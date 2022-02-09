A modern Apache Kafka® client for Node.js
KafkaJS is a modern Apache Kafka client for Node.js. It is compatible with Kafka 0.10+ and offers native support for 0.11 features.
KAFKA is a registered trademark of The Apache Software Foundation and has been licensed for use by KafkaJS. KafkaJS has no affiliation with and is not endorsed by The Apache Software Foundation.
Upstash: Serverless Kafka
Get help directly from a KafkaJS developer
npm install kafkajs
# yarn add kafkajs
const { Kafka } = require('kafkajs')
const kafka = new Kafka({
clientId: 'my-app',
brokers: ['kafka1:9092', 'kafka2:9092']
})
const producer = kafka.producer()
const consumer = kafka.consumer({ groupId: 'test-group' })
const run = async () => {
// Producing
await producer.connect()
await producer.send({
topic: 'test-topic',
messages: [
{ value: 'Hello KafkaJS user!' },
],
})
// Consuming
await consumer.connect()
await consumer.subscribe({ topic: 'test-topic', fromBeginning: true })
await consumer.run({
eachMessage: async ({ topic, partition, message }) => {
console.log({
partition,
offset: message.offset,
value: message.value.toString(),
})
},
})
}
run().catch(console.error)
KafkaJS is an open-source project where development takes place in the open on GitHub. Although the project is maintained by a small group of dedicated volunteers, we are grateful to the community for bug fixes, feature development and other contributions.
See Developing KafkaJS for information on how to run and develop KafkaJS.
We welcome contributions to KafkaJS, but we also want to see a thriving third-party ecosystem. If you would like to create an open-source project that builds on top of KafkaJS, please get in touch and we'd be happy to provide feedback and support.
Here are some projects that we would like to build, but haven't yet been able to prioritize:
See LICENSE for more details.
Apache Kafka and Kafka are either registered trademarks or trademarks of The Apache Software Foundation in the United States and other countries. KafkaJS has no affiliation with the Apache Software Foundation.