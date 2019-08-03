openbase logo
kalimdor

by machinelearnjs
1.2.6

Machine Learning library for the web and Node.

Deprecated!
The module has been renamed; please use https://www.npmjs.com/package/machinelearn

Readme

machinelearn.js

machinelearn.js is a Machine Learning library written in Typescript. It solves Machine Learning problems and teaches users how Machine Learning algorithms work.

User Installation

Using yarn

$ yarn add machinelearn

Using NPM

$ npm install --save machinelearn

On the browsers

We use jsdeliver to distribute browser version of machinelearn.js

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/machinelearn/machinelearn.min.js"></script>
<script>
    const { RandomForestClassifier } = ml.ensemble;
    const cls = new RandomForestClassifier();
</script>

Please see https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/machinelearn for more details.

Accelerations

By default, machinelearning.js will use pure Javascript version of tfjs. To enable acceleration through C++ binding or GPU, you must import machinelearn-node for C++ or machinelearn-gpu for GPU.

  1. C++
  • installation
yarn add machinelearn-node
  • activation
import 'machinelearn-node';
  1. GPU
  • installation
yarn add machinelearn-gpu
  • activation
import 'machinelearn-gpu';

Highlights

  • Machine Learning on the browser and Node.js
  • Learning APIs for users
  • Low entry barrier

Development

We welcome new contributors of all level of experience. The development guide will be added to assist new contributors to easily join the project.

  • You want to participate in a Machine Learning project, which will boost your Machine Learning skills and knowledge
  • Looking to be part of a growing community
  • You want to learn Machine Learning
  • You like Typescript ❤️ Machine Learning

Simplicity

machinelearn.js provides a simple and consistent set of APIs to interact with the models and algorithms. For example, all models have follow APIs:

  • fit for training
  • predict for inferencing
  • toJSON for saving the model's state
  • fromJSON for loading the model from the checkpoint

Testing

Testing ensures you that you are currently using the most stable version of machinelearn.js

$ npm run test

Supporting

Simply give us a 🌟 by clicking on

Contributing

We simply follow "fork-and-pull" workflow of Github. Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for more detail.

Further notice

Great references that helped building this project!

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Jason Shin
📝 🐛 💻 📖 ⚠️
Jaivarsan
💬 🤔 📢
Oleg Stotsky
🐛 💻 📖 ⚠️
Ben
💬 🎨 📢 🐛 💻
Christoph Reinbothe
💻 🤔 🚇 👀
Adam King
💻 ⚠️ 📖

