NOT MAINTAINED

I'm no longer maintaining node-kafka.

Check out on of the following node-kafka branches:

Or use Prozess, another node.js kafka library:

Legacy notes:

Kafka javascript API

Interact with Kafka, LinkedIn's disk based message queue using node.js

Get up and running

1 Install kafka

npm install kafka

2 Start zookeeper, kafka server, and a consumer (see http://sna-projects.com/kafka/quickstart.php)

3 Publish and consume some messages!

var kafka = require ( 'kafka' ) new kafka.Consumer().connect().subscribeTopic( 'test' ).on( 'message' , function ( topic, message ) { console .log( "Consumed message:" , message) }) var producer = new kafka.Producer().connect().on( 'connect' , function ( ) { producer.send( "hey!" ) producer.close() })

API

kafka.Consumer

var consumer = new kafka.Consumer({ host : 'localhost' , port : 9092 , pollInterval : 2000 , maxSize : 1048576 }) consumer.on( 'message' , function ( topic, message ) { console .log(message) }) consumer.connect( function ( ) { consumer.subscribeTopic({ name : 'test' , partition : 0 }) })

kafka.Producer

var producer = new kafka.Producer({ host : 'localhost' , port : 9092 , topic : 'test' , partition : 0 }) producer.connect( function ( ) { producer.send( 'message bytes' ) })

Authors

Marcus Westin (clover)

Taylor Gautier (tagged)

Contributors