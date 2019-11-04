Kafka-node is a Node.js client for Apache Kafka 0.9 and later.
Follow the instructions on the Kafka wiki to build Kafka and get a test broker up and running.
New KafkaClient connects directly to Kafka brokers.
kafkaHost : A string of kafka broker/host combination delimited by comma for example:
kafka-1.us-east-1.myapp.com:9093,kafka-2.us-east-1.myapp.com:9093,kafka-3.us-east-1.myapp.com:9093 default:
localhost:9092.
connectTimeout : in ms it takes to wait for a successful connection before moving to the next host default:
10000
requestTimeout : in ms for a kafka request to timeout default:
30000
autoConnect : automatically connect when KafkaClient is instantiated otherwise you need to manually call
connect default:
true
connectRetryOptions : object hash that applies to the initial connection. see retry module for these options.
idleConnection : allows the broker to disconnect an idle connection from a client (otherwise the clients continues to O after being disconnected). The value is elapsed time in ms without any data written to the TCP socket. default: 5 minutes
reconnectOnIdle : when the connection is closed due to client idling, client will attempt to auto-reconnect. default: true
maxAsyncRequests : maximum async operations at a time toward the kafka cluster. default: 10
sslOptions: Object, options to be passed to the tls broker sockets, ex.
{ rejectUnauthorized: false } (Kafka 0.9+)
sasl: Object, SASL authentication configuration (only SASL/PLAIN is currently supported), ex.
{ mechanism: 'plain', username: 'foo', password: 'bar' } (Kafka 0.10+)
const client = new kafka.KafkaClient({kafkaHost: '10.3.100.196:9092'});
client: client which keeps a connection with the Kafka server.
options: options for producer,
{
// Configuration for when to consider a message as acknowledged, default 1
requireAcks: 1,
// The amount of time in milliseconds to wait for all acks before considered, default 100ms
ackTimeoutMs: 100,
// Partitioner type (default = 0, random = 1, cyclic = 2, keyed = 3, custom = 4), default 0
partitionerType: 2
}
var kafka = require('kafka-node'),
Producer = kafka.Producer,
client = new kafka.KafkaClient(),
producer = new Producer(client);
ready: this event is emitted when producer is ready to send messages.
error: this is the error event propagates from internal client, producer should always listen it.
payloads: Array,array of
ProduceRequest,
ProduceRequest is a JSON object like:
{
topic: 'topicName',
messages: ['message body'], // multi messages should be a array, single message can be just a string or a KeyedMessage instance
key: 'theKey', // string or buffer, only needed when using keyed partitioner
partition: 0, // default 0
attributes: 2, // default: 0
timestamp: Date.now() // <-- defaults to Date.now() (only available with kafka v0.10+)
}
cb: Function, the callback
attributes controls compression of the message set. It supports the following values:
0: No compression
1: Compress using GZip
2: Compress using snappy
Example:
var kafka = require('kafka-node'),
Producer = kafka.Producer,
KeyedMessage = kafka.KeyedMessage,
client = new kafka.KafkaClient(),
producer = new Producer(client),
km = new KeyedMessage('key', 'message'),
payloads = [
{ topic: 'topic1', messages: 'hi', partition: 0 },
{ topic: 'topic2', messages: ['hello', 'world', km] }
];
producer.on('ready', function () {
producer.send(payloads, function (err, data) {
console.log(data);
});
});
producer.on('error', function (err) {})
This method is used to create topics on the Kafka server. It requires Kafka 0.10+.
topics: Array, array of topics
cb: Function, the callback
Example:
var kafka = require('kafka-node');
var client = new kafka.KafkaClient();
var topicsToCreate = [{
topic: 'topic1',
partitions: 1,
replicationFactor: 2
},
{
topic: 'topic2',
partitions: 5,
replicationFactor: 3,
// Optional set of config entries
configEntries: [
{
name: 'compression.type',
value: 'gzip'
},
{
name: 'min.compaction.lag.ms',
value: '50'
}
],
// Optional explicit partition / replica assignment
// When this property exists, partitions and replicationFactor properties are ignored
replicaAssignment: [
{
partition: 0,
replicas: [3, 4]
},
{
partition: 1,
replicas: [2, 1]
}
]
}];
client.createTopics(topicsToCreate, (error, result) => {
// result is an array of any errors if a given topic could not be created
});
client: client which keeps a connection with the Kafka server. Round-robins produce requests to the available topic partitions
options: options for producer,
{
// Configuration for when to consider a message as acknowledged, default 1
requireAcks: 1,
// The amount of time in milliseconds to wait for all acks before considered, default 100ms
ackTimeoutMs: 100
}
var kafka = require('kafka-node'),
HighLevelProducer = kafka.HighLevelProducer,
client = new kafka.KafkaClient(),
producer = new HighLevelProducer(client);
ready: this event is emitted when producer is ready to send messages.
error: this is the error event propagates from internal client, producer should always listen it.
payloads: Array,array of
ProduceRequest,
ProduceRequest is a JSON object like:
{
topic: 'topicName',
messages: ['message body'], // multi messages should be a array, single message can be just a string,
key: 'theKey', // string or buffer, only needed when using keyed partitioner
attributes: 1,
timestamp: Date.now() // <-- defaults to Date.now() (only available with kafka v0.10 and KafkaClient only)
}
cb: Function, the callback
Example:
var kafka = require('kafka-node'),
HighLevelProducer = kafka.HighLevelProducer,
client = new kafka.KafkaClient(),
producer = new HighLevelProducer(client),
payloads = [
{ topic: 'topic1', messages: 'hi' },
{ topic: 'topic2', messages: ['hello', 'world'] }
];
producer.on('ready', function () {
producer.send(payloads, function (err, data) {
console.log(data);
});
});
This method is used to create topics on the Kafka server. It only work when
auto.create.topics.enable, on the Kafka server, is set to true. Our client simply sends a metadata request to the server which will auto create topics. When
async is set to false, this method does not return until all topics are created, otherwise it returns immediately.
topics: Array,array of topics
async: Boolean,async or sync
cb: Function,the callback
Example:
var kafka = require('kafka-node'),
HighLevelProducer = kafka.HighLevelProducer,
client = new kafka.KafkaClient(),
producer = new HighLevelProducer(client);
// Create topics sync
producer.createTopics(['t','t1'], false, function (err, data) {
console.log(data);
});
// Create topics async
producer.createTopics(['t'], true, function (err, data) {});
producer.createTopics(['t'], function (err, data) {});// Simply omit 2nd arg
highWaterMark size of write buffer (Default: 100)
kafkaClient options see KafkaClient
producer options for Producer see HighLevelProducer
In this example we demonstrate how to stream a source of data (from
stdin) to kafka (
ExampleTopic topic) for processing. Then in a separate instance (or worker process) we consume from that kafka topic and use a
Transform stream to update the data and stream the result to a different topic using a
ProducerStream.
Stream text from
stdinand write that into a Kafka Topic
const Transform = require('stream').Transform;
const ProducerStream = require('./lib/producerStream');
const _ = require('lodash');
const producer = new ProducerStream();
const stdinTransform = new Transform({
objectMode: true,
decodeStrings: true,
transform (text, encoding, callback) {
text = _.trim(text);
console.log(`pushing message ${text} to ExampleTopic`);
callback(null, {
topic: 'ExampleTopic',
messages: text
});
}
});
process.stdin.setEncoding('utf8');
process.stdin.pipe(stdinTransform).pipe(producer);
Use
ConsumerGroupStreamto read from this topic and transform the data and feed the result of into the
RebalanceTopicTopic.
const ProducerStream = require('./lib/producerStream');
const ConsumerGroupStream = require('./lib/consumerGroupStream');
const resultProducer = new ProducerStream();
const consumerOptions = {
kafkaHost: '127.0.0.1:9092',
groupId: 'ExampleTestGroup',
sessionTimeout: 15000,
protocol: ['roundrobin'],
asyncPush: false,
id: 'consumer1',
fromOffset: 'latest'
};
const consumerGroup = new ConsumerGroupStream(consumerOptions, 'ExampleTopic');
const messageTransform = new Transform({
objectMode: true,
decodeStrings: true,
transform (message, encoding, callback) {
console.log(`Received message ${message.value} transforming input`);
callback(null, {
topic: 'RebalanceTopic',
messages: `You have been (${message.value}) made an example of`
});
}
});
consumerGroup.pipe(messageTransform).pipe(resultProducer);
client: client which keeps a connection with the Kafka server. Note: it's recommend that create new client for different consumers.
payloads: Array,array of
FetchRequest,
FetchRequest is a JSON object like:
{
topic: 'topicName',
offset: 0, //default 0
partition: 0 // default 0
}
options: options for consumer,
{
groupId: 'kafka-node-group',//consumer group id, default `kafka-node-group`
// Auto commit config
autoCommit: true,
autoCommitIntervalMs: 5000,
// The max wait time is the maximum amount of time in milliseconds to block waiting if insufficient data is available at the time the request is issued, default 100ms
fetchMaxWaitMs: 100,
// This is the minimum number of bytes of messages that must be available to give a response, default 1 byte
fetchMinBytes: 1,
// The maximum bytes to include in the message set for this partition. This helps bound the size of the response.
fetchMaxBytes: 1024 * 1024,
// If set true, consumer will fetch message from the given offset in the payloads
fromOffset: false,
// If set to 'buffer', values will be returned as raw buffer objects.
encoding: 'utf8',
keyEncoding: 'utf8'
}
Example:
var kafka = require('kafka-node'),
Consumer = kafka.Consumer,
client = new kafka.KafkaClient(),
consumer = new Consumer(
client,
[
{ topic: 't', partition: 0 }, { topic: 't1', partition: 1 }
],
{
autoCommit: false
}
);
By default, we will consume messages from the last committed offset of the current group
onMessage: Function, callback when new message comes
Example:
consumer.on('message', function (message) {
console.log(message);
});
Add topics to current consumer, if any topic to be added not exists, return error
topics: Array, array of topics to add
cb: Function,the callback
fromOffset: Boolean, if true, the consumer will fetch message from the specified offset, otherwise it will fetch message from the last commited offset of the topic.
Example:
consumer.addTopics(['t1', 't2'], function (err, added) {
});
or
consumer.addTopics([{ topic: 't1', offset: 10 }], function (err, added) {
}, true);
topics: Array, array of topics to remove
cb: Function, the callback
Example:
consumer.removeTopics(['t1', 't2'], function (err, removed) {
});
Commit offset of the current topics manually, this method should be called when a consumer leaves
cb: Function, the callback
Example:
consumer.commit(function(err, data) {
});
Set offset of the given topic
topic: String
partition: Number
offset: Number
Example:
consumer.setOffset('topic', 0, 0);
Pause the consumer. Calling
pause does not automatically stop messages from being emitted. This is because pause just stops the kafka consumer fetch loop. Each iteration of the fetch loop can obtain a batch of messages (limited by
fetchMaxBytes).
Resume the consumer. Resumes the fetch loop.
Pause specify topics
consumer.pauseTopics([
'topic1',
{ topic: 'topic2', partition: 0 }
]);
Resume specify topics
consumer.resumeTopics([
'topic1',
{ topic: 'topic2', partition: 0 }
]);
force: Boolean, if set to true, it forces the consumer to commit the current offset before closing, default
false
Example
consumer.close(true, cb);
consumer.close(cb); //force is disabled
Consumer implemented using node's
Readable stream interface. Read more about streams here.
kafka-node each chunk is a kafka message
100 messages and can be changed through the
highWaterMark option
Similar API as
Consumer with some exceptions. Methods like
pause and
resume in
ConsumerStream respects the toggling of flow mode in a Stream. In
Consumer calling
pause() just paused the fetch cycle and will continue to emit
message events. Pausing in a
ConsumerStream should immediately stop emitting
data events.
var options = {
kafkaHost: 'broker:9092', // connect directly to kafka broker (instantiates a KafkaClient)
batch: undefined, // put client batch settings if you need them
ssl: true, // optional (defaults to false) or tls options hash
groupId: 'ExampleTestGroup',
sessionTimeout: 15000,
// An array of partition assignment protocols ordered by preference.
// 'roundrobin' or 'range' string for built ins (see below to pass in custom assignment protocol)
protocol: ['roundrobin'],
encoding: 'utf8', // default is utf8, use 'buffer' for binary data
// Offsets to use for new groups other options could be 'earliest' or 'none' (none will emit an error if no offsets were saved)
// equivalent to Java client's auto.offset.reset
fromOffset: 'latest', // default
commitOffsetsOnFirstJoin: true, // on the very first time this consumer group subscribes to a topic, record the offset returned in fromOffset (latest/earliest)
// how to recover from OutOfRangeOffset error (where save offset is past server retention) accepts same value as fromOffset
outOfRangeOffset: 'earliest', // default
// Callback to allow consumers with autoCommit false a chance to commit before a rebalance finishes
// isAlreadyMember will be false on the first connection, and true on rebalances triggered after that
onRebalance: (isAlreadyMember, callback) => { callback(); } // or null
};
var consumerGroup = new ConsumerGroup(options, ['RebalanceTopic', 'RebalanceTest']);
// Or for a single topic pass in a string
var consumerGroup = new ConsumerGroup(options, 'RebalanceTopic');
You can pass a custom assignment strategy to the
protocol array with the interface:
topicPartition
{
"RebalanceTopic": [
"0",
"1",
"2"
],
"RebalanceTest": [
"0",
"1",
"2"
]
}
groupMembers
[
{
"subscription": [
"RebalanceTopic",
"RebalanceTest"
],
"version": 0,
"id": "consumer1-8db1b117-61c6-4f91-867d-20ccd1ad8b3d"
},
{
"subscription": [
"RebalanceTopic",
"RebalanceTest"
],
"version": 0,
"id": "consumer3-bf2d11f4-1c73-4a39-b498-cfe76eb65bea"
},
{
"subscription": [
"RebalanceTopic",
"RebalanceTest"
],
"version": 0,
"id": "consumer2-9781058e-fad4-40e8-a69c-69afbae05184"
}
]
callback(error, result)
result
[
{
"memberId": "consumer3-bf2d11f4-1c73-4a39-b498-cfe76eb65bea",
"topicPartitions": {
"RebalanceTopic": [
"2"
],
"RebalanceTest": [
"2"
]
},
"version": 0
},
{
"memberId": "consumer2-9781058e-fad4-40e8-a69c-69afbae05184",
"topicPartitions": {
"RebalanceTopic": [
"1"
],
"RebalanceTest": [
"1"
]
},
"version": 0
},
{
"memberId": "consumer1-8db1b117-61c6-4f91-867d-20ccd1ad8b3d",
"topicPartitions": {
"RebalanceTopic": [
"0"
],
"RebalanceTest": [
"0"
]
},
"version": 0
}
]
By default, we will consume messages from the last committed offset of the current group
onMessage: Function, callback when new message comes
Example:
consumer.on('message', function (message) {
console.log(message);
});
Commit offset of the current topics manually, this method should be called when a consumer leaves
force: Boolean, force a commit even if there's a pending commit, default false (optional)
cb: Function, the callback
Example:
consumer.commit(function(err, data) {
});
Pause the consumer. Calling
pause does not automatically stop messages from being emitted. This is because pause just stops the kafka consumer fetch loop. Each iteration of the fetch loop can obtain a batch of messages (limited by
fetchMaxBytes).
Resume the consumer. Resumes the fetch loop.
force: Boolean, if set to true, it forces the consumer to commit the current offset before closing, default
false
Example:
consumer.close(true, cb);
consumer.close(cb); //force is disabled
The
ConsumerGroup wrapped with a
Readable stream interface. Read more about consuming
Readable streams here.
Same notes in the Notes section of ConsumerStream applies to this stream.
ConsumerGroupStream manages auto commits differently than
ConsumerGroup. Whereas the
ConsumerGroup would automatically commit offsets of fetched messages the
ConsumerGroupStream will only commit offsets of consumed messages from the stream buffer. This will be better for most users since it more accurately represents what was actually "Consumed". The interval at which auto commit fires off is still controlled by the
autoCommitIntervalMs option and this feature can be disabled by setting
autoCommit to
false.
consumerGroupOptions same options to initialize a
ConsumerGroup
topics a single or array of topics to subscribe to
This method can be used to commit manually when
autoCommit is set to
false.
message the original message or an object with
{topic, partition, offset}
force a commit even if there's a pending commit
callback (optional)
Closes the
ConsumerGroup. Calls
callback when complete. If
autoCommit is enabled calling close will also commit offsets consumed from the buffer.
client: client which keeps a connection with the Kafka server.
ready: when all brokers are discovered
connect when broker is ready
Fetch the available offset of a specific topic-partition
payloads: Array,array of
OffsetRequest,
OffsetRequest is a JSON object like:
{
topic: 'topicName',
partition: 0, //default 0
// time:
// Used to ask for all messages before a certain time (ms), default Date.now(),
// Specify -1 to receive the latest offsets and -2 to receive the earliest available offset.
time: Date.now(),
maxNum: 1 //default 1
}
cb: Function, the callback
Example
var kafka = require('kafka-node'),
client = new kafka.KafkaClient(),
offset = new kafka.Offset(client);
offset.fetch([
{ topic: 't', partition: 0, time: Date.now(), maxNum: 1 }
], function (err, data) {
// data
// { 't': { '0': [999] } }
});
Fetch the last committed offset in a topic of a specific consumer group
groupId: consumer group
payloads: Array,array of
OffsetFetchRequest,
OffsetFetchRequest is a JSON object like:
{
topic: 'topicName',
partition: 0 //default 0
}
Example
var kafka = require('kafka-node'),
client = new kafka.KafkaClient(),
offset = new kafka.Offset(client);
offset.fetchCommitsV1('groupId', [
{ topic: 't', partition: 0 }
], function (err, data) {
});
Alias of
fetchCommits.
Example
var partition = 0;
var topic = 't';
offset.fetchLatestOffsets([topic], function (error, offsets) {
if (error)
return handleError(error);
console.log(offsets[topic][partition]);
});
Example
var partition = 0;
var topic = 't';
offset.fetchEarliestOffsets([topic], function (error, offsets) {
if (error)
return handleError(error);
console.log(offsets[topic][partition]);
});
This class provides administrative APIs can be used to monitor and administer the Kafka cluster.
kafkaClient: client which keeps a connection with the Kafka server.
List the consumer groups managed by the kafka cluster.
cb: Function, the callback
Example:
const client = new kafka.KafkaClient();
const admin = new kafka.Admin(client); // client must be KafkaClient
admin.listGroups((err, res) => {
console.log('consumerGroups', res);
});
Result:
consumerGroups { 'console-consumer-87148': 'consumer',
'console-consumer-2690': 'consumer',
'console-consumer-7439': 'consumer'
}
Fetch consumer group information from the cluster. See result for detailed information.
consumerGroups: Array, array of consumer groups (which can be gathered from
listGroups)
cb: Function, the callback
Example:
admin.describeGroups(['console-consumer-2690'], (err, res) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(res,null,1));
})
Result:
{
"console-consumer-2690": {
"members": [
{
"memberId": "consumer-1-20195e12-cb3b-4ba4-9076-e7da8ed0d57a",
"clientId": "consumer-1",
"clientHost": "/192.168.61.1",
"memberMetadata": {
"subscription": [
"twice-tt"
],
"version": 0,
"userData": "JSON parse error",
"id": "consumer-1-20195e12-cb3b-4ba4-9076-e7da8ed0d57a"
},
"memberAssignment": {
"partitions": {
"twice-tt": [
0,
1
]
},
"version": 0,
"userData": "JSON Parse error"
}
}
],
"error": null,
"groupId": "console-consumer-2690",
"state": "Stable",
"protocolType": "consumer",
"protocol": "range",
"brokerId": "4"
}
}
List the topics managed by the kafka cluster.
cb: Function, the callback
Example:
const client = new kafka.KafkaClient();
const admin = new kafka.Admin(client);
admin.listTopics((err, res) => {
console.log('topics', res);
});
Result:
[
{
"1001": {
"nodeId": 1001,
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 9092
}
},
{
"metadata": {
"my-test-topic": {
"0": {
"topic": "my-test-topic",
"partition": 0,
"leader": 1001,
"replicas": [
1001
],
"isr": [
1001
]
},
"1": {
"topic": "my-test-topic",
"partition": 1,
"leader": 1001,
"replicas": [
1001
],
"isr": [
1001
]
}
}
},
"clusterMetadata": {
"controllerId": 1001
}
}
]
var topics = [{
topic: 'topic1',
partitions: 1,
replicationFactor: 2
}];
admin.createTopics(topics, (err, res) => {
// result is an array of any errors if a given topic could not be created
})
See createTopics
Fetch the configuration for the specified resources. It requires Kafka 0.11+.
payload: Array, array of resources
cb: Function, the callback
Example:
const resource = {
resourceType: admin.RESOURCE_TYPES.topic, // 'broker' or 'topic'
resourceName: 'my-topic-name',
configNames: [] // specific config names, or empty array to return all,
}
const payload = {
resources: [resource],
includeSynonyms: false // requires kafka 2.0+
};
admin.describeConfigs(payload, (err, res) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(res,null,1));
})
Result:
[
{
"configEntries": [
{
"synonyms": [],
"configName": "compression.type",
"configValue": "producer",
"readOnly": false,
"configSource": 5,
"isSensitive": false
},
{
"synonyms": [],
"configName": "message.format.version",
"configValue": "0.10.2-IV0",
"readOnly": false,
"configSource": 4,
"isSensitive": false
},
{
"synonyms": [],
"configName": "file.delete.delay.ms",
"configValue": "60000",
"readOnly": false,
"configSource": 5,
"isSensitive": false
},
{
"synonyms": [],
"configName": "leader.replication.throttled.replicas",
"configValue": "",
"readOnly": false,
"configSource": 5,
"isSensitive": false
},
{
"synonyms": [],
"configName": "max.message.bytes",
"configValue": "1000012",
"readOnly": false,
"configSource": 5,
"isSensitive": false
},
...
],
"resourceType": "2",
"resourceName": "my-topic-name"
}
]
Error:
BrokerNotAvailableError: Could not find the leader
Call
client.refreshMetadata() before sending the first message. Reference issue #354
This module uses the debug module so you can just run below before starting your app.
export DEBUG=kafka-node:*
If you are using the new
ConsumerGroup simply set
'latest' to
fromOffset option.
Otherwise:
offset.fetchLatestOffsets to get fetch the latest offset
Reference issue #342
Your partition will be stuck if the
fetchMaxBytes is smaller than the message produced. Increase
fetchMaxBytes value should resolve this issue.
Reference to issue #339
async.queue with message processor and concurrency of one (the message processor itself is wrapped with
setImmediate so it will not freeze up the event loop)
queue.drain to resume the consumer
message event pauses the consumer and pushes the message to the queue.
In the consumer set the
encoding option to
buffer.
Set the
messages attribute in the
payload to a
Buffer.
TypedArrays such as
Uint8Array are not supported and need to be converted to a
Buffer.
{
messages: Buffer.from(data.buffer)
}
Snappy is a optional compression library. Windows users have reported issues with installing it while running
npm install. It's optional in kafka-node and can be skipped by using the
--no-optional flag (though errors from it should not fail the install).
npm install kafka-node --no-optional --save
Keep in mind if you try to use snappy without installing it
kafka-node will throw a runtime exception.
By default,
kafka-node uses debug to log important information. To integrate
kafka-node's log output into an application, it is possible to set a logger provider. This enables filtering of log levels and easy redirection of output streams.
A logger provider is a function which takes the name of a logger and returns a logger implementation. For instance, the following code snippet shows how a logger provider for the global
console object could be written:
function consoleLoggerProvider (name) {
// do something with the name
return {
debug: console.debug.bind(console),
info: console.info.bind(console),
warn: console.warn.bind(console),
error: console.error.bind(console)
};
}
The logger interface with its
debug,
info,
warn and
error methods expects format string support as seen in
debug or the JavaScript
console object. Many commonly used logging implementations cover this API, e.g. bunyan, pino or winston.
For performance reasons, initialization of the
kafka-node module creates all necessary loggers. This means that custom logger providers need to be set before requiring the
kafka-node module. The following example shows how this can be done:
// first configure the logger provider
const kafkaLogging = require('kafka-node/logging');
kafkaLogging.setLoggerProvider(consoleLoggerProvider);
// then require kafka-node and continue as normal
const kafka = require('kafka-node');
If you are receiving this error in your consumer double check the
fetchMaxBytes configuration. If set too low the broker could start sending fetch responses in RecordBatch format instead of MessageSet.
On the Mac install Docker for Mac.
npm test
Achieved using the
KAFKA_VERSION environment variable.
# Runs "latest" kafka on docker hub*
npm test
# Runs test against other versions:
KAFKA_VERSION=0.9 npm test
KAFKA_VERSION=0.10 npm test
KAFKA_VERSION=0.11 npm test
KAFKA_VERSION=1.0 npm test
KAFKA_VERSION=1.1 npm test
KAFKA_VERSION=2.0 npm test
*See Docker hub tags entry for which version is considered
latest.
npm run stopDocker
Copyright (c) 2015 Sohu.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.