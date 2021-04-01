The framework can be used to build connectors,
that transfer data
to and
from Apache Kafka and Databases,
very easily. If you are looking for already implemented connectors
for you favorite datastore, take a look at the
Available Connector Implementations below.
kafka -> datastore &
datastore -> kafka data movements.
If you are using the native mode (
config: { noptions: {} }).
You will have to manually install
node-rdkafka alongside kafka-connect.
(This requires a Node.js version between 9 and 12 and will not work with Node.js >= 13, last tested with 12.16.1)
On Mac OS High Sierra / Mojave:
CPPFLAGS=-I/usr/local/opt/openssl/include LDFLAGS=-L/usr/local/opt/openssl/lib yarn add --frozen-lockfile node-rdkafka@2.7.4
Otherwise:
yarn add --frozen-lockfile node-rdkafka@2.7.4
(Please also note: Doing this with npm does not work, it will remove your deps,
npm i -g yarn)
yarn add kafka-connect
const source = new TestSourceConfig(config,
TestSourceConnector,
TestSourceTask,
[TestConverter]);
source.run().then();
const sink = new TestSinkConfig(config,
TestSinkConnector,
TestSinkTask,
[TestConverter]);
sink.run().then();
DEBUG=kafka-connect:* to debug the sink configuration.