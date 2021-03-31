openbase logo
Readme

kakunin.png

travis.png Current travis build: build statusnpm.png Current npm version: npm version

Key FeaturesDocumentationContributingIssuesRelatedAbout us

pageObjectFeature.gif

Automated testing framework

Kakunin is a Protractor extension created by The Software House sp. z o.o. and Takamol Holding. It allows you to write e2e test scenarios with a help of Gherkin language and JavaScript for all kind of applications - Angular, React and others.

Key Features:

  1. E2E testing
  2. Performance testing
  3. Parallel testing
  4. Cross browser testing
  5. Reports

Documentation:

You can find documentation on the official page.

Contributing:

Feel free to contribute to this project! Just fork the code, make any updated and let us know!

Issues:

If you notice any issues while using, let as know on github. Security issues, please sent on email

You may also like our other projects:

About us:

The Software Housetsh.png

