machinelearn.js is a Machine Learning library written in Typescript. It solves Machine Learning problems and teaches users how Machine Learning algorithms work.
Using yarn
$ yarn add machinelearn
Using NPM
$ npm install --save machinelearn
On the browsers
We use jsdeliver to distribute browser version of machinelearn.js
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/machinelearn/machinelearn.min.js"></script>
<script>
const { RandomForestClassifier } = ml.ensemble;
const cls = new RandomForestClassifier();
</script>
Please see https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/machinelearn for more details.
By default, machinelearning.js will use pure Javascript version of tfjs. To enable acceleration
through C++ binding or GPU, you must import
machinelearn-node for C++ or
machinelearn-gpu for GPU.
yarn add machinelearn-node
import 'machinelearn-node';
yarn add machinelearn-gpu
import 'machinelearn-gpu';
We welcome new contributors of all level of experience. The development guide will be added to assist new contributors to easily join the project.
machinelearn.js provides a simple and consistent set of APIs to interact with the models and algorithms. For example, all models have follow APIs:
fit for training
predict for inferencing
toJSON for saving the model's state
fromJSON for loading the model from the checkpoint
Testing ensures you that you are currently using the most stable version of machinelearn.js
$ npm run test
Simply give us a 🌟 by clicking on
We simply follow "fork-and-pull" workflow of Github. Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for more detail.
Great references that helped building this project!
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Jason Shin
📝 🐛 💻 📖 ⚠️
Jaivarsan
💬 🤔 📢
Oleg Stotsky
🐛 💻 📖 ⚠️
Ben
💬 🎨 📢 🐛 💻
Christoph Reinbothe
💻 🤔 🚇 👀
Adam King
💻 ⚠️ 📖