I'm no longer maintaining node-kafka.
Check out on of the following node-kafka branches:
Or use Prozess, another node.js kafka library:
Interact with Kafka, LinkedIn's disk based message queue using node.js
1 Install kafka
npm install kafka
2 Start zookeeper, kafka server, and a consumer (see http://sna-projects.com/kafka/quickstart.php)
3 Publish and consume some messages!
var kafka = require('kafka')
new kafka.Consumer().connect().subscribeTopic('test').on('message', function(topic, message) {
console.log("Consumed message:", message)
})
var producer = new kafka.Producer().connect().on('connect', function() {
producer.send("hey!")
producer.close()
})
kafka.Consumer
var consumer = new kafka.Consumer({
// these are the default values
host: 'localhost',
port: 9092,
pollInterval: 2000,
maxSize: 1048576 // 1MB
})
consumer.on('message', function(topic, message) {
console.log(message)
})
consumer.connect(function() {
consumer.subscribeTopic({name: 'test', partition: 0})
})
kafka.Producer
var producer = new kafka.Producer({
// these are also the default values
host: 'localhost',
port: 9092,
topic: 'test',
partition: 0
})
producer.connect(function() {
producer.send('message bytes')
})