_ __ __ __ _ | |/ /__ _ / _|/ _|___(_)_ _ ___ | ' </ _` | _| _/ -_) | ' \/ -_) |_|\_\__,_|_| |_| \___|_|_||_\___|

Progressively enhance Javascript syntax: ensure vanilla Javascript still works as normal

avoid nice-to-haves, concentrate on small useful feature set and pragmatism

Hackable, modular, extendable and testable

whitespace is not significant. Looks nice, but is painful to work with.

Example

Edge::add = (nick, name, complete) { @client.select 15 user = User.find! {id: nick} puzzle = Puzzle.find! {name: name} err, data = client.set! "u:#{user}:p:#{puzzle}" complete() }

READ MORE HERE ---> http://weepy.github.com/kaffeine <-----

also on IRC: #altjs

Tests

via Node bin/expect will run all tests bin/expect file_name will a particular test e.g. bin/expect expectations/arrow

via Browser load browser/runner.html

Integration tests: node test/test_node.js knode test/test_knode.js



Building tests for the browser

bin/build

depends on brequire (http://github.com/weepy/brequire).

Install

npm install kaffeine

requires node >= 0.3.1

Use

Compile a script from the command line:

kaffeine -c /path/to/script.k

See kaffeine --help for more

Run a kaffeine file directly

knode /path/to/script.k

require kaffeine files in scripts (in this case my_script.k):

require('kaffeine') require('my_script')

TODO