Kalendae is an attempt to do something that nobody has yet been able to do: make a date picker that doesn't suck. Kalendae provides the following features:
Default calendar, no options defined.
Two month calendar attached to an input element.
Two month, range selection, future dates only, with weekends blacked out:
Copy the contents of the
build/ folder into wherever your website scripts are kept. Include the JS and CSS files in the head of your document like so:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="build/kalendae.css" type="text/css" charset="utf-8">
<script src="build/kalendae.standalone.js" type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"></script>
Once this is done you can initialize kalendae a number of ways. The easiest method is to simply add the "auto-kal" class onto the element you want to calendar attached to. The calendar will be created using the default settings.
<div class="auto-kal"></div>
This works for input elements as well, providing a popup calendar.
<input type="text" class="auto-kal">
If you want to override the default settings, you can use the data-kal attribute.
<div class="auto-kal" data-kal="months: 3, direction: 'future'"></div>
Again, this will work for input elements as well.
You can also setup Kalendae manually via JavaScript code. This should be done either at the end of the page, or in the DOMReady/Load event. To do this you must instantiate one of two objects, the widget class
Kalendae, or the input element popup class
Kalendae.Input. Both objects take two arguments:
See the included index.html file for usage examples.
Kalendae does not require jQuery, but does provide a jQuery plugin when jQuery is available. jQuery users may create a Kalendae widget or popup by calling
$(selector).kalendae(options). If
selector is an HTML input element, an instance of Kalendae.Input is created, otherwise the instance will be Kalendae. This instance is stored via jQuery's data method and can be accessed via
$(selector).data('kalendae').
To ease date handling processes, Kalendae bundles the moment.js date handling library. This bundled library has been altered to prevent it from being added to the global context, but is still available if you wish to use it in your own code. Add the following directly after the
<script> tag to make moment available for your application.
<script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8">
window.moment = Kalendae.moment;
</script>
The following options are available for configuration.
attachTo: The element that the calendar div will be appended to.
Kalendae this defaults to the first argument on the constructor.
Kalendae.Input this defaults to the document body.
format: The format mask used when parsing date strings.
null.
mode: Selection mode.
"single": Allows selection of only one day. Clicks change the selected day. This is the default.
"multiple": Allows selection of multiple, non-sequential days. Clicks toggle a day's selection.
"range": Selects multiple days in sequence. First click defines start of the range, second defines the end of the range.
selected: The date selected when the calendar is created.
- Values may be a string, JavaScript Date object, Moment object, or an array containing any of the three.
closeOnSelection: Close the calendar popup when a date is selected.
Kalendae.Input and in
single mode.
false.
months: The total number of months to display side by side on the calendar.
1.
weekStart: The day to use for the start of the week.
0.
direction: Restricts date selectability to past or future.
blackout
"any"
directionScrolling: If
true and a direction other than
any is defined, Kalendae will not allow scrolling the view outside the direction.
blackout: Dates to be disallowed from selection.
format, or a function taking a moment date object as the first argument and returning true to prevent selection.
direction
null
viewStartDate: Date defining the first month to display when created.
format definition.
null (this month or month of first selected day).
endDate: Date defining the last day and month which will be selectable.
format definition.
null (this month or month of first selected day).
dateClassMap: A key/value collection of css classes organized by date. String date keys found in this collection will have their value attached to the SPAN tag for the date. This allows for custom coloring for specific days. See the first example in index.html for usage.
dayAttributeFormat option, NOT the format option, for date strings.
null.
dayOutOfMonthClickable: Allow clicks on days that fall outside of the currently focused month. Default is
false.
dayHeaderClickable: Allow click on header days to select all instances of the selected day name. It only works in "multiple" mode. Default is
false.
useYearNav: Include the double-arrow year navigation. Default is
true.
side: Chooses the side on which to display the picker. Default is
bottom.
The following settings alter the internal behavior of Kalendae and should only be changed by advanced users.
columnHeaderFormat: The format of moment data of the week day name to display in column headers.
dd
titleMonthFormat: Format string used for the month in the calendar title.
"MMMM,"
titleYearFormat: Format string used for the year in the calendar title.
"YYYY"
dayNumberFormat: Format string for individual day numbers.
"D"
dayAttributeFormat: Format string for the
data-date attribute set on every span
"YYYY-MM-DD"
parseSplitDelimiter: RegExp used when splitting multiple dates from a passed string
/,\s*|\s*-\s*/
rangeDelimiter: String used to delimit the start and end dates when outputting in range mode
' - '
multipleDelimiter: String used to delimit dates when outputting in multiple mode
', '
function (date) {return [1,0,0,0,0,0,1][Kalendae.moment(date).day()];}
function (date) {return Kalendae.moment(date).date() % 2;}
function (date) {return Kalendae.moment(date).format('w') % 2;}
The following functions are available on the instantiated
Kalendae and
Kalendae.Input objects.
getSelected(): Returns the selected dates as a formatted string.
getSelectedAsText(): Returns the selected dates as an array of formatted strings.
getSelectedAsDates(): Returns the selected dates as an array of JavaScript Date objects.
getSelectedRaw(): Returns the selected dates as an array of moment objects.
isSelected(string|Date|moment): Returns a true or false indicating if the passed date is selected.
setSelected(string|Date|moment|Array): Sets the currently selected dates. See the
selected option for accepted input.
addSelected(string|Date|moment): Adds the passed value to the selection. Behavior varies according to the
mode option, but matches behavior of clicking on a day in the calendar.
removeSelected(string|Date|moment): Removes the passed value from the selection.
removeAllSelected(): Clears all selected values.
draw(): Forces a redraw of the calendar contents.
The following properties are exposed on the instantiated
Kalendae and
Kalendae.Input objects.
settings: The unified options object.
container: The calendar container div that is inserted into the page.
calendars: The individual month divs (see the
months option).
Kalendae uses a publish/subscribe event system. To receive events from a Kalendae instance you can call the
subscribe() function on the Kalendae instance, passing the event name and a callback function. Example:
var k = new Kalendae('myDiv');
k.subscribe('change', function (date) {
console.log(date, this.getSelected());
});
Callbacks can also be passed in the options object:
new Kalendae('myDiv', {
subscribe: {
'change': function (date) {
console.log(date, this.getSelected());
}
}
});
Kalendae offers the following events:
change - Fires whenever the selected date changes, either from a user clicking or a call to
setSelected(). Receives the last clicked on date as the only argument, and the Kalendae instance as
this.
date-clicked - Fires when a date has been clicked, but before the selection is changed. Receives the date clicked as a moment object in the first parameter. Returning false will prevent selection change.
view-changed - Fires when the user has clicked the next or previous month button, but before the calendar is redrawn. Returning false will prevent the change.
draw-end - Fires when the draw function has finished.
Additionally, Kalendae.Input provides the following events:
show - Fires when the calendar appears due to the input gaining focus
hide - Fires when the calendar hides due to the input blurring
Coming Soon.
The Kalendae source code is assembled from multiple individual files. A standard GNU makefile is included to compile the files together into the finished product.
To build Kalendae, navigate to the directory containing this readme file in the system terminal and run the
make command.
To create a minified version, run
make minified. If the minified file is blank, run
make minified-test to see what errors Google Closure Compiler is throwing.
dev branch from your own named branch.
src/ directory, do not include new builds.
Kalendae is released under an MIT license and is freely distributable.