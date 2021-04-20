// suggested Node.js version: v12.16.1
npm install --save kafka-streams
const {KafkaStreams} = require("kafka-streams");
const config = require("./config.json");
const factory = new KafkaStreams(config);
const kstream = factory.getKStream("input-topic");
const ktable = factory.getKTable(/* .. */);
kstream.merge(ktable).filter(/* .. */).map(/* .. */).reduce(/* .. */).to("output-topic");
CHANGES: The latest version brings a lot of changes, please check here before updating.
>= 0.11.x
>= 8.x.x
If you are using the native mode (
config: { noptions: {} }).
You will have to manually install
node-rdkafka alongside kafka-streams.
(This requires a Node.js version between 9 and 12 and will not work with Node.js >= 13, last tested with 12.16.1)
On Mac OS High Sierra / Mojave:
CPPFLAGS=-I/usr/local/opt/openssl/include LDFLAGS=-L/usr/local/opt/openssl/lib yarn add --frozen-lockfile node-rdkafka@2.7.4
Otherwise:
yarn add --frozen-lockfile node-rdkafka@2.7.4
(Please also note: Doing this with npm does not work, it will remove your deps,
npm i -g yarn)
kafka-streams 🐙 equivalent for nodejs ✨🐢🚀✨ build on super fast 🔥 observables using most.js :metal:
ships with sinek 🙏 for backpressure
comes with js and native Kafka client, for more performance and SSL, SASL and Kerberos features
the lib also comes with a few
window operations that are more similar to Apache Flink,
yet they still feel natural in this api :squirrel:
overwriteable local-storage solution allows for any kind of datastore e.g. RocksDB, Redis, Postgres..
async (Promises) and sync stream operators e.g.
stream$.map() or
stream$.asyncMap()
super easy API :goberserk:
the lib is based on
sinek, which is based on kafka-node's
ConsumerGroups
librdkafka for more performance
Yes.
Probably, yes. 😄
Forks or Stars give motivation :bowtie: