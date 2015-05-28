Smash your keyboards with ease
Browser support includes every sane browser and IE7+.
From
npm
npm install kanye --save
From
bower
bower install kanye --save
Kanye exposes a few methods for interacting with keyboard events.
kanye.on(combo, options?, listener)
Adds an event listener
listener to the registry. This event listener will fire only when the user input is
combo, and it can be optionally filtered by a
filter selector.
The
combo is expected to be a human-readable keyboard input string such as
cmd+a or
cmd+shift+b. If the conditions are satisfied,
listener will be invoked passing the
event as an argument. Options are outlined below and they can be omitted.
filter allows you to filter out the event target based on a selector or a DOM element
context allows you to group different shortcuts together, making them easier to remove on the future
kanye.off(combo, options?, listener)
Removes an event listener previously registered by
kanye.on. You'll need to specify the options again to make sure that the event listener is correctly removed.
kanye.clear(context?)
Remove all event listeners previously added with
.on to
context. If a
context is not provided, every single event listener ever registered with Kanye will be removed.
MIT