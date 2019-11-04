Kafka-node is a Node.js client for Apache Kafka 0.9 and later.

Table of Contents

Features

Consumer

Producer and High Level Producer

Node Stream Producer (Kafka 0.9+)

Node Stream Consumers (ConsumerGroupStream Kafka 0.9+)

Manage topic Offsets

SSL connections to brokers (Kafka 0.9+)

SASL/PLAIN Authentication (Kafka 0.10+)

Consumer Groups managed by Kafka coordinator (Kafka 0.9+)

Connect directly to brokers (Kafka 0.9+)

Administrative APIs List Groups Describe Groups Create Topics



Install Kafka

Follow the instructions on the Kafka wiki to build Kafka and get a test broker up and running.

API

KafkaClient

New KafkaClient connects directly to Kafka brokers.

Options

kafkaHost : A string of kafka broker/host combination delimited by comma for example: kafka-1.us-east-1.myapp.com:9093,kafka-2.us-east-1.myapp.com:9093,kafka-3.us-east-1.myapp.com:9093 default: localhost:9092 .

: A string of kafka broker/host combination delimited by comma for example: default: . connectTimeout : in ms it takes to wait for a successful connection before moving to the next host default: 10000

: in ms it takes to wait for a successful connection before moving to the next host default: requestTimeout : in ms for a kafka request to timeout default: 30000

: in ms for a kafka request to timeout default: autoConnect : automatically connect when KafkaClient is instantiated otherwise you need to manually call connect default: true

: automatically connect when KafkaClient is instantiated otherwise you need to manually call default: connectRetryOptions : object hash that applies to the initial connection. see retry module for these options.

: object hash that applies to the initial connection. see retry module for these options. idleConnection : allows the broker to disconnect an idle connection from a client (otherwise the clients continues to O after being disconnected). The value is elapsed time in ms without any data written to the TCP socket. default: 5 minutes

: allows the broker to disconnect an idle connection from a client (otherwise the clients continues to O after being disconnected). The value is elapsed time in ms without any data written to the TCP socket. default: 5 minutes reconnectOnIdle : when the connection is closed due to client idling, client will attempt to auto-reconnect. default: true

: when the connection is closed due to client idling, client will attempt to auto-reconnect. default: true maxAsyncRequests : maximum async operations at a time toward the kafka cluster. default: 10

: maximum async operations at a time toward the kafka cluster. default: 10 sslOptions : Object , options to be passed to the tls broker sockets, ex. { rejectUnauthorized: false } (Kafka 0.9+)

: , options to be passed to the tls broker sockets, ex. (Kafka 0.9+) sasl : Object, SASL authentication configuration (only SASL/PLAIN is currently supported), ex. { mechanism: 'plain', username: 'foo', password: 'bar' } (Kafka 0.10+)

Example

const client = new kafka.KafkaClient({ kafkaHost : '10.3.100.196:9092' });

Producer

client : client which keeps a connection with the Kafka server.

: client which keeps a connection with the Kafka server. options : options for producer,

{ requireAcks : 1 , ackTimeoutMs : 100 , partitionerType : 2 }

var kafka = require ( 'kafka-node' ), Producer = kafka.Producer, client = new kafka.KafkaClient(), producer = new Producer(client);

Events

ready : this event is emitted when producer is ready to send messages.

: this event is emitted when producer is ready to send messages. error : this is the error event propagates from internal client, producer should always listen it.

payloads : Array,array of ProduceRequest , ProduceRequest is a JSON object like:

{ topic : 'topicName' , messages : [ 'message body' ], key : 'theKey' , partition : 0 , attributes : 2 , timestamp : Date .now() }

cb : Function, the callback

attributes controls compression of the message set. It supports the following values:

0 : No compression

: No compression 1 : Compress using GZip

: Compress using GZip 2 : Compress using snappy

Example:

var kafka = require ( 'kafka-node' ), Producer = kafka.Producer, KeyedMessage = kafka.KeyedMessage, client = new kafka.KafkaClient(), producer = new Producer(client), km = new KeyedMessage( 'key' , 'message' ), payloads = [ { topic : 'topic1' , messages : 'hi' , partition : 0 }, { topic : 'topic2' , messages : [ 'hello' , 'world' , km] } ]; producer.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { producer.send(payloads, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); }); producer.on( 'error' , function ( err ) {})

This method is used to create topics on the Kafka server. It requires Kafka 0.10+.

topics : Array , array of topics

: , array of topics cb : Function, the callback

Example:

var kafka = require ( 'kafka-node' ); var client = new kafka.KafkaClient(); var topicsToCreate = [{ topic : 'topic1' , partitions : 1 , replicationFactor : 2 }, { topic : 'topic2' , partitions : 5 , replicationFactor : 3 , configEntries : [ { name : 'compression.type' , value : 'gzip' }, { name : 'min.compaction.lag.ms' , value : '50' } ], replicaAssignment : [ { partition : 0 , replicas : [ 3 , 4 ] }, { partition : 1 , replicas : [ 2 , 1 ] } ] }]; client.createTopics(topicsToCreate, (error, result) => { });

HighLevelProducer

client : client which keeps a connection with the Kafka server. Round-robins produce requests to the available topic partitions

: client which keeps a connection with the Kafka server. Round-robins produce requests to the available topic partitions options : options for producer,

{ requireAcks : 1 , ackTimeoutMs : 100 }

var kafka = require ( 'kafka-node' ), HighLevelProducer = kafka.HighLevelProducer, client = new kafka.KafkaClient(), producer = new HighLevelProducer(client);

Events

ready : this event is emitted when producer is ready to send messages.

: this event is emitted when producer is ready to send messages. error : this is the error event propagates from internal client, producer should always listen it.

payloads : Array,array of ProduceRequest , ProduceRequest is a JSON object like:

{ topic : 'topicName' , messages : [ 'message body' ], key : 'theKey' , attributes : 1 , timestamp : Date .now() }

cb : Function, the callback

Example:

var kafka = require ( 'kafka-node' ), HighLevelProducer = kafka.HighLevelProducer, client = new kafka.KafkaClient(), producer = new HighLevelProducer(client), payloads = [ { topic : 'topic1' , messages : 'hi' }, { topic : 'topic2' , messages : [ 'hello' , 'world' ] } ]; producer.on( 'ready' , function ( ) { producer.send(payloads, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); });

This method is used to create topics on the Kafka server. It only work when auto.create.topics.enable , on the Kafka server, is set to true. Our client simply sends a metadata request to the server which will auto create topics. When async is set to false, this method does not return until all topics are created, otherwise it returns immediately.

topics : Array ,array of topics

: ,array of topics async : Boolean ,async or sync

: ,async or sync cb : Function,the callback

Example:

var kafka = require ( 'kafka-node' ), HighLevelProducer = kafka.HighLevelProducer, client = new kafka.KafkaClient(), producer = new HighLevelProducer(client); producer.createTopics([ 't' , 't1' ], false , function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); producer.createTopics([ 't' ], true , function ( err, data ) {}); producer.createTopics([ 't' ], function ( err, data ) {});

ProducerStream

ProducerStream (options)

Options

highWaterMark size of write buffer (Default: 100)

size of write buffer (Default: 100) kafkaClient options see KafkaClient

options see KafkaClient producer options for Producer see HighLevelProducer

Streams Example

In this example we demonstrate how to stream a source of data (from stdin ) to kafka ( ExampleTopic topic) for processing. Then in a separate instance (or worker process) we consume from that kafka topic and use a Transform stream to update the data and stream the result to a different topic using a ProducerStream .

Stream text from stdin and write that into a Kafka Topic

const Transform = require ( 'stream' ).Transform; const ProducerStream = require ( './lib/producerStream' ); const _ = require ( 'lodash' ); const producer = new ProducerStream(); const stdinTransform = new Transform({ objectMode : true , decodeStrings : true , transform (text, encoding, callback) { text = _.trim(text); console .log( `pushing message ${text} to ExampleTopic` ); callback( null , { topic : 'ExampleTopic' , messages : text }); } }); process.stdin.setEncoding( 'utf8' ); process.stdin.pipe(stdinTransform).pipe(producer);

Use ConsumerGroupStream to read from this topic and transform the data and feed the result of into the RebalanceTopic Topic.

const ProducerStream = require ( './lib/producerStream' ); const ConsumerGroupStream = require ( './lib/consumerGroupStream' ); const resultProducer = new ProducerStream(); const consumerOptions = { kafkaHost : '127.0.0.1:9092' , groupId : 'ExampleTestGroup' , sessionTimeout : 15000 , protocol : [ 'roundrobin' ], asyncPush : false , id : 'consumer1' , fromOffset : 'latest' }; const consumerGroup = new ConsumerGroupStream(consumerOptions, 'ExampleTopic' ); const messageTransform = new Transform({ objectMode : true , decodeStrings : true , transform (message, encoding, callback) { console .log( `Received message ${message.value} transforming input` ); callback( null , { topic : 'RebalanceTopic' , messages : `You have been ( ${message.value} ) made an example of` }); } }); consumerGroup.pipe(messageTransform).pipe(resultProducer);

Consumer

client : client which keeps a connection with the Kafka server. Note : it's recommend that create new client for different consumers.

: client which keeps a connection with the Kafka server. : it's recommend that create new client for different consumers. payloads : Array,array of FetchRequest , FetchRequest is a JSON object like:

{ topic : 'topicName' , offset : 0 , partition : 0 }

options : options for consumer,

{ groupId : 'kafka-node-group' , autoCommit : true , autoCommitIntervalMs : 5000 , fetchMaxWaitMs : 100 , fetchMinBytes : 1 , fetchMaxBytes : 1024 * 1024 , fromOffset : false , encoding : 'utf8' , keyEncoding : 'utf8' }

Example:

var kafka = require ( 'kafka-node' ), Consumer = kafka.Consumer, client = new kafka.KafkaClient(), consumer = new Consumer( client, [ { topic : 't' , partition : 0 }, { topic : 't1' , partition : 1 } ], { autoCommit : false } );

By default, we will consume messages from the last committed offset of the current group

onMessage : Function, callback when new message comes

Example:

consumer.on( 'message' , function ( message ) { console .log(message); });

on('error', function (err) {})

on('offsetOutOfRange', function (err) {})

Add topics to current consumer, if any topic to be added not exists, return error

topics : Array , array of topics to add

: , array of topics to add cb : Function ,the callback

: ,the callback fromOffset : Boolean, if true, the consumer will fetch message from the specified offset, otherwise it will fetch message from the last commited offset of the topic.

Example:

consumer.addTopics([ 't1' , 't2' ], function ( err, added ) { }); or consumer.addTopics([{ topic : 't1' , offset : 10 }], function ( err, added ) { }, true );

topics : Array , array of topics to remove

: , array of topics to remove cb : Function, the callback

Example:

consumer.removeTopics([ 't1' , 't2' ], function ( err, removed ) { });

Commit offset of the current topics manually, this method should be called when a consumer leaves

cb : Function, the callback

Example:

consumer.commit( function ( err, data ) { });

Set offset of the given topic

topic : String

partition : Number

offset : Number

Example:

consumer.setOffset( 'topic' , 0 , 0 );

Pause the consumer. Calling pause does not automatically stop messages from being emitted. This is because pause just stops the kafka consumer fetch loop. Each iteration of the fetch loop can obtain a batch of messages (limited by fetchMaxBytes ).

Resume the consumer. Resumes the fetch loop.

Pause specify topics

consumer .pauseTopics ([ 'topic1' , { topic : 'topic2' , partition : 0 } ]);

Resume specify topics

consumer .resumeTopics ([ 'topic1' , { topic : 'topic2' , partition : 0 } ]);

force : Boolean, if set to true, it forces the consumer to commit the current offset before closing, default false

Example

consumer.close( true , cb); consumer.close(cb);

ConsumerStream

Consumer implemented using node's Readable stream interface. Read more about streams here.

Notes

streams are consumed in chunks and in kafka-node each chunk is a kafka message

each chunk is a kafka message a stream contains an internal buffer of messages fetched from kafka. By default the buffer size is 100 messages and can be changed through the highWaterMark option

Compared to Consumer

Similar API as Consumer with some exceptions. Methods like pause and resume in ConsumerStream respects the toggling of flow mode in a Stream. In Consumer calling pause() just paused the fetch cycle and will continue to emit message events. Pausing in a ConsumerStream should immediately stop emitting data events.

ConsumerGroup

var options = { kafkaHost : 'broker:9092' , batch : undefined , ssl : true , groupId : 'ExampleTestGroup' , sessionTimeout : 15000 , protocol : [ 'roundrobin' ], encoding : 'utf8' , fromOffset : 'latest' , commitOffsetsOnFirstJoin : true , outOfRangeOffset : 'earliest' , onRebalance : ( isAlreadyMember, callback ) => { callback(); } }; var consumerGroup = new ConsumerGroup(options, [ 'RebalanceTopic' , 'RebalanceTest' ]); var consumerGroup = new ConsumerGroup(options, 'RebalanceTopic' );

Custom Partition Assignment Protocol

You can pass a custom assignment strategy to the protocol array with the interface:

string :: name

integer :: version

object :: userData

function :: assign (topicPartition, groupMembers, callback)

topicPartition

{ "RebalanceTopic" : [ "0" , "1" , "2" ], "RebalanceTest" : [ "0" , "1" , "2" ] }

groupMembers

[ { "subscription" : [ "RebalanceTopic" , "RebalanceTest" ], "version" : 0 , "id" : "consumer1-8db1b117-61c6-4f91-867d-20ccd1ad8b3d" }, { "subscription" : [ "RebalanceTopic" , "RebalanceTest" ], "version" : 0 , "id" : "consumer3-bf2d11f4-1c73-4a39-b498-cfe76eb65bea" }, { "subscription" : [ "RebalanceTopic" , "RebalanceTest" ], "version" : 0 , "id" : "consumer2-9781058e-fad4-40e8-a69c-69afbae05184" } ]

callback(error, result)

result

[ { "memberId" : "consumer3-bf2d11f4-1c73-4a39-b498-cfe76eb65bea" , "topicPartitions" : { "RebalanceTopic" : [ "2" ], "RebalanceTest" : [ "2" ] }, "version" : 0 }, { "memberId" : "consumer2-9781058e-fad4-40e8-a69c-69afbae05184" , "topicPartitions" : { "RebalanceTopic" : [ "1" ], "RebalanceTest" : [ "1" ] }, "version" : 0 }, { "memberId" : "consumer1-8db1b117-61c6-4f91-867d-20ccd1ad8b3d" , "topicPartitions" : { "RebalanceTopic" : [ "0" ], "RebalanceTest" : [ "0" ] }, "version" : 0 } ]

By default, we will consume messages from the last committed offset of the current group

onMessage : Function, callback when new message comes

Example:

consumer.on( 'message' , function ( message ) { console .log(message); });

on('error', function (err) {})

on('offsetOutOfRange', function (err) {})

Commit offset of the current topics manually, this method should be called when a consumer leaves

force : Boolean , force a commit even if there's a pending commit, default false (optional)

: , force a commit even if there's a pending commit, default false (optional) cb : Function, the callback

Example:

consumer.commit( function ( err, data ) { });

Pause the consumer. Calling pause does not automatically stop messages from being emitted. This is because pause just stops the kafka consumer fetch loop. Each iteration of the fetch loop can obtain a batch of messages (limited by fetchMaxBytes ).

Resume the consumer. Resumes the fetch loop.

force : Boolean, if set to true, it forces the consumer to commit the current offset before closing, default false

Example:

consumer.close( true , cb); consumer.close(cb);

ConsumerGroupStream

The ConsumerGroup wrapped with a Readable stream interface. Read more about consuming Readable streams here.

Same notes in the Notes section of ConsumerStream applies to this stream.

Auto Commit

ConsumerGroupStream manages auto commits differently than ConsumerGroup . Whereas the ConsumerGroup would automatically commit offsets of fetched messages the ConsumerGroupStream will only commit offsets of consumed messages from the stream buffer. This will be better for most users since it more accurately represents what was actually "Consumed". The interval at which auto commit fires off is still controlled by the autoCommitIntervalMs option and this feature can be disabled by setting autoCommit to false .

ConsumerGroupStream (consumerGroupOptions, topics)

consumerGroupOptions same options to initialize a ConsumerGroup

same options to initialize a topics a single or array of topics to subscribe to

This method can be used to commit manually when autoCommit is set to false .

message the original message or an object with {topic, partition, offset}

the original message or an object with force a commit even if there's a pending commit

a commit even if there's a pending commit callback (optional)

Closes the ConsumerGroup . Calls callback when complete. If autoCommit is enabled calling close will also commit offsets consumed from the buffer.

Offset

client : client which keeps a connection with the Kafka server.

events

ready : when all brokers are discovered

: when all brokers are discovered connect when broker is ready

Fetch the available offset of a specific topic-partition

payloads : Array,array of OffsetRequest , OffsetRequest is a JSON object like:

{ topic : 'topicName' , partition : 0 , time : Date .now(), maxNum : 1 }

cb : Function, the callback

Example

var kafka = require ( 'kafka-node' ), client = new kafka.KafkaClient(), offset = new kafka.Offset(client); offset.fetch([ { topic : 't' , partition : 0 , time : Date .now(), maxNum : 1 } ], function ( err, data ) { });

Fetch the last committed offset in a topic of a specific consumer group

groupId : consumer group

: consumer group payloads : Array,array of OffsetFetchRequest , OffsetFetchRequest is a JSON object like:

{ topic : 'topicName' , partition : 0 }

Example

var kafka = require ( 'kafka-node' ), client = new kafka.KafkaClient(), offset = new kafka.Offset(client); offset.fetchCommitsV1( 'groupId' , [ { topic : 't' , partition : 0 } ], function ( err, data ) { });

Alias of fetchCommits .

Example

var partition = 0 ; var topic = 't' ; offset.fetchLatestOffsets([topic], function ( error, offsets ) { if (error) return handleError(error); console .log(offsets[topic][partition]); });

Example

var partition = 0 ; var topic = 't' ; offset.fetchEarliestOffsets([topic], function ( error, offsets ) { if (error) return handleError(error); console .log(offsets[topic][partition]); });

Admin

This class provides administrative APIs can be used to monitor and administer the Kafka cluster.

Admin (KafkaClient)

kafkaClient : client which keeps a connection with the Kafka server.

List the consumer groups managed by the kafka cluster.

cb : Function, the callback

Example:

const client = new kafka.KafkaClient(); const admin = new kafka.Admin(client); admin.listGroups( ( err, res ) => { console .log( 'consumerGroups' , res); });

Result:

consumerGroups { 'console-consumer-87148' : 'consumer' , 'console-consumer-2690' : 'consumer' , 'console-consumer-7439' : 'consumer' }

Fetch consumer group information from the cluster. See result for detailed information.

consumerGroups : Array , array of consumer groups (which can be gathered from listGroups )

: , array of consumer groups (which can be gathered from ) cb : Function, the callback

Example:

admin.describeGroups([ 'console-consumer-2690' ], (err, res) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(res, null , 1 )); })

Result:

{ "console-consumer-2690" : { "members" : [ { "memberId" : "consumer-1-20195e12-cb3b-4ba4-9076-e7da8ed0d57a" , "clientId" : "consumer-1" , "clientHost" : "/192.168.61.1" , "memberMetadata" : { "subscription" : [ "twice-tt" ], "version" : 0 , "userData" : "JSON parse error" , "id" : "consumer-1-20195e12-cb3b-4ba4-9076-e7da8ed0d57a" }, "memberAssignment" : { "partitions" : { "twice-tt" : [ 0 , 1 ] }, "version" : 0 , "userData" : "JSON Parse error" } } ], "error" : null , "groupId" : "console-consumer-2690" , "state" : "Stable" , "protocolType" : "consumer" , "protocol" : "range" , "brokerId" : "4" } }

List the topics managed by the kafka cluster.

cb : Function, the callback

Example:

const client = new kafka.KafkaClient(); const admin = new kafka.Admin(client); admin.listTopics( ( err, res ) => { console .log( 'topics' , res); });

Result:

[ { "1001" : { "nodeId" : 1001 , "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 9092 } }, { "metadata" : { "my-test-topic" : { "0" : { "topic" : "my-test-topic" , "partition" : 0 , "leader" : 1001 , "replicas" : [ 1001 ], "isr" : [ 1001 ] }, "1" : { "topic" : "my-test-topic" , "partition" : 1 , "leader" : 1001 , "replicas" : [ 1001 ], "isr" : [ 1001 ] } } }, "clusterMetadata" : { "controllerId" : 1001 } } ]

var topics = [{ topic : 'topic1' , partitions : 1 , replicationFactor : 2 }]; admin.createTopics(topics, (err, res) => { })

See createTopics

Fetch the configuration for the specified resources. It requires Kafka 0.11+.

payload : Array , array of resources

: , array of resources cb : Function, the callback

Example:

const resource = { resourceType : admin.RESOURCE_TYPES.topic, resourceName : 'my-topic-name' , configNames : [] } const payload = { resources : [resource], includeSynonyms : false }; admin.describeConfigs(payload, (err, res) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(res, null , 1 )); })

Result:

[ { "configEntries" : [ { "synonyms" : [], "configName" : "compression.type" , "configValue" : "producer" , "readOnly" : false , "configSource" : 5 , "isSensitive" : false }, { "synonyms" : [], "configName" : "message.format.version" , "configValue" : "0.10.2-IV0" , "readOnly" : false , "configSource" : 4 , "isSensitive" : false }, { "synonyms" : [], "configName" : "file.delete.delay.ms" , "configValue" : "60000" , "readOnly" : false , "configSource" : 5 , "isSensitive" : false }, { "synonyms" : [], "configName" : "leader.replication.throttled.replicas" , "configValue" : "" , "readOnly" : false , "configSource" : 5 , "isSensitive" : false }, { "synonyms" : [], "configName" : "max.message.bytes" , "configValue" : "1000012" , "readOnly" : false , "configSource" : 5 , "isSensitive" : false }, ... ], "resourceType" : "2" , "resourceName" : "my-topic-name" } ]

Troubleshooting / FAQ

HighLevelProducer with KeyedPartitioner errors on first send

Error:

BrokerNotAvailableError : Could not find the leader

Call client.refreshMetadata() before sending the first message. Reference issue #354

How do I debug an issue?

This module uses the debug module so you can just run below before starting your app.

export DEBUG=kafka-node:*

For a new consumer how do I start consuming from the latest message in a partition?

If you are using the new ConsumerGroup simply set 'latest' to fromOffset option.

Otherwise:

Call offset.fetchLatestOffsets to get fetch the latest offset Consume from returned offset

Reference issue #342

ConsumerGroup does not consume on all partitions

Your partition will be stuck if the fetchMaxBytes is smaller than the message produced. Increase fetchMaxBytes value should resolve this issue.

Reference to issue #339

How to throttle messages / control the concurrency of processing messages

Create a async.queue with message processor and concurrency of one (the message processor itself is wrapped with setImmediate so it will not freeze up the event loop) Set the queue.drain to resume the consumer The handler for consumer's message event pauses the consumer and pushes the message to the queue.

How do I produce and consume binary data?

Consume

In the consumer set the encoding option to buffer .

Produce

Set the messages attribute in the payload to a Buffer . TypedArrays such as Uint8Array are not supported and need to be converted to a Buffer .

{ messages : Buffer.from(data.buffer) }

Reference to issue #470 #514

What are these node-gyp and snappy errors?

Snappy is a optional compression library. Windows users have reported issues with installing it while running npm install . It's optional in kafka-node and can be skipped by using the --no-optional flag (though errors from it should not fail the install).

npm install kafka-node --no-optional --save

Keep in mind if you try to use snappy without installing it kafka-node will throw a runtime exception.

How do I configure the log output?

By default, kafka-node uses debug to log important information. To integrate kafka-node 's log output into an application, it is possible to set a logger provider. This enables filtering of log levels and easy redirection of output streams.

What is a logger provider?

A logger provider is a function which takes the name of a logger and returns a logger implementation. For instance, the following code snippet shows how a logger provider for the global console object could be written:

function consoleLoggerProvider ( name ) { return { debug : console .debug.bind( console ), info : console .info.bind( console ), warn : console .warn.bind( console ), error : console .error.bind( console ) }; }

The logger interface with its debug , info , warn and error methods expects format string support as seen in debug or the JavaScript console object. Many commonly used logging implementations cover this API, e.g. bunyan, pino or winston.

How do I set a logger provider?

For performance reasons, initialization of the kafka-node module creates all necessary loggers. This means that custom logger providers need to be set before requiring the kafka-node module. The following example shows how this can be done:

const kafkaLogging = require ( 'kafka-node/logging' ); kafkaLogging.setLoggerProvider(consoleLoggerProvider); const kafka = require ( 'kafka-node' );

Error: Not a message set. Magic byte is 2

If you are receiving this error in your consumer double check the fetchMaxBytes configuration. If set too low the broker could start sending fetch responses in RecordBatch format instead of MessageSet.

Running Tests

Install Docker

On the Mac install Docker for Mac.

Start Docker and Run Tests

npm test

Using different versions of Kafka

Achieved using the KAFKA_VERSION environment variable.

npm test KAFKA_VERSION=0.9 npm test KAFKA_VERSION=0.10 npm test KAFKA_VERSION=0.11 npm test KAFKA_VERSION=1.0 npm test KAFKA_VERSION=1.1 npm test KAFKA_VERSION=2.0 npm test

*See Docker hub tags entry for which version is considered latest .

Stop Docker

npm run stopDocker

LICENSE - "MIT"

Copyright (c) 2015 Sohu.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.