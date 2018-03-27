NOTE: this project is no longer actively maintained and not recommended for use. It is left here for reference.

Kanso

Simple, distributable JavaScript apps using CouchDB

Kanso is a set of tools and packages for creating JavaScript apps that run directly on CouchDB. Your app and related code can be easily packaged and shared with the community, or deployed to a number of cloud-hosted services.

The command-line tool is used for building and deploying these applications, as well as providing some useful utilities for working with CouchDB and JSON data.

Why develop apps with Kanso?

Scalability: easily grow from hobby-project to high-demand app with CouchDB

runs anywhere with CouchDB (Windows, OSX, Linux, Android and iOS) Keep your data yours: now you can keep sensitive data in-house, and avoid sharing it with cloud services

apps are easy to share and distribute, between people and servers Avoid lock-in: easy to deploy and based on open-source, don't be held hostage to a proprietary API

your development environment matches your production environment One language to rule them all: with just CouchDB and the browser, all you need to speak is JavaScript!

Get started

sudo npm install -g kanso

Learn more: Simplest possible app

Developer community

Kanso is an open-source project written by developers using CouchApps everyday, in real-world projects. Kanso provides the tools to share code and resources, regardless of the way in which your app is built. It's easy to use coffee-script, less stylesheets, or any number of JavaScript frameworks in your app, and still benefit from the wealth of packages provided by the community.

Find other Kanso developers in #kansojs on FreeNode, or on the mailing list.

Find out more

For more information on the project, check out the Kanso website.