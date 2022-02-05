Face, Pose, and Hand Tracking Calculator

Kalidokit is a blendshape and kinematics solver for Mediapipe/Tensorflow.js face, eyes, pose, and hand tracking models, compatible with Facemesh, Blazepose, Handpose, and Holistic. It takes predicted 3D landmarks and calculates simple euler rotations and blendshape face values.

As the core to Vtuber web apps, Kalidoface and Kalidoface 3D, KalidoKit is designed specifically for rigging 3D VRM models and Live2D avatars!

Install

Via NPM

npm install kalidokit

import * as Kalidokit from "kalidokit" ; import { Face, Pose, Hand } from "kalidokit" ;

Via CDN

<script src= "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/kalidokit@1.1/dist/kalidokit.umd.js" > </ script >

Methods

Kalidokit is composed of 3 classes for Face, Pose, and Hand calculations. They accept landmark outputs from models like Facemesh, Blazepose, Handpose, and Holistic.

Kalidokit.Face.solve(facelandmarkArray, { runtime : "tfjs" , video : HTMLVideoElement, imageSize : { height : 0 , width : 0 }, smoothBlink : false , blinkSettings : [ 0.25 , 0.75 ], }); Kalidokit.Pose.solve(poseWorld3DArray, poseLandmarkArray, { runtime : "tfjs" , video : HTMLVideoElement, imageSize : { height : 0 , width : 0 }, enableLegs : true , }); Kalidokit.Hand.solve(handLandmarkArray, "Right" ); Face.solve(facelandmarkArray); Pose.solve(poseWorld3DArray, poseLandmarkArray); Hand.solve(handLandmarkArray, "Right" );

Additional Utils

Kalidokit.Face.stabilizeBlink( { r : 0 , l : 1 }, headRotationY, { noWink = false , maxRot = 0.5 }); Kalidokit.Vector();

VRM and Live2D Sample Code

Quick-start your Vtuber app with these simple remixable examples.

VRM Glitch Template

Face, full-body, and hand tracking in under 350 lines of javascript. This demo uses Mediapipe Holistic for body tracking, Three.js + Three-VRM for rendering models, and KalidoKit for the kinematic calculations. This demo uses a minimal amount of easing to smooth animations, but feel free to make it your own! VRM model from Vroid Hub.

Live2D Glitch Template

This demo uses Mediapipe FaceMesh for face tracking, Pixi.js + pixi-live2d-display for rendering models, and KalidoKit for the kinematic calculations. This demo uses an official sample Live2D model, Hiyori.

Local VRM and Live2D Examples

Interested in contributing? If you clone this project, the docs folder includes both VRM and Live2D KalidoKit templates. Run the test script to build the library and start up the dev server. The VRM demo will be hosted on localhost:3000 and Live2D on localhost:3000/live2d/ .

npm install npm run test

Basic Usage

The implementation may vary depending on what pose and face detection model you choose to use, but the principle is still the same. This example uses Mediapipe Holistic which concisely combines them together.

import * as Kalidokit from 'kalidokit' import '@mediapipe/holistic/holistic' ; import '@mediapipe/camera_utils/camera_utils' ; let holistic = new Holistic({ locateFile : ( file ) => { return `https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@mediapipe/holistic@0.4.1633559476/ ${file} ` ; }}); holistic.onResults( results => { let facelm = results.faceLandmarks; let poselm = results.poseLandmarks; let poselm3D = results.ea; let rightHandlm = results.rightHandLandmarks; let leftHandlm = results.leftHandLandmarks; let faceRig = Kalidokit.Face.solve(facelm,{ runtime : 'mediapipe' , video :HTMLVideoElement}) let poseRig = Kalidokit.Pose.solve(poselm3d,poselm,{ runtime : 'mediapipe' , video :HTMLVideoElement}) let rightHandRig = Kalidokit.Hand.solve(rightHandlm, "Right" ) let leftHandRig = Kalidokit.Hand.solve(leftHandlm, "Left" ) }; }); const camera = new Camera(HTMLVideoElement, { onFrame : async () => { await holistic.send({ image : HTMLVideoElement}); }, width : 640 , height : 480 }); camera.start();

Slight differences with Mediapipe and Tensorflow.js

Due to slight differences in the results from Mediapipe and Tensorflow.js, it is recommended to specify which runtime version you are using as well as the video input/image size as a reference.

Kalidokit.Pose.solve(poselm3D,poselm,{ runtime : 'tfjs' , video : HTMLVideoElement, imageSize :{ width : 640 , height : 480 , }; }) Kalidokit.Face.solve(facelm,{ runtime : 'mediapipe' , video : HTMLVideoElement, imageSize :{ width : 640 , height : 480 , }; })

Outputs

Below are the expected results from KalidoKit solvers.

{ eye : { l : 1 , r : 1 }, mouth : { x : 0 , y : 0 , shape : { A : 0 , E : 0 , I : 0 , O : 0 , U : 0 } }, head : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 , width : 0.3 , height : 0.6 , position : { x : 0.5 , y : 0.5 , z : 0 } }, brow : 0 , pupil : { x : 0 , y : 0 } }

{ RightUpperArm : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : -1.25 }, LeftUpperArm : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 1.25 }, RightLowerArm : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, LeftLowerArm : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, LeftUpperLeg : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, RightUpperLeg : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, RightLowerLeg : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, LeftLowerLeg : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, LeftHand : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, RightHand : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, Spine : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, Hips : { worldPosition : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, position : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, rotation : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 0 }, } }

{ RightWrist : { x : -0.13 , y : -0.07 , z : -1.04 }, RightRingProximal : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : -0.13 }, RightRingIntermediate : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : -0.4 }, RightRingDistal : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : -0.04 }, RightIndexProximal : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : -0.24 }, RightIndexIntermediate : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : -0.25 }, RightIndexDistal : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : -0.06 }, RightMiddleProximal : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : -0.09 }, RightMiddleIntermediate : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : -0.44 }, RightMiddleDistal : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : -0.06 }, RightThumbProximal : { x : -0.23 , y : -0.33 , z : -0.12 }, RightThumbIntermediate : { x : -0.2 , y : -0.19 , z : -0.01 }, RightThumbDistal : { x : -0.2 , y : 0.002 , z : 0.15 }, RightLittleProximal : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : -0.09 }, RightLittleIntermediate : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : -0.22 }, RightLittleDistal : { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : -0.1 } }

Community Showcase + Contributing

If you'd like to share a creative use of KalidoKit, please reach out or send a pull request! Feel free to also use our Twitter hashtag, #kalidokit.

Kalidoface/KalidoKit also now has a Discord server! Come and join us!

The current library is a work in progress and contributions to improve it are very welcome! Some plans include: better facial blendshapes, full leg tracking, and improved efficiency.