod } from 'kaop-ts'

const double = afterMethod(meta => meta.result *= 2)

class DummyExample {

  @double
  static calculateSomething (num, num2) {
    return num * num2
  }
}

DummyExample.calculateSomething(3, 3) // 18
DummyExample.calculateSomething(5, 5) // 50

Whats new on 3.0

  • Advices no longer use this to access several utilities.
  • Metadata properties have been renamed. Here you can check the reference .
  • JoinPoints support multiple advices:
// join point decorators expect a list of advices
@beforeMethod(advice1, advice2, advice3)
// even you can provide an advice array using spread operator
@beforeMethod(...adviceList)
someMethod() {

}

Docs

Resources

Credits

Made using TypeScript Library Starter

Similar resources

