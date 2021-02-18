openbase logo
kju

kahoot.js-updated

by theusaf
3.404.1 (see all)

Kahoot.js

Documentation
580

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

End of service

kahoot.js-updated was taken down on Feb 18, 2021.

About

Kahoot.js was a library to interact with the Kahoot API. kahoot.js supports joining and interacting with quizzes and challenges. Installation requires Node.js 10.9.0 or higher.

Note: If upgrading from version 1.x.x, read the latest documentation for the new api first.

Basic Example

const Kahoot = require("kahoot.js-updated");
const client = new Kahoot();
console.log("Joining kahoot...");
client.join(9802345 /* Or any other kahoot game pin */, "kahoot.js");
client.on("Joined", () => {
  console.log("I joined the Kahoot!");
});
client.on("QuizStart", () => {
  console.log("The quiz has started!");
});
client.on("QuestionStart", question => {
  console.log("A new question has started, answering the first answer.");
  question.answer(0);
});
client.on("QuizEnd", () => {
  console.log("The quiz has ended.");
});

Full API Documentation

See Documentation.md.

Examples

See examples/ and tests/.

