Lightweight, solid, framework agnostic and easy to use library written in TypeScript to deal with Cross Cutting Concerns and improve modularity in your code.

Short Description (or what is an Advice)

This library provides a straightforward manner to implement Advices in your app. Advices are pieces of code that can be plugged in several places within OOP paradigm like 'beforeMethod', 'afterInstance'.. etc. Advices are used to change, extend, modify the behavior of methods and constructors non-invasively.

For in deep information about this technique check the resources.

Demo

https://jsbin.com/bogecojuvi/edit?js,console

Get started

npm install kaop-ts --save

Use a join point to plug it to any method/class:

import { afterMethod } from 'kaop-ts' const double = afterMethod( meta => meta.result *= 2 ) class DummyExample { @double static calculateSomething (num, num2) { return num * num2 } } DummyExample.calculateSomething( 3 , 3 ) DummyExample.calculateSomething( 5 , 5 )

Whats new on 3.0

Advices no longer use this to access several utilities.

to access several utilities. Metadata properties have been renamed. Here you can check the reference .

JoinPoints support multiple advices:

@beforeMethod(advice1, advice2, advice3) @beforeMethod(...adviceList) someMethod() { }

