kafka-rest-client

by uber-common
1.11.7 (see all)

A REST client for producing messages to Kafka

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-kafka-rest-client

A rest client for producing JSON and binary messages to kafka.

Usage

var KafkaRestClient = require('kafka-rest-client');
var configs = {
    proxyHost: 'localhost',
    proxyPort: 18084
};

var kafkaRestClient = new KafkaRestClient(kafkaRestClientOptions, callback);
kafkaRestClient.connect(callback);

kafkaRestClient.produce(topicName, 'Example Kafka Message', callback);

Options

KafkaProducer constructor accepts these options:

  • proxyHost - Rest proxy hostname to produce kafka messages (default: localhost)
  • proxyPort - Rest proxy port to produce kafka messages (required)

Install

npm install kafka-rest-client

Running tests

Tests are run using npm:

npm run test

Running lint

Tests are run using npm:

npm run lint

MIT Licenced

