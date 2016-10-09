Kaiseki

A Node.js API client for the open source Parse Server.

Installing

Install through npm: npm install kaiseki

Or in your package.json : "dependencies" : { "kaiseki" : "*" } Then: npm install

Usage

You might want to read about the REST API first before diving in.

Setup

var Kaiseki = require ( 'kaiseki' ); var config = { serverUrl : 'http://localhost:1337' , applicationId : 'myAppId' , masterKey : 'myMasterKey' , mountPath : '/parse' }; var kaiseki = new Kaiseki(config); kaiseki.getObjects(...);

Callbacks

All callbacks should follow this format: function(error, response, body, success) { ... } . This is because Kaiseki is based on Request and I thought it would be best to pass the same callback parameters. The error and response parameters are passed as is. On most methods, body is changed and parsed from JSON for your convenience.

error : If there's an error during the request (e.g. no internet connection), this will not be empty. Note that if the API returns a statusCode that is not 2xx , it is not marked as an error.

response : You can check lots of info about the request in here. For example, the REST API will return a response.statusCode value of 4xx on failures. In these cases, the API will still return a JSON object containing the fields code and error . You can get this in the body parameter. { "code" : 105 , "error" : "invalid field name: bl!ng" } Read more about the Response format here.

body : On successful requests, this will be an object or array depending on the method called.

success: A convenience parameter, this is a boolean indicating if the request was a success.

Users

createUser (data, callback)

This will pass to body whatever you passed in data plus the returned createdAt and sessionToken fields.

var userInfo = { username : 'maricris' , password : 'whew' , name : 'Maricris' , gender : 'female' , nickname : 'Kit' }; kaiseki.createUser(userInfo, function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'user created with session token = ' , body.sessionToken); console .log( 'object id = ' , body.objectId); });

getUser (objectId, params, callback)

Gets a user info based on the objectId (user id). The params is currently unused but is there for a future use. You can pass in the callback function as the second parameter.

kaiseki.getUser( '<object-id>' , function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'user info = ' , body); });

loginUser (username, password, callback)

Log in a user. This will give you a user's sessionToken that you can use in updateUser and deleteUser , and other API calls that may need a sessionToken .

kaiseki.loginUser( 'username' , 'my secret password' , function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'user logged in with session token = ' , body.sessionToken); });

getCurrentUser (callback)

Get active user based on the current sessionToken . Use loginUser or createUser to obtain the session token. You can also use this function to validate a sessionToken .

kaiseki.sessionToken = 'le session token' ; kaiseki.getCurrentUser( function ( err, res, body, success ) { if (success) console .log( 'Session token is valid for user ' , body.username); });

Updates a user object (if that wasn't obvious). This requires a sessionToken received from loginUser or createUser . If successful, body will contain the updatedAt value.

kaiseki.sessionToken = 'le session token' ; kaiseki.updateUser( '<object-id>' , { name : 'new name' }, function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'updated at = ' , body.updatedAt); });

deleteUser (objectId, data, callback)

Deletes a user. Like updateUser() , this needs a sessionToken .

kaiseki.sessionToken = '<user-seassion-token>' ; kaiseki.deleteUser( '<object-id>' , function ( err, res, body, success ) { if (success) console .log( 'deleted!' ); else console .log( 'failed!' ); });

getUsers (params, callback)

Returns an array of users. The params parameter can be an object containing the query options as described here. Note that unlike the Parse API Doc, you do not have to pass in strings for the parameter values. This is all taken care of for you.

If you do not want to pass in some query parameters, you can set the callback as the first parameter.

The body in the callback is an array of the returned objects.

kaiseki.getUsers( function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'all users = ' , body); }); var params = { where : { gender : "female" }, order : '-name' }; kaiseki.getUsers(params, function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'female users = ' , body); });

requestPasswordReset (email, callback)

Just provide an email and this function will send the user an email to reset their password

kaiseki.requestPasswordReset( 'email@mail.com' , function ( err, res, body, success ) { if (success) { console .log( 'Successfully Sent Password Reset' ); } else { console .log( 'Error: ' , err, body); } });

Objects

Object methods are similar to the User methods except that Object methods require you to specify the Parse class name. Class names are generally passed as the first parameter.

createObject (className, data, callback)

Creates an object and passes to body whatever you passed in data plus the returned createdAt field.

var dog = { name : 'Prince' , breed : 'Pomeranian' }; var className = 'Dogs' ; kaiseki.createObject(className, dog, function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'object created = ' , body); console .log( 'object id = ' , body.objectId); });

createObjects (className, data, callback)

Creates objects and passes to body whatever you passed in data plus the returned createdAt field for each object.

var dogs = [ { name : 'Prince' , breed : 'Pomeranian' }, { name : 'Queen' , breed : 'Dandie Dinmont Terrier' } ] var className = 'Dog' ; kaiseki.createObjects(className, dogs, function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'objects created = ' , body); });

getObject (className, objectId, params, callback)

Gets an object based on the objectId .

The params parameter can be an object containing the query options as described here. Note that unlike the Parse API Doc, you do not have to pass in strings for the parameter values. This is all taken care of for you.

If you do not want to pass in some query parameters, you can set the callback as the second parameter.

var params = { where : { breed : "Chow Chow" }, order : '-name' }; kaiseki.getObject( '<class-name>' , '<object-id>' , params, function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'found object = ' , body); });

Updates an object. If successful, body will contain the updatedAt value.

kaiseki.updateObject( '<class-name>' , '<object-id>' , { name : 'new object name' }, function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'object updated at = ' , body.updatedAt); });

Updates objects of specified className.

Returns an array of objects with updatedAt value.

var updates = [ { objectId : 'Q1BfhrqB30' , data : { breed : 'Chow Chow' } }, { objectId : 'VS5JzNyp2g' , data : { breed : 'Maltese' } }, { objectId : 'XeTBhTW4ig' , data : { breed : 'Dalmatian' } }, { objectId : 'lyDBcnsTc3' , data : { breed : 'Pomeranian' } } ]; var className = 'Dog' ; kaiseki.updateObjects(className, updates, function ( err, res, body, success ) { for ( var i = 0 ; i < body.length; i++) { object = body[i]; console .log( 'objects updated = at ' , object.updatedAt); } });

deleteObject (className, objectId, callback)

Deletes an object.

kaiseki.deleteObject( '<class-name>' , '<object-id>' , function ( err, res, body, success ) { if (success) console .log( 'deleted!' ); else console .log( 'failed!' ); });

getObjects (className, params, callback)

Returns an array of objects in the class name. The params parameter can be an object containing the query options as described here. Note that unlike the Parse API Doc, you do not have to pass in strings for the parameter values. This is all taken care of for you.

If you do not want to pass in some query parameters, you can set the callback as the first parameter.

The body in the callback is an array of the returned objects.

kaiseki.getObjects( 'Dogs' , function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'all dogs = ' , body); }); var params = { where : { breed : "Chow Chow" }, order : '-name' }; kaiseki.getObjects( 'Dogs' , params, function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'Chow chow dogs = ' , body); });

Using count with getObjects .

You are allowed to pass in the count parameter when using getObjects . If you do, the value of body will be an object with the properties results and count . The results property contains the objects resulting from the query. See more about counting here. If you only need count , you may also use the helper method countObjects . Using getObjects for counting has the advantage of querying for a limited list of objects and getting the total possible objects that can be queried at the same time.

var params = { where : { breed : "Chow Chow" }, limit : 10 , count : true }; kaiseki.getObjects( 'Dogs' , params, function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'The first 10 Chow chow dogs = ' , body.results); console .log( 'Total number of Chow chow dogs = ' , body.count); });

countObjects (className, params, callback)

Same as getObjects but returns a count in the body.count parameter without returning any objects.

kaiseki.countObjects( 'Dogs' , function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'number of dogs = ' , body.count); }); var params = { where : { breed : "Chow Chow" }, order : '-name' }; kaiseki.getObjects( 'Dogs' , params, function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'Number of Chow chow dogs = ' , body.count); });

Roles

Role methods are similar to the Object methods except that they don't require you to use a classname.

createRole (data, callback)

Creates a role and passes to body whatever you passed in data plus the returned createdAt field. You can only create a role if you provide the kaiseki.masterKey property.

var data = { name : 'Administrator' , ACL : { "*" : { "read" : true } }, roles : { "__op" : "AddRelation" , "objects" : [ { "__type" : "Pointer" , "className" : "_Role" , "objectId" : <role-id> } ] }, users: { "__op": "AddRelation", "objects": [ { "__type": "Pointer", "className": "_User", "objectId": <user-id> } ] } }; kaiseki.createRole(data, function(err, res, body, success) { console.log('role created = ', body); console.log('object id = ', body.objectId); });

getRole (objectId, params, callback)

Gets a role based on the objectId . The params is currently unused but is there for a future use. You can pass in the callback function as the second parameter.

kaiseki.getRole( '<object-id>' , function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'found role = ' , body); });

Updates a role. If successful, body will contain the updatedAt value. You can only update a role if you provide the kaiseki.masterKey property or the kaiseki.sessionToken property and if that user has write access to the role.

var data = { users : { "__op" : "RemoveRelation" , "objects" : [ { "__type" : "Pointer" , "className" : "_User" , "objectId" : <user-id> } ] } }; kaiseki.updateRole('<role-object-id>', data, function(err, res, body, success) { console.log('role updated at = ', body.updatedAt); });

deleteRole (objectId, callback)

Deletes a role. The REST API does not return anything in the body so it's best to check for success if the operation was successful. You can only delete a role if you provide the kaiseki.masterKey property or the kaiseki.sessionToken property and if that user has write access to the role.

kaiseki.deleteRole( '<object-id>' , function ( err, res, body, success ) { if (success) console .log( 'deleted!' ); else console .log( 'failed!' ); });

getRoles (params, callback)

Returns an array of roles. The params parameter can be an object containing the query options as described here. Note that unlike the Parse API Doc, you do not have to pass in strings for the parameter values. This is all taken care for you.

If you do not want to pass in some query parameters, you can set the callback as the first parameter.

The body in the callback is an array of the returned roles.

kaiseki.getRoles( function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'all roles = ' , body); }); var params = { where : { name : "Administrator" } }; kaiseki.getRoles(params, function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'Administrator Role = ' , body); });

Files

uploadFile (filePath, fileName, callback)

Upload a local file. Specifying fileName is optional. If successful, the body result will contain the Parse name and url of the file. The value of name is what you will use for associating a Parse file to an object.

var localFilePath = __dirname + '/images/apple.jpg' ; kaiseki.uploadFile(localFilePath, function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'uploaded file url:' , body.url); console .log( 'uploaded file name:' , body.name); });

uploadFileBuffer (buffer, contentType, fileName, callback)

This is a more specific upload utility. You can specify the buffer or string to be used as the upload data. The body result is still the same as uploadFile() .

var buffer = require ( 'fs' ).readFileSync(localFilePath); kaiseki.uploadFileBuffer(buffer, 'image/jpeg' , 'orange.jpg' , function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'uploaded file details' , body); });

Uploading a string as a text file:

var buffer = 'my text file contents' ; kaiseki.uploadFileBuffer(buffer, 'text/plain' , 'readme.txt' , function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'uploaded file details' , body); });

deleteFile (name, callback)

Deleting files require the Parse API master key. The value of name should be the name generated by Parse during upload.

kaiseki.masterKey = 'your-api-master-key' ; var parseFileName = 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx-files.apple.jpg' ; kaiseki.deleteFile(parseFileName, function ( err, res, body, success ) { if (success) console .log( 'successfully deleted file!' ); });

Associating Files with Objects

Once you have the Parse file name after calling uploadFile() or uploadFileBuffer() , you can attach it to an object by simple setting a "File" data type to a property. More info here.

var parseFileName = 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx-files.apple.jpg' ; var apple = { name : 'Apple' , rotten : true , photo : { name : parseFileName, __type : 'File' } }; kaiseki.createObject( 'Fruits' , apple, function ( err, res, body, success ) { if (success) console .log( 'created an apple object with image' ); });

Associating a file to an existing object:

var orange = { photo : { name : parseFileName, __type : 'File' } }; kaiseki.updateObject( 'Fruits' , '<the-object-id>' , orange, function ( err, res, body, success ) { if (success) console .log( 'attached photo to an object' ); });

Push Notifications

sendPushNotification (data, callback)

Send a push notification. The data parameter has to follow the data structure as described in the Parse REST API. The following code sample sends a notification to the broadcast channel (all devices) on all platforms (iOS and Android).

Please note: For push notifications to work you have to configure your Parse app accordingly. Use the Settings > Push section of your app's dashboard.

var notification = { channels : [ '' ], data : { alert : "Tune in for the World Series, tonight at 8pm EDT" } }; kaiseki.sendPushNotification(notification, function ( err, res, body, success ) { if (success) { console .log( 'Push notification successfully sent:' , body); } else { console .log( 'Could not send push notification:' , err); } });

Cloud Functions

cloudRun (functionName, data, callback)

This will send a POST request to a cloud code function with the data that you pass and return what your cloud code function sends back to body .

var data = { name : 'Ross' }; kaiseki.cloudRun( 'HelloWorld' , data, function ( err, res, body, success ) { console .log( 'The cloud code function returned: ' , body); });

GeoPoints

You can set GeoPoints by simply setting a "GeoPoint" data type to a property named "location" .

var place = { name : 'Tokyo Coffee Shop' , location : { __type : 'GeoPoint' , latitude : 40.0 , longitude : -30.0 } }; kaiseki.createObject( 'Places' , place, function ( err, res, body, success ) { if (success) console .log( 'Created a place with a GeoPoint.' ); });

Analytics

You can use the Analytics API to send analytic events happening in your app.

To record an AppOpened event use it like this.

kaiseki.sendAnalyticsEvent( 'AppOpened' , function ( err, res, body, success ) { });

To record a custom event, let's say Search, use it like this.

kaiseki.sendAnalyticsEvent( 'Search' , { 'priceRange' : '1000-1500' , 'source' : 'craigslist' , 'dayType' : 'weekday' }, function ( err, res, body, success ) { );

Tests

To run the test:

node test /test.js

Note: Some tests have been disabled because they require extra configuration for the server like email and push notifications.