A rest client for producing JSON and binary messages to kafka.

Usage

var KafkaRestClient = require ( 'kafka-rest-client' ); var configs = { proxyHost : 'localhost' , proxyPort : 18084 }; var kafkaRestClient = new KafkaRestClient(kafkaRestClientOptions, callback); kafkaRestClient.connect(callback); kafkaRestClient.produce(topicName, 'Example Kafka Message' , callback);

Options

KafkaProducer constructor accepts these options:

proxyHost - Rest proxy hostname to produce kafka messages (default: localhost )

proxyPort - Rest proxy port to produce kafka messages (required)

Install

npm install kafka-rest-client

Running tests

Tests are run using npm :

npm run test

Running lint

npm run lint

MIT Licenced