Current travis build: Current npm version:

Key Features • Documentation • Contributing • Issues • Related • About us

Automated testing framework

Kakunin is a Protractor extension created by The Software House sp. z o.o. and Takamol Holding. It allows you to write e2e test scenarios with a help of Gherkin language and JavaScript for all kind of applications - Angular, React and others.

Key Features:

E2E testing Performance testing Parallel testing Cross browser testing Reports

You can find documentation on the official page.

Feel free to contribute to this project! Just fork the code, make any updated and let us know!

If you notice any issues while using, let as know on github. Security issues, please sent on email

You may also like our other projects:

About us:

The Software House