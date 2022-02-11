kagekiri

Shadow DOM-piercing query APIs. Supports:

API Interface Support querySelector Element, Document ✅ querySelectorAll Element, Document ✅ getElementsByClassName Element, Document ✅ getElementsByTagName Element, Document ✅ getElementsByTagNameNS Element, Document ✅ getElementById Document ✅ getElementsByName Document ✅ matches Element ✅ closest Element ✅

Usage

Install:

npm install --save kagekiri

Query the document or a specific element:

import { querySelector, querySelectorAll } from 'kagekiri' const elements = querySelectorAll( '.container button' ) const element = querySelector( '.container button' ) const elements = querySelectorAll( 'button' , otherElement) const element = querySelector( 'button' , otherElement)

Example

A custom element:

< my-component > </ my-component > < script > class MyComponent extends HTMLElement { constructor () { super () const shadowRoot = this .attachShadow({ mode : 'open' }) shadowRoot.innerHTML = '<span class="hello">Hello</span>' } } customElements.define( 'my-component' , MyComponent) </ script >

It renders as:

< my-component > < span class = "hello" > Hello </ span > </ my-component >

You can't query the .hello element:

document .querySelector( '.hello' ) document .querySelectorAll( '.hello' )

But with kagekiri you can!

kagekiri.querySelector( '.hello' ) kagekiri.querySelectorAll( '.hello' )

Your can even query across the shadow boundary!

kagekiri.querySelector( 'my-component .hello' ) kagekiri.querySelector( 'my-component > .hello' )

API

closest

▸ closest( selector : string, element : Node): Element | null

Find the closest ancestor of an element (or the element itself) matching the given CSS selector. Analogous to Element.closest

Name Type Description selector string CSS selector element Node target element to match against, and whose ancestors to match against

Returns: Element | null

getElementById

▸ getElementById( id : string, context? : DocumentOrShadowRoot): Element | null

Query for an element matching the given ID, or null if not found. Analogous to Document.getElementById

The default context is document . Choose another DocumentOrShadowRoot to query within that context.

Name Type Description id string element ID context? DocumentOrShadowRoot context to query in, or document by default

Returns: Element | null

getElementsByClassName

▸ getElementsByClassName( names : string, context? : Node): Element[]

Query for all elements matching a given class name, or multiple if a whitespace-separated list is provided. Analogous to Document.getElementsByClassName .

Unlike the standard API, this returns a static array of Elements rather than a live HTMLCollection.

The default context is document . Choose another node to query within that context.

Name Type Description names string class name or whitespace-separated class names context? Node context to query in, or document by default

Returns: Element[]

getElementsByName

▸ getElementsByName( name : string, context? : DocumentOrShadowRoot): Element[]

Query for all elements matching a given name. Analogous to Document.getElementsByName

The default context is document . Choose another DocumentOrShadowRoot to query within that context.

Unlike the standard API, this returns a static array of Elements rather than a live NodeList.

Name Type Description name string element name attribute context? DocumentOrShadowRoot context to query in, or document by default

Returns: Element[]

getElementsByTagName

▸ getElementsByTagName( tagName : string, context? : Node): Element[]

Query for all elements matching a given tag name. Analogous to Document.getElementsByTagName . The "*" query is supported.

Unlike the standard API, this returns a static array of Elements rather than a live HTMLCollection.

The default context is document . Choose another node to query within that context.

Name Type Description tagName string name of the element tag context? Node context to query in, or document by default

Returns: Element[]

getElementsByTagNameNS

▸ getElementsByTagNameNS( namespaceURI : string, localName : string, context? : Node): Element[]

Query for all elements matching a given tag name and namespace. Analogous to Document.getElementsByTagNameNS . The "*" query is supported.

Unlike the standard API, this returns a static array of Elements rather than a live NodeList.

The default context is document . Choose another node to query within that context.

Name Type Description namespaceURI string namespace URI, or "*" for all localName string local name, or "*" for all context? Node context to query in, or document by default

Returns: Element[]

matches

▸ matches( selector : string, element : Node): boolean

Return true if the given Node matches the given CSS selector, or false otherwise. Analogous to Element.closest

Name Type Description selector string CSS selector element Node element to match against

Returns: boolean

querySelector

▸ querySelector( selector : string, context? : Node): Element | null

Query for a single element matching the CSS selector, or return null if not found. Analogous to Document.querySelector

The default context is document . Choose another element or DocumentOrShadowRoot to query within that context.

Name Type Description selector string CSS selector context? Node context to query in, or document by default

Returns: Element | null

querySelectorAll

▸ querySelectorAll( selector : string, context? : Node): Element[]

Query for all elements matching a CSS selector. Analogous to Document.querySelectorAll

The default context is document . Choose another node to query within that context.

Name Type Description selector string CSS selector context? Node context to query in, or document by default

Returns: Element[]

How it works

kagekiri parses the CSS selector using postcss-selector-parser. Then it queries the entire DOM tree, traverses any shadowRoot s it may find, and checks the selector from children to ancestors (the same way a browser would).

Note that it only works on open shadow DOM. Closed shadow DOM cannot be traversed.

Slotted elements are considered to be children of their slots (inside the shadow DOM) rather than children of their host components. If you don't want this behavior, you can use the normal DOM APIs (e.g. document.querySelector() or document.querySelectorAll() ).

See the tests for full supported CSS features.

The name

陰 kage (shadow) + 切り kiri (cut).

Roughly, "shadow-cutter."

Build

npm run build

Build TypeScript-based API docs using kagekiri.d.ts , inject them into the README:

npm run typedoc

Test

npm test

Debug:

npm run test :debug

Lint:

npm run lint

Fix most lint issues:

npm run lint:fix

Test bundle size: