A rest client for producing JSON and binary messages to kafka.
var KafkaRestClient = require('kafka-rest-client');
var configs = {
proxyHost: 'localhost',
proxyPort: 18084
};
var kafkaRestClient = new KafkaRestClient(kafkaRestClientOptions, callback);
kafkaRestClient.connect(callback);
kafkaRestClient.produce(topicName, 'Example Kafka Message', callback);
KafkaProducer constructor accepts these options:
proxyHost - Rest proxy hostname to produce kafka messages (default:
localhost)
proxyPort - Rest proxy port to produce kafka messages (required)
npm install kafka-rest-client
Tests are run using
npm:
npm run test
npm run lint