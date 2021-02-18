kahoot.js-updated was taken down on Feb 18, 2021.
Kahoot.js was a library to interact with the Kahoot API. kahoot.js supports joining and interacting with quizzes and challenges. Installation requires Node.js 10.9.0 or higher.
Note: If upgrading from version 1.x.x, read the latest documentation for the new api first.
const Kahoot = require("kahoot.js-updated");
const client = new Kahoot();
console.log("Joining kahoot...");
client.join(9802345 /* Or any other kahoot game pin */, "kahoot.js");
client.on("Joined", () => {
console.log("I joined the Kahoot!");
});
client.on("QuizStart", () => {
console.log("The quiz has started!");
});
client.on("QuestionStart", question => {
console.log("A new question has started, answering the first answer.");
question.answer(0);
});
client.on("QuizEnd", () => {
console.log("The quiz has ended.");
});
See Documentation.md.
See
examples/ and
tests/.