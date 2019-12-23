openbase logo
kal

kaleidoscopejs

by Thiago Pontes
1.1.1 (see all)

🔮 An embeddable, lightweight 360º video/image viewer

Readme

Kaleidoscope

An embeddable, lightweight, dependency-free 360º video/image viewer

demo

Examples

The examples code can be found in the examples/ folder.

Viewing 360 Images

Viewing 360 Videos with HLS*

Viewing 360 Videos with DASH*

Viewing 360 Videos with progressive download

  • The HLS and Dash examples doesn't work on old Safari and iOS due CORS restrictions

Usage

Get the code:

$ npm install kaleidoscopejs

Add the script to your page:

<script src="node_modules/kaleidoscopejs/dist/kaleidoscope.min.js"></script>

or import the library using your favorite bundler.

Videos

var viewer = new Kaleidoscope.Video({source: 'equirectangular-video.mp4', containerId: '#target'});
viewer.render();

Images

var viewer = new Kaleidoscope.Image({source: 'equirectangular-image.jpg', containerId: '#target'});
viewer.render();

Documentation

Kaleidoscope.Video

let viewer = new Kaleidoscope.Video(options)
options
Object.

options.source source video to be played. This can be either a video tag or an url to the video file. Passing a tag is useful when embedding in player or using adaptative streaming. An example of how to use it with HLS.js can be found here.

options.containerId is where you want to render the 360, this is going to be retrieved via document.querySelector and when you call render() the 360 canvas will be append to it.

options.container HTML element to attach the 360 canvas to. You should always either pass a containerId or a container.

options.height height of the 360 canvas. Defaults to 360.

options.width width of the 360 canvas. Defaults to 640.

options.autoplay to autoplay the video once rendered. Doesn't work on mobile. Defaults to true.

options.muted to define if the video should start muted. Defaults to false.

options.initialYaw number to define initial yaw of 360, should be in degrees(45, 90, 180 etc).

options.loop to define if the video should loop. Defaults to false.

options.onError callback to when something goes wrong.

options.verticalPanning disables vertical panning. Defaults to false.

options.onDragStart callback called when user interaction starts.

options.onDragStop callback called when user interaction ends.

viewer.render() renders the canvas in the defined containerId or container.

viewer.play() starts the current video. Useful for mobile.

viewer.pause() pauses the current video.

viewer.centralize() move camera back to the original center.

viewer.setSize({height, width}) sets canvas size.

viewer.destroy() destroy viewer cleaning up all used resources.

Kaleidoscope.Image

let viewer = new Kaleidoscope.Image(options)
options
Object.

options.source source of the image to be rendered. This can be either an url to the image or the img tag itself.

options.containerId is where you want to render the 360, this is going to be retrieved via document.querySelector and when you call render() the 360 canvas will be append to it.

options.container HTML element to attach the 360 canvas to. You should always either pass a containerId or a container.

options.height height of the 360 canvas. Defaults to 360.

options.width width of the 360 canvas. Defaults to 640.

options.initialYaw number to define initial yaw of 360, should be in degrees(45, 90, 180 etc).

options.verticalPanning disables vertical panning. Defaults to false.

options.onDragStart callback called when user interaction starts.

options.onDragStop callback called when user interaction ends.

options.onError callback to when something goes wrong.

viewer.render() renders the canvas in the defined containerId or container.

viewer.centralize() move camera back to the original center.

viewer.setSize({height, width}) sets canvas size.

viewer.destroy() destroy viewer cleaning up all used resources.

Supported Browsers

  • Google Chrome
  • Microsoft Edge
  • Firefox
  • Internet Explorer 11
  • Safari
  • Chrome Android*
  • Safari iOS

*Most recent versions.

Known issues

360 videos doesn't work in Safari, IE 11, Microsoft Edge, Android and iOS if the video is served from a different domain, due some CORS implementation bugs.

Donations

Would you like to buy me a beer?

ETH 0x2230591c013e4E7e3B819B2B51496e34ED884c03

BTC 16qKaBh6DuuJuaQp4x3Eut8MAsVnpacVm5

