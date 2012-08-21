_ __ __ __ _ | |/ /__ _ / _|/ _|___(_)_ _ ___ | ' </ _` | _| _/ -_) | ' \/ -_) |_|\_\__,_|_| |_| \___|_|_||_\___|
Edge::add = (nick, name, complete) { @client.select 15 user = User.find! {id: nick} puzzle = Puzzle.find! {name: name} err, data = client.set! "u:#{user}:p:#{puzzle}" complete() }
READ MORE HERE ---> http://weepy.github.com/kaffeine <-----
also on IRC: #altjs
via Node
bin/expect will run all tests
bin/expect file_name will a particular test e.g.
bin/expect expectations/arrow
via Browser
Integration tests:
bin/build
depends on brequire (http://github.com/weepy/brequire).
npm install kaffeine
requires node >= 0.3.1
Compile a script from the command line:
kaffeine -c /path/to/script.k
See
kaffeine --help for more
Run a kaffeine file directly
knode /path/to/script.k
require kaffeine files in scripts (in this case my_script.k):
require('kaffeine') require('my_script')