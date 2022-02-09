



KafkaJS

A modern Apache Kafka® client for Node.js

Table of Contents

About the Project

KafkaJS is a modern Apache Kafka client for Node.js. It is compatible with Kafka 0.10+ and offers native support for 0.11 features.

KAFKA is a registered trademark of The Apache Software Foundation and has been licensed for use by KafkaJS. KafkaJS has no affiliation with and is not endorsed by The Apache Software Foundation.

Features

Producer

Consumer groups with pause, resume, and seek

Transactional support for producers and consumers

Message headers

GZIP compression Snappy, LZ4 and ZSTD compression through pluggable codecs

Plain, SSL and SASL_SSL implementations

Support for SCRAM-SHA-256 and SCRAM-SHA-512

Support for AWS IAM authentication

Admin client

Getting Started

npm install kafkajs

Usage

const { Kafka } = require ( 'kafkajs' ) const kafka = new Kafka({ clientId : 'my-app' , brokers : [ 'kafka1:9092' , 'kafka2:9092' ] }) const producer = kafka.producer() const consumer = kafka.consumer({ groupId : 'test-group' }) const run = async () => { await producer.connect() await producer.send({ topic : 'test-topic' , messages : [ { value : 'Hello KafkaJS user!' }, ], }) await consumer.connect() await consumer.subscribe({ topic : 'test-topic' , fromBeginning : true }) await consumer.run({ eachMessage : async ({ topic, partition, message }) => { console .log({ partition, offset : message.offset, value : message.value.toString(), }) }, }) } run().catch( console .error)

Learn more about using KafkaJS on the official site!

Read something on the website that didn't work with the latest stable version?

Check the pre-release versions - the website is updated on every merge to master.

Contributing

KafkaJS is an open-source project where development takes place in the open on GitHub. Although the project is maintained by a small group of dedicated volunteers, we are grateful to the community for bug fixes, feature development and other contributions.

See Developing KafkaJS for information on how to run and develop KafkaJS.

Help wanted 🤝

We welcome contributions to KafkaJS, but we also want to see a thriving third-party ecosystem. If you would like to create an open-source project that builds on top of KafkaJS, please get in touch and we'd be happy to provide feedback and support.

Here are some projects that we would like to build, but haven't yet been able to prioritize:

License

See LICENSE for more details.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to Sebastian Norde for the V1 logo ❤️

Thanks to Tracy (Tan Yun) for the V2 logo ❤️