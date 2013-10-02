openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kaf

kafka

by Marcus Westin
0.2.3 (see all)

NOT MAINTAINED. See below:

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NOT MAINTAINED

I'm no longer maintaining node-kafka.

Check out on of the following node-kafka branches:

Or use Prozess, another node.js kafka library:

Legacy notes:

Kafka javascript API

Interact with Kafka, LinkedIn's disk based message queue using node.js

Get up and running

1 Install kafka

npm install kafka

2 Start zookeeper, kafka server, and a consumer (see http://sna-projects.com/kafka/quickstart.php)

3 Publish and consume some messages!

var kafka = require('kafka')

new kafka.Consumer().connect().subscribeTopic('test').on('message', function(topic, message) {
    console.log("Consumed message:", message)
})

var producer = new kafka.Producer().connect().on('connect', function() {
    producer.send("hey!")
    producer.close()
})

API

kafka.Consumer

var consumer = new kafka.Consumer({
    // these are the default values
    host:         'localhost',
    port:          9092,
    pollInterval:  2000,
    maxSize:       1048576 // 1MB
})
consumer.on('message', function(topic, message) { 
    console.log(message)
})
consumer.connect(function() {
    consumer.subscribeTopic({name: 'test', partition: 0})
})

kafka.Producer

var producer = new kafka.Producer({
    // these are also the default values
    host:         'localhost',
    port:         9092,
    topic:        'test',
    partition:    0
})
producer.connect(function() {
    producer.send('message bytes')
})

Authors

  • Marcus Westin (clover)
  • Taylor Gautier (tagged)

Contributors

  • Laurie Harper
  • @omnichuck
  • @philips

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial