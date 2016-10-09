A Node.js API client for the open source Parse Server.
Install through npm:
npm install kaiseki
Or in your
package.json:
"dependencies": {
"kaiseki": "*"
}
Then:
npm install
You might want to read about the REST API first before diving in.
// the class
var Kaiseki = require('kaiseki');
// instantiate
var config = {
serverUrl: 'http://localhost:1337',
applicationId: 'myAppId',
masterKey: 'myMasterKey', // optional
mountPath: '/parse' // optional ("/parse" by default)
};
var kaiseki = new Kaiseki(config);
// use it
kaiseki.getObjects(...);
All callbacks should follow this format:
function(error, response, body, success) { ... }. This is because Kaiseki is based on Request and I thought it would be best to pass the same callback parameters. The
error and
response parameters are passed as is. On most methods,
body is changed and parsed from JSON for your convenience.
error: If there's an error during the request (e.g. no internet connection), this will not be empty. Note that if the API returns a
statusCode that is not
2xx, it is not marked as an error.
response: You can check lots of info about the request in here. For example, the REST API will return a
response.statusCode value of
4xx on failures. In these cases, the API will still return a JSON object containing the fields
code and
error. You can get this in the
body parameter.
{ "code": 105,
"error": "invalid field name: bl!ng" }
Read more about the Response format here.
body: On successful requests, this will be an object or array depending on the method called.
success: A convenience parameter, this is a boolean indicating if the request was a success.
This will pass to
body whatever you passed in
data plus the returned
createdAt and
sessionToken fields.
var userInfo = {
// required
username: 'maricris',
password: 'whew',
name: 'Maricris',
gender: 'female',
nickname: 'Kit'
};
kaiseki.createUser(userInfo, function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('user created with session token = ', body.sessionToken);
console.log('object id = ', body.objectId);
});
Gets a user info based on the
objectId (user id). The
params is currently unused but is there for a
future use. You can pass in the callback function as the second parameter.
kaiseki.getUser('<object-id>', function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('user info = ', body);
});
Log in a user. This will give you a user's
sessionToken that you can use in
updateUser and
deleteUser, and other API calls that may need a
sessionToken.
kaiseki.loginUser('username', 'my secret password', function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('user logged in with session token = ', body.sessionToken);
});
Get active user based on the current
sessionToken. Use
loginUser or
createUser to obtain the session token. You can also use this function to validate a
sessionToken.
kaiseki.sessionToken = 'le session token';
kaiseki.getCurrentUser(function(err, res, body, success) {
if (success)
console.log('Session token is valid for user ', body.username);
});
Updates a user object (if that wasn't obvious). This requires a sessionToken received from
loginUser or
createUser. If successful, body will contain the
updatedAt value.
kaiseki.sessionToken = 'le session token';
kaiseki.updateUser('<object-id>', {name: 'new name'}, function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('updated at = ', body.updatedAt);
});
Deletes a user. Like
updateUser(), this needs a
sessionToken.
kaiseki.sessionToken = '<user-seassion-token>';
kaiseki.deleteUser('<object-id>', function(err, res, body, success) {
if (success)
console.log('deleted!');
else
console.log('failed!');
});
Returns an array of users. The
params parameter can be an object containing the query options as described here. Note that unlike the Parse API Doc, you do not have to pass in strings for the parameter values. This is all taken care of for you.
If you do not want to pass in some query parameters, you can set the callback as the first parameter.
The
body in the callback is an array of the returned objects.
// get all users (no parameters)
kaiseki.getUsers(function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('all users = ', body);
});
// query with parameters
var params = {
where: { gender: "female" },
order: '-name'
};
kaiseki.getUsers(params, function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('female users = ', body);
});
Just provide an email and this function will send the user an email to reset their password
kaiseki.requestPasswordReset('email@mail.com', function(err, res, body, success) {
if (success) {
console.log('Successfully Sent Password Reset');
} else {
console.log('Error: ', err, body);
}
});
Object methods are similar to the User methods except that Object methods require you to specify the Parse class name. Class names are generally passed as the first parameter.
Creates an object and passes to
body whatever you passed in
data plus the returned
createdAt field.
var dog = {
name: 'Prince',
breed: 'Pomeranian'
};
var className = 'Dogs';
kaiseki.createObject(className, dog, function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('object created = ', body);
console.log('object id = ', body.objectId);
});
Creates objects and passes to
body whatever you passed in
data plus the returned
createdAt field for each object.
var dogs = [
{
name: 'Prince',
breed: 'Pomeranian'
},
{
name: 'Queen',
breed: 'Dandie Dinmont Terrier'
}
]
var className = 'Dog';
kaiseki.createObjects(className, dogs, function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('objects created = ', body);
});
Gets an object based on the
objectId.
The
params parameter can be an object containing the query options as described here. Note that unlike the Parse API Doc, you do not have to pass in strings for the parameter values. This is all taken care of for you.
If you do not want to pass in some query parameters, you can set the callback as the second parameter.
// query with parameters
var params = {
where: { breed: "Chow Chow" },
order: '-name'
};
kaiseki.getObject('<class-name>', '<object-id>', params, function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('found object = ', body);
});
Updates an object. If successful, body will contain the
updatedAt value.
kaiseki.updateObject('<class-name>', '<object-id>',
{name: 'new object name'},
function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('object updated at = ', body.updatedAt);
});
Updates objects of specified className.
Returns an array of objects with
updatedAt value.
/*
An update contains an object-id and data fields to update
{
objectId: '<object-id>',
data: '<data-object>'
}
*/
var updates = [
{ objectId: 'Q1BfhrqB30', data: { breed: 'Chow Chow' } },
{ objectId: 'VS5JzNyp2g', data: { breed: 'Maltese' } },
{ objectId: 'XeTBhTW4ig', data: { breed: 'Dalmatian' } },
{ objectId: 'lyDBcnsTc3', data: { breed: 'Pomeranian' } }
];
var className = 'Dog';
kaiseki.updateObjects(className, updates, function(err, res, body, success) {
for (var i = 0; i < body.length; i++) {
object = body[i];
console.log('objects updated = at ', object.updatedAt);
}
});
Deletes an object.
kaiseki.deleteObject('<class-name>', '<object-id>', function(err, res, body, success) {
if (success)
console.log('deleted!');
else
console.log('failed!');
});
Returns an array of objects in the class name. The
params parameter can be an object containing the query options as described here. Note that unlike the Parse API Doc, you do not have to pass in strings for the parameter values. This is all taken care of for you.
If you do not want to pass in some query parameters, you can set the callback as the first parameter.
The
body in the callback is an array of the returned objects.
// get all objects (no parameters)
kaiseki.getObjects('Dogs', function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('all dogs = ', body);
});
// query with parameters
var params = {
where: { breed: "Chow Chow" },
order: '-name'
};
kaiseki.getObjects('Dogs', params, function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('Chow chow dogs = ', body);
});
count with
getObjects.
You are allowed to pass in the
count parameter when using
getObjects. If you do, the value of
body will be an object with the properties
results and
count. The
results property contains the objects resulting from the query. See more about counting here. If you only need
count, you may also use the helper method
countObjects. Using
getObjects for counting has the advantage of querying for a limited list of objects and getting the total possible objects that can be queried at the same time.
// Get 10 objects, but also return the total number of objects
var params = {
where: { breed: "Chow Chow" },
limit: 10,
count: true
};
kaiseki.getObjects('Dogs', params, function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('The first 10 Chow chow dogs = ', body.results);
console.log('Total number of Chow chow dogs = ', body.count);
});
Same as getObjects but returns a count in the
body.count parameter without returning any objects.
// count all objects (no parameters)
kaiseki.countObjects('Dogs', function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('number of dogs = ', body.count);
});
// query with parameters
var params = {
where: { breed: "Chow Chow" },
order: '-name'
};
kaiseki.getObjects('Dogs', params, function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('Number of Chow chow dogs = ', body.count);
});
Role methods are similar to the Object methods except that they don't require you to use a classname.
Creates a role and passes to
body whatever you passed in
data plus the returned
createdAt field. You can only create a role if you provide the
kaiseki.masterKey property.
var data = {
name: 'Administrator',
ACL: {
"*": {
"read": true
}
},
roles: {
"__op": "AddRelation",
"objects": [
{
"__type": "Pointer",
"className": "_Role",
"objectId": <role-id>
}
]
},
users: {
"__op": "AddRelation",
"objects": [
{
"__type": "Pointer",
"className": "_User",
"objectId": <user-id>
}
]
}
};
kaiseki.createRole(data, function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('role created = ', body);
console.log('object id = ', body.objectId);
});
Gets a role based on the
objectId. The
params is currently unused but is there for a future use. You can pass in the callback function as the second parameter.
kaiseki.getRole('<object-id>', function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('found role = ', body);
});
Updates a role. If successful, body will contain the
updatedAt value. You can only update a role if you provide the
kaiseki.masterKey property or the
kaiseki.sessionToken property and if that user has write access to the role.
var data = {
users: {
"__op": "RemoveRelation",
"objects": [
{
"__type": "Pointer",
"className": "_User",
"objectId": <user-id>
}
]
}
};
kaiseki.updateRole('<role-object-id>', data, function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('role updated at = ', body.updatedAt);
});
Deletes a role. The REST API does not return anything in the body so it's best to check for
success if the operation was successful. You can only delete a role if you provide the
kaiseki.masterKey property or the
kaiseki.sessionToken property and if that user has write access to the role.
kaiseki.deleteRole('<object-id>', function(err, res, body, success) {
if (success)
console.log('deleted!');
else
console.log('failed!');
});
Returns an array of roles. The
params parameter can be an object containing the query options as described here. Note that unlike the Parse API Doc, you do not have to pass in strings for the parameter values. This is all taken care for you.
If you do not want to pass in some query parameters, you can set the callback as the first parameter.
The
body in the callback is an array of the returned roles.
// get all objects (no parameters)
kaiseki.getRoles(function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('all roles = ', body);
});
// query with parameters
var params = {
where: { name: "Administrator" }
};
kaiseki.getRoles(params, function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('Administrator Role = ', body);
});
Upload a local file. Specifying
fileName is optional. If successful, the
body result will contain the Parse
name and
url of the file. The value of
name is what you will use for associating a Parse file to an object.
var localFilePath = __dirname + '/images/apple.jpg';
kaiseki.uploadFile(localFilePath, function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('uploaded file url:', body.url);
console.log('uploaded file name:', body.name);
});
This is a more specific upload utility. You can specify the buffer or string to be used as the upload data. The
body result is still the same as
uploadFile().
var buffer = require('fs').readFileSync(localFilePath);
kaiseki.uploadFileBuffer(buffer, 'image/jpeg', 'orange.jpg', function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('uploaded file details', body);
});
Uploading a string as a text file:
var buffer = 'my text file contents';
kaiseki.uploadFileBuffer(buffer, 'text/plain', 'readme.txt', function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('uploaded file details', body);
});
Deleting files require the Parse API master key. The value of
name should be the name generated by Parse during upload.
kaiseki.masterKey = 'your-api-master-key';
var parseFileName = 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx-files.apple.jpg';
kaiseki.deleteFile(parseFileName, function(err, res, body, success) {
// body is empty here
if (success)
console.log('successfully deleted file!');
});
Once you have the Parse file
name after calling
uploadFile() or
uploadFileBuffer(), you can attach it to an object by simple setting a
"File" data type to a property. More info here.
var parseFileName = 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx-files.apple.jpg';
var apple = {
name: 'Apple',
rotten: true,
photo: {
name: parseFileName,
__type: 'File'
}
};
kaiseki.createObject('Fruits', apple, function(err, res, body, success) {
if (success)
console.log('created an apple object with image');
});
Associating a file to an existing object:
var orange = {
photo: {
name: parseFileName,
__type: 'File'
}
};
kaiseki.updateObject('Fruits', '<the-object-id>', orange, function(err, res, body, success) {
if (success)
console.log('attached photo to an object');
});
Send a push notification. The
data parameter has to follow the data structure as described in the Parse REST API. The following code sample sends a notification to the broadcast channel (all devices) on all platforms (iOS and Android).
Please note: For push notifications to work you have to configure your Parse app accordingly. Use the Settings > Push section of your app's dashboard.
var notification = {
channels: [''],
data: {
alert: "Tune in for the World Series, tonight at 8pm EDT"
}
};
kaiseki.sendPushNotification(notification, function(err, res, body, success) {
if (success) {
console.log('Push notification successfully sent:', body);
} else {
console.log('Could not send push notification:', err);
}
});
This will send a POST request to a cloud code function with the
data that you pass and return what your cloud code function sends back to
body.
var data = {
name: 'Ross'
};
kaiseki.cloudRun('HelloWorld', data, function(err, res, body, success) {
console.log('The cloud code function returned: ', body);
});
You can set GeoPoints by simply setting a
"GeoPoint" data type to a property named
"location".
var place = {
name: 'Tokyo Coffee Shop',
location: {
__type: 'GeoPoint',
latitude: 40.0,
longitude: -30.0
}
};
kaiseki.createObject('Places', place, function(err, res, body, success) {
if (success)
console.log('Created a place with a GeoPoint.');
});
You can use the Analytics API to send analytic events happening in your app.
To record an AppOpened event use it like this.
kaiseki.sendAnalyticsEvent('AppOpened', function(err, res, body, success) {
// do nothing
});
To record a custom event, let's say Search, use it like this.
kaiseki.sendAnalyticsEvent('Search', {
'priceRange': '1000-1500',
'source': 'craigslist',
'dayType': 'weekday'
}, function(err, res, body, success) {
// do nothing
);
To run the test:
node test/test.js
Note: Some tests have been disabled because they require extra configuration for the server like email and push notifications.