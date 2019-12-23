An embeddable, lightweight, dependency-free 360º video/image viewer
The examples code can be found in the
examples/ folder.
Viewing 360 Videos with progressive download
Get the code:
$ npm install kaleidoscopejs
Add the script to your page:
<script src="node_modules/kaleidoscopejs/dist/kaleidoscope.min.js"></script>
or import the library using your favorite bundler.
var viewer = new Kaleidoscope.Video({source: 'equirectangular-video.mp4', containerId: '#target'});
viewer.render();
var viewer = new Kaleidoscope.Image({source: 'equirectangular-image.jpg', containerId: '#target'});
viewer.render();
let viewer = new Kaleidoscope.Video(options)
options.source source video to be played. This can be either a video tag or an url to the video file. Passing a tag is useful when embedding in player or using adaptative streaming. An example of how to use it with HLS.js can be found here.
options.containerId is where you want to render the 360, this is going to be retrieved via
document.querySelector and when you call
render() the 360 canvas will be append to it.
options.container HTML element to attach the 360 canvas to. You should always either pass a
containerId or a
container.
options.height height of the 360 canvas. Defaults to
360.
options.width width of the 360 canvas. Defaults to
640.
options.autoplay to autoplay the video once rendered. Doesn't work on mobile. Defaults to
true.
options.muted to define if the video should start muted. Defaults to
false.
options.initialYaw number to define initial yaw of 360, should be in degrees(45, 90, 180 etc).
options.loop to define if the video should loop. Defaults to
false.
options.onError callback to when something goes wrong.
options.verticalPanning disables vertical panning. Defaults to
false.
options.onDragStart callback called when user interaction starts.
options.onDragStop callback called when user interaction ends.
viewer.render() renders the canvas in the defined
containerId or
container.
viewer.play() starts the current video. Useful for mobile.
viewer.pause() pauses the current video.
viewer.centralize() move camera back to the original center.
viewer.setSize({height, width}) sets canvas size.
viewer.destroy() destroy viewer cleaning up all used resources.
let viewer = new Kaleidoscope.Image(options)
options.source source of the image to be rendered. This can be either an url to the image or the img tag itself.
options.containerId is where you want to render the 360, this is going to be retrieved via
document.querySelector and when you call
render() the 360 canvas will be append to it.
options.container HTML element to attach the 360 canvas to. You should always either pass a
containerId or a
container.
options.height height of the 360 canvas. Defaults to
360.
options.width width of the 360 canvas. Defaults to
640.
options.initialYaw number to define initial yaw of 360, should be in degrees(45, 90, 180 etc).
options.verticalPanning disables vertical panning. Defaults to
false.
options.onDragStart callback called when user interaction starts.
options.onDragStop callback called when user interaction ends.
options.onError callback to when something goes wrong.
viewer.render() renders the canvas in the defined
containerId or
container.
viewer.centralize() move camera back to the original center.
viewer.setSize({height, width}) sets canvas size.
viewer.destroy() destroy viewer cleaning up all used resources.
*Most recent versions.
360 videos doesn't work in Safari, IE 11, Microsoft Edge, Android and iOS if the video is served from a different domain, due some CORS implementation bugs.
Would you like to buy me a beer?
ETH 0x2230591c013e4E7e3B819B2B51496e34ED884c03
BTC 16qKaBh6DuuJuaQp4x3Eut8MAsVnpacVm5