openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kaf

kaffeine

by weepy
0.1.5 (see all)

Extended Javascript for Pros

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

184

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

  _  __      __  __     _
 | |/ /__ _ / _|/ _|___(_)_ _  ___
 | ' </ _` |  _|  _/ -_) | ' \/ -_)
 |_|\_\__,_|_| |_| \___|_|_||_\___|
  • Progressively enhance Javascript syntax: ensure vanilla Javascript still works as normal
  • avoid nice-to-haves, concentrate on small useful feature set and pragmatism
  • Hackable, modular, extendable and testable
  • whitespace is not significant. Looks nice, but is painful to work with.

Example

Edge::add = (nick, name, complete) {
  @client.select 15
  user = User.find! {id: nick}
  puzzle = Puzzle.find! {name: name}
  err, data = client.set! "u:#{user}:p:#{puzzle}"
  complete()
}

READ MORE HERE ---> http://weepy.github.com/kaffeine <-----

also on IRC: #altjs

Tests

  • via Node

    • bin/expect will run all tests
    • bin/expect file_name will a particular test e.g. bin/expect expectations/arrow

  • via Browser

    • load browser/runner.html

  • Integration tests:

    • node test/test_node.js
    • knode test/test_knode.js

Building tests for the browser

bin/build

depends on brequire (http://github.com/weepy/brequire).

Install

npm install kaffeine

requires node >= 0.3.1

Use

Compile a script from the command line:

kaffeine -c /path/to/script.k

See kaffeine --help for more

Run a kaffeine file directly

knode /path/to/script.k

require kaffeine files in scripts (in this case my_script.k):

require('kaffeine')
require('my_script')

TODO

  • need --- operator for delimiting bangs!
  • nested for loops - is there a problem ?

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial