Shadow DOM-piercing query APIs. Supports:
|API
|Interface
|Support
querySelector
|Element, Document
|✅
querySelectorAll
|Element, Document
|✅
getElementsByClassName
|Element, Document
|✅
getElementsByTagName
|Element, Document
|✅
getElementsByTagNameNS
|Element, Document
|✅
getElementById
|Document
|✅
getElementsByName
|Document
|✅
matches
|Element
|✅
closest
|Element
|✅
Install:
npm install --save kagekiri
Query the
document or a specific element:
import { querySelector, querySelectorAll } from 'kagekiri'
// query the document
const elements = querySelectorAll('.container button')
const element = querySelector('.container button')
// or a specific element
const elements = querySelectorAll('button', otherElement)
const element = querySelector('button', otherElement)
A custom element:
<my-component></my-component>
<script>
class MyComponent extends HTMLElement {
constructor() {
super()
const shadowRoot = this.attachShadow({mode: 'open'})
shadowRoot.innerHTML = '<span class="hello">Hello</span>'
}
}
customElements.define('my-component', MyComponent)
</script>
It renders as:
<my-component>
<!-- shadow root (open) -->
<span class="hello">Hello</span>
</my-component>
You can't query the
.hello element:
document.querySelector('.hello') // undefined 😞
document.querySelectorAll('.hello') // empty 😞
But with
kagekiri you can!
kagekiri.querySelector('.hello') // <span> 😃
kagekiri.querySelectorAll('.hello') // [<span>] 😃
Your can even query across the shadow boundary!
kagekiri.querySelector('my-component .hello') // <span> 😃
kagekiri.querySelector('my-component > .hello') // <span> 😃
▸ closest(
selector: string,
element: Node): Element | null
Find the closest ancestor of an element (or the element itself) matching the given CSS selector. Analogous to
Element.closest
|Name
|Type
|Description
selector
|string
|CSS selector
element
|Node
|target element to match against, and whose ancestors to match against
Returns: Element | null
▸ getElementById(
id: string,
context?: DocumentOrShadowRoot): Element | null
Query for an element matching the given ID, or null if not found. Analogous to
Document.getElementById
The default
context is
document. Choose another DocumentOrShadowRoot to query within that context.
|Name
|Type
|Description
id
|string
|element ID
context?
|DocumentOrShadowRoot
|context to query in, or
document by default
Returns: Element | null
▸ getElementsByClassName(
names: string,
context?: Node): Element[]
Query for all elements matching a given class name, or multiple if a whitespace-separated list is provided.
Analogous to
Document.getElementsByClassName.
Unlike the standard API, this returns a static array of Elements rather than a live HTMLCollection.
The default
context is
document. Choose another node to query within that context.
|Name
|Type
|Description
names
|string
|class name or whitespace-separated class names
context?
|Node
|context to query in, or
document by default
Returns: Element[]
▸ getElementsByName(
name: string,
context?: DocumentOrShadowRoot): Element[]
Query for all elements matching a given name. Analogous to
Document.getElementsByName
The default
context is
document. Choose another DocumentOrShadowRoot to query within that context.
Unlike the standard API, this returns a static array of Elements rather than a live NodeList.
|Name
|Type
|Description
name
|string
|element name attribute
context?
|DocumentOrShadowRoot
|context to query in, or
document by default
Returns: Element[]
▸ getElementsByTagName(
tagName: string,
context?: Node): Element[]
Query for all elements matching a given tag name. Analogous to
Document.getElementsByTagName.
The
"*" query is supported.
Unlike the standard API, this returns a static array of Elements rather than a live HTMLCollection.
The default
context is
document. Choose another node to query within that context.
|Name
|Type
|Description
tagName
|string
|name of the element tag
context?
|Node
|context to query in, or
document by default
Returns: Element[]
▸ getElementsByTagNameNS(
namespaceURI: string,
localName: string,
context?: Node): Element[]
Query for all elements matching a given tag name and namespace. Analogous to
Document.getElementsByTagNameNS.
The
"*" query is supported.
Unlike the standard API, this returns a static array of Elements rather than a live NodeList.
The default
context is
document. Choose another node to query within that context.
|Name
|Type
|Description
namespaceURI
|string
|namespace URI, or
"*" for all
localName
|string
|local name, or
"*" for all
context?
|Node
|context to query in, or
document by default
Returns: Element[]
▸ matches(
selector: string,
element: Node): boolean
Return true if the given Node matches the given CSS selector, or false otherwise. Analogous to
Element.closest
|Name
|Type
|Description
selector
|string
|CSS selector
element
|Node
|element to match against
Returns: boolean
▸ querySelector(
selector: string,
context?: Node): Element | null
Query for a single element matching the CSS selector, or return null if not found. Analogous to
Document.querySelector
The default
context is
document. Choose another element or DocumentOrShadowRoot to query within that context.
|Name
|Type
|Description
selector
|string
|CSS selector
context?
|Node
|context to query in, or
document by default
Returns: Element | null
▸ querySelectorAll(
selector: string,
context?: Node): Element[]
Query for all elements matching a CSS selector. Analogous to
Document.querySelectorAll
The default
context is
document. Choose another node to query within that context.
|Name
|Type
|Description
selector
|string
|CSS selector
context?
|Node
|context to query in, or
document by default
Returns: Element[]
kagekiri parses the CSS selector using postcss-selector-parser. Then it queries the entire DOM tree, traverses any
shadowRoots it may find, and checks the selector from children to ancestors (the same way a browser would).
Note that it only works on open shadow DOM. Closed shadow DOM cannot be traversed.
Slotted elements are considered to be children of their slots (inside the shadow DOM) rather than children of their host components. If you don't want this behavior, you can use the normal DOM APIs (e.g.
document.querySelector() or
document.querySelectorAll()).
See the tests for full supported CSS features.
陰 kage (shadow) + 切り kiri (cut).
Roughly, "shadow-cutter."
npm run build
Build TypeScript-based API docs using
kagekiri.d.ts, inject them into the README:
npm run typedoc
npm test
Debug:
npm run test:debug
Lint:
npm run lint
Fix most lint issues:
npm run lint:fix
Test bundle size:
npm run test:bundlesize