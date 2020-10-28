Node.js bindings for kafka-node with avsc schema serialization.

This library combines kafka-node and avsc to produce and consume validated serialized messages

Requirements

kafka-node is a peer dependency, make sure to install it. Tested on kafka-node 5.0.0

npm install kafka-node

Install

npm install kafka-node-avro

Test

npm test

Options

kafka : kafka-node KafkaClient options

kafkaHost : A string of kafka broker/host combination delimited by comma for example: kafka-1.us-east-1.myapp.com:9093,kafka-2.us-east-1.myapp.com:9093,kafka-3.us-east-1.myapp.com:9093 default: localhost:9092 .

connectTimeout : in ms it takes to wait for a successful connection before moving to the next host default: 10000

requestTimeout : in ms for a kafka request to timeout default: 30000

autoConnect : automatically connect when KafkaClient is instantiated otherwise you need to manually call connect default: true

connectRetryOptions : object hash that applies to the initial connection. see retry module for these options.

idleConnection : allows the broker to disconnect an idle connection from a client (otherwise the clients continues to O after being disconnected). The value is elapsed time in ms without any data written to the TCP socket. default: 5 minutes

reconnectOnIdle : when the connection is closed due to client idling, client will attempt to auto-reconnect. default: true

maxAsyncRequests : maximum async operations at a time toward the kafka cluster. default: 10

sslOptions : Object , options to be passed to the tls broker sockets, ex. { rejectUnauthorized: false } (Kafka 0.9+)

sasl : Object , SASL authentication configuration (only SASL/PLAIN is currently supported), ex. { mechanism: 'plain', username: 'foo', password: 'bar' } (Kafka 0.10+)

schema : Object representing Schema Settings

registry : Registry host

options : Object registry options TLS/SSL options

headers : Default is { 'Content-Type': 'application/vnd.schemaregistry.v1+json' }

cert : fs.readFileSync(certFile)

key : fs.readFileSync(keyFile)

passphrase : 'password'

ca : fs.readFileSync(caFile)

auth : Authentication Object HTTP Authentication

user : 'username'

pass : 'password'

sendImmediately : false

topics : Array of Topic settings

name : Name of the topic ( required if no id is provided )

id : id of the Schema ( required if no name is provided )

version : Version of the Schema

key_fields : Array of fields to use to build topic key.

endpoints : Object representing the Registry endpoints

byId String to build by id endpoint . Default : 'schemas/ids/{{id}}'

allVersions String to build by all versions endpoint . Default : 'subjects/{{name}}-value/versions'

byVersion String to build by version endpoint . Default : 'subjects/{{name}}-value/versions/{{version}}'

alive : Object representing Registry.alive settings

endpoint : Health check endpoint. default: 'subjects'



See sample options.

API

init

This package will not fullfill the promise if is not able to :

Fetch the schemas from the schema registry.

Connect to kafka brokers

Build the kafka producer

const KafkaAvro = require ( 'kafka-node-avro' ); const Settings = { "kafka" : { "kafkaHost" : "localhost:9092" }, "schema" : { "registry" : "http://schemaregistry.example.com:8081" } }; KafkaAvro.init(Settings).then( kafka => { } , error => { });

use

Ability to build custom plugins, this method will allow to modify existing core implementations by direct overwrites or to build new mechanisms.

A Plugin must be a function, this function will get as argument the core of kafka-node-avro

const myCustomPlugin1 = function ( core ) { core.Registry.endpoints.allVersions = function ( id, name, version ) { console .log( 'Look ma !, fetching all versions' ); return `subjects/ ${name} -value/versions` ; }; }; const myCustomPlugin2 = function ( core ) { core.Consumer.prototype.parse = function ( message ) { console .log( 'Workign on this -> ' , message); return this .emit( 'message' , message); }; }; const myCustomPlugin3 = function ( core ) { core.Mechanisms.myFunction = function ( ) { }; };

Plugging in

KafkaAvro .use(myCustomPlugin1) .use(myCustomPlugin2) .use(myCustomPlugin3) .init(Settings).then( kafka => { kafka.myFunction(); } , error => { });

schemas

Fetch schemas from the schema registry, this package will fetch the schema from the shcema regitry based on the initial settings.

Once schema was fetched from the registry it will keep it on memory to be re used.

Schema format

{ id : Number , name : String , version : Number , key_fields : Arrary, definition : String , parser : avro.Type.forSchema }

Get an avro schema by id

KafkaAvro.init(Settings).then( kafka => { kafka.schemas.getById( 1 ).then( schema => { } , error => { }); } , error => { });

Get an avro schema by name

KafkaAvro.init(Settings).then( kafka => { kafka.schemas.getByName( 'my.cool.topic' ).then( schema => { } , error => { }); } , error => { });

send(\<message>)

This package will auto encode the message using the avro schema, if the schema was not provided on the initial settings, it will fetch it against the schema registry and use it from there on.

Message Format

simple : If NO avro schema parsing is needed to send the message

: If avro schema parsing is needed to send the message topic : Topic Name

: Topic Name messages : messages to send type Object or Array of Objects

: messages to send type or of key : string or buffer, only needed when using keyed partitioner

: string or buffer, only needed when using keyed partitioner partition : default 0

: default 0 attributes : default: 0

: default: 0 timestamp : Date.now() // <-- defaults to Date.now() (only available with kafka v0.10 and KafkaClient only)

If key_fields where provided when building the package, they will be used to send the messages on that key , on this example the key will be hello/world

KafkaAvro.init(Settings).then( kafka => { kafka.send({ topic : 'my.cool.topic' , messages : { foo : 'hello' , bar : 'world' } }).then( success => { }, error => { }); } , error => { });

If an invalid payload was provided for the AVRO Schema, the error will look like : Invalid Field 'FIELD' type "TYPE" : VALUE

addProducer([options], [customPartitioner])

kafka-node-avro has a global producer with default kafka-node settings for the HighLevelProducer, this mechanism will allow to create HighLevelProducers on demand with the ability to set options and customPartitioner. here for more info.

When creating a new producer, send mechanism is the same as the global producer, this send will auto encode the message using the avro schema, if the schema was not provided on the initial settings, it will fetch it against the schema registry and use it from there on.

KafkaAvro.init(Settings).then( kafka => { const producer = kafka.addProducer(); producer.send({ topic : 'my.cool.topic' , messages : { foo : 'hello' , bar : 'world' } }).then( success => { }, error => { }); } , error => { });

Close

Ability to close the producer

WARNING : closing the producer will close kafka client, this is part of kafka-node baseProducer definition.

producer.close( closed => { });

addConsumer(\<TopicName>, [Options])

This package will auto decode the message before emitting on the message event, the message will be on a JSON format.

Options

simple : If NO avro schema parsing is needed to consume the message

: If avro schema parsing is needed to consume the message kafkaHost : connect directly to kafka broker (instantiates a KafkaClient) : 'broker:9092'

: connect directly to kafka broker (instantiates a KafkaClient) : 'broker:9092' batch : put client batch settings if you need them : undefined

: put client batch settings if you need them : undefined ssl : optional (defaults to false) or tls options hash : true

: optional (defaults to false) or tls options hash : true groupId : 'ExampleTestGroup'

: 'ExampleTestGroup' sessionTimeout : 15000,

: 15000, protocol : An array of partition assignment protocols ordered by preference, 'roundrobin' or 'range' string for built ins : ['roundrobin']

: An array of partition assignment protocols ordered by preference, 'roundrobin' or 'range' string for built ins : ['roundrobin'] encoding : 'utf8' or 'buffer', Please do nto replace this value , this library by default uses buffer to decode binary schema

: 'utf8' or 'buffer', Please do nto replace this value , this library by default uses to decode binary schema fromOffset : Offsets to use for new groups other options could be 'earliest' or 'none' (none will emit an error if no offsets were saved) , equivalent to Java client's auto.offset.reset: 'latest'

: Offsets to use for new groups other options could be 'earliest' or 'none' (none will emit an error if no offsets were saved) , equivalent to Java client's auto.offset.reset: 'latest' commitOffsetsOnFirstJoin : on the very first time this consumer group subscribes to a topic, record the offset returned in fromOffset (latest/earliest) : true

: on the very first time this consumer group subscribes to a topic, record the offset returned in fromOffset (latest/earliest) : true outOfRangeOffset : how to recover from OutOfRangeOffset error (where save offset is past server retention) accepts same value as fromOffset : 'earliest'

: how to recover from OutOfRangeOffset error (where save offset is past server retention) accepts same value as fromOffset : 'earliest' onRebalance : Callback to allow consumers with autoCommit false a chance to commit before a rebalance finishes , isAlreadyMember will be false on the first connection, and true on rebalances triggered after that : (isAlreadyMember, callback) => { callback(); } // or null