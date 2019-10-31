Lightweight, solid, framework agnostic and easy to use library written in TypeScript to deal with Cross Cutting Concerns and improve modularity in your code.
This library provides a straightforward manner to implement Advices in your app. Advices are pieces of code that can be plugged in several places within OOP paradigm like 'beforeMethod', 'afterInstance'.. etc. Advices are used to change, extend, modify the behavior of methods and constructors non-invasively.
For in deep information about this technique check the resources.
https://jsbin.com/bogecojuvi/edit?js,console
npm install kaop-ts --save
Use a join point to plug it to any method/class:
import { afterMethod } from 'kaop-ts'
const double = afterMethod(meta => meta.result *= 2)
class DummyExample {
@double
static calculateSomething (num, num2) {
return num * num2
}
}
DummyExample.calculateSomething(3, 3) // 18
DummyExample.calculateSomething(5, 5) // 50
this to access several utilities.
// join point decorators expect a list of advices
@beforeMethod(advice1, advice2, advice3)
// even you can provide an advice array using spread operator
@beforeMethod(...adviceList)
someMethod() {
}
