kafka-rest is a node.js library for the Kafka REST Proxy. It provides a thin wrapper around the REST API, providing a more convenient interface for accessing cluster metadata and producing and consuming Avro and binary data.
NOTE: This library was written to demonstrate how to create a language-specific wrapper around the REST Proxy. It is no longer maintained or kept up to date (e.g. the REST Proxy has a v2 API that is now recommended, but support has not been added to this wrapper library). Since this library was created, better JavaScript clients have been developed that do not require the REST Proxy. In particular, https://github.com/Blizzard/node-rdkafka, which wraps the librdkafka C client is a good choice and actively maintained.
You can install the
kafka-rest library via npm:
npm install kafka-rest
The only required dependency is
async. However, some additional libraries are
required to run the examples and are included as devDependencies.
Next, make sure you have Kafka, the Schema Registry (if using Avro), and the Kafka REST Proxy running. The Confluent Quickstart and REST Proxy documentation explains how to do this step-by-step.
Start by requiring the library and creating a
KafkaRest object to interact
with the server:
var KafkaRest = require('kafka-rest');
var kafka = new KafkaRest({ 'url': 'http://localhost:8082' });
The API mirrors the REST API closely: there are resources for Brokers, Topics,
Partitions, and Consumers, and these are available in the
KafkaRest
object. For example, to get a list of brokers (we'll skip error checking to keep
things simple):
// kafka.brokers is a Brokers instance, list() returns a list of Broker instances
kafka.brokers.list(function(err, brokers) {
for(var i = 0; i < brokers.length; i++)
console.log(brokers[i].toString());
});
Objects generated from API responses will have a field
raw where you can get
at the raw response data. For the brokers,
brokers[i].raw would just be a
number because the broker list API only returns broker IDs.
All types have both collection (
Topics) and singular (
Topic) types
corresponding to the
/topics and
/topics/<topic> API endpoints. The
collection types primary method is
list() which returns a list of singular
types which are initialize only with the data returned by the API call to get
the list of objects. Singular objects can be constructed directly, or there is
a shorthand via the collection type:
kafka.topics.get('test', function(err, topic) {
// topic is a Topic object
});
And you can create an incomplete singular object (i.e. no API call is made, only its identifying properties are stored):
kafka.topics.topic('test');
This can be useful when you want to get directly at a nested resource you know the path to and don't want to do API calls on the intermediate resources (i.e. get a single partition, but don't look up topic metadata):
// The complete version makes the resource hierarchy clear
kafka.topics.topic('test').partitions.partition(0);
// Or use the shorter version. Under the hood they do the same thing, so you
// can use whichever is clearer based on context
kafka.topic('test').partition(0);
// For partitions there's also:
kafka.topicPartition('test', 0)
If you have an incomplete singular object returned by a
list() call, you can
fill request its data using
get().
You can produce messages by calling
produce() on
Topic or
Partition
objects. They can be incomplete instances, e.g.:
kafka.topic('test').produce('message')
With this one method you can:
Topic objects support the
partition field).
null,
string, or
Buffer objects) or Avro data (in
JSON form) with a schema. For Avro data, you can pass up to two
AvroSchema
objects. If one is included, it is used as the value schema; if two are
include the first is the key schema, the second is the value schema.
function(err, res) anywhere in the argument list
to be notified when the request completes.
res is the JSON response returned
by the proxy.
Here are a few examples showing these features:
// With binary data:
// Single message with a string value
topic.produce('msg1');
// Single message with key, value, and partition, with callback
topic.produce({'key': 'key1', 'value': 'msg1', 'partition': 0}, function(err,res){});
// Any record fields can be omitted
topic.produce({'partition': 0, 'value': 'msg1'});
// Multiple messages containing only values
topic.produce('msg1', 'msg2', 'msg3');
// Multiple messages containing only values, passed as array
topic.produce(['msg1', 'msg2', 'msg3']);
// Multiple messages, mixed format
topic.produce('msg1', {'partition': 0, 'value': 'msg2'});
// With Avro data:
var userIdSchema = new KafkaRest.AvroSchema("int");
var userInfoSchema = new KafkaRest.AvroSchema({
"name": "UserInfo",
"type": "record",
"fields": [
{ "name": "id", "type": "int" },
{ "name": "name", "type": "string" }]
});
// Avro value schema followed by messages containing only values
topic.produce(userInfoSchema, {'avro': 'record'}, {'avro': 'another record'});
// Avro key and value schema.
topic.produce(userIdSchema, userInfoSchema, {'key': 1, 'value': {'id': 1, 'name': 'Bob'}});
To avoid sending schemas with every request, the REST API supports schema IDs.
Use of schema IDs is handled transparently for you -- as long as you
use the same
AvroSchema object across calls to
produce(), the IDs will be
used instead of the full schemas.
Note that because this API is a thin wrapper around the REST Proxy, you must
batch your messages to improve performance. The
twitter/stream_tweets.js
example performs this type of batching.
Currently the REST proxy supports the high-level consumer interface using consumer groups. To start consuming data, join a consumer group, optionally specifying some configuration options (passed directly to the API call):
kafka.consumer("my-consumer-group").join({
"format": "avro",
"auto.commit.enable": "true",
}, function(err, consumer_instance) {
// consumer_instance is a ConsumerInstance object
});
The group doesn't have to exist yet -- if you use a new consumer group name, it
will be created. You can then subscribe to a topic, resulting in a
ConsumerStream, and setup event handlers:
var stream = consumer_instance.subscribe('my-topic')
stream.on('data', function(msgs) {
for(var i = 0; i < msgs.length; i++)
console.log("Got a message: key=" + msgs[i].key + " value=" + msgs[i].value + " partition=" + msgs[i].partition);
});
stream.on('error', function(err) {
console.log("Something broke: " + err);
});
The exact type for each messages key/value depends on the data format you're
reading. Binary data will have been decoded from its base64 representation into
a
Buffer (or
null). For Avro, you'll get an object.
Finally, when you're ready to clean up, request a graceful shutdown of the consumer instance, which also cleans up the stream:
consumer_instance.shutdown(function() {
console.log("Shutdown complete.");
});
A few examples are included in the
examples/ directory:
metadata.js - A simple demo of some of the metadata APIs, covering brokers,
topics, and partitions.
console_producer.js - Reads from stdin and produces each line as a message
to a Kafka topic.
console_consumer.js - Consumes a Kafka topic and writes each message to
stdout.
twitter/stream_tweets.js - Uses Twitter's API to get a realtime feed of
tweets which it produces to a Kafka topic.
twitter/trending.js - Uses the tweet data produced by the previous example
to generate a list of trending hashtags, which it prints every 10 seconds to
stdout.
The project is licensed under the Apache 2 license.