NOTE: this project is no longer actively maintained and not recommended for use. It is left here for reference.
Simple, distributable JavaScript apps using CouchDB
Kanso is a set of tools and packages for creating JavaScript apps that run directly on CouchDB. Your app and related code can be easily packaged and shared with the community, or deployed to a number of cloud-hosted services.
The command-line tool is used for building and deploying these applications, as well as providing some useful utilities for working with CouchDB and JSON data.
sudo npm install -g kanso
Learn more: Simplest possible app
Kanso is an open-source project written by developers using CouchApps everyday, in real-world projects. Kanso provides the tools to share code and resources, regardless of the way in which your app is built. It's easy to use coffee-script, less stylesheets, or any number of JavaScript frameworks in your app, and still benefit from the wealth of packages provided by the community.
Find other Kanso developers in #kansojs on FreeNode, or on the mailing list.
For more information on the project, check out the Kanso website.