End of service

kahoot.js-updated was taken down on Feb 18, 2021.

About

Kahoot.js was a library to interact with the Kahoot API. kahoot.js supports joining and interacting with quizzes and challenges. Installation requires Node.js 10.9.0 or higher.

Note: If upgrading from version 1.x.x, read the latest documentation for the new api first.

Basic Example

const Kahoot = require ( "kahoot.js-updated" ); const client = new Kahoot(); console .log( "Joining kahoot..." ); client.join( 9802345 , "kahoot.js" ); client.on( "Joined" , () => { console .log( "I joined the Kahoot!" ); }); client.on( "QuizStart" , () => { console .log( "The quiz has started!" ); }); client.on( "QuestionStart" , question => { console .log( "A new question has started, answering the first answer." ); question.answer( 0 ); }); client.on( "QuizEnd" , () => { console .log( "The quiz has ended." ); });

Full API Documentation

See Documentation.md.

Examples