nrm can help you easy and fast switch between different npm registries,
now include:
npm,
cnpm,
taobao,
nj(nodejitsu).
just add .yarnrc in your project’s directory and write there:
registry “http://your.registry”
Or you can configure it in your HOME directory's .yarnrc
$ npm install -g nrm
$ nrm ls
* npm ---------- https://registry.npmjs.org/
yarn --------- https://registry.yarnpkg.com/
tencent ------ https://mirrors.cloud.tencent.com/npm/
cnpm --------- https://r.cnpmjs.org/
taobao ------- https://registry.npmmirror.com/
npmMirror ---- https://skimdb.npmjs.com/registry/
$ nrm use cnpm //switch registry to cnpm
Registry has been set to: http://r.cnpmjs.org/
Usage: nrm [options] [command]
Commands:
ls List all the registries
current Show current registry name
use <registry> Change registry to registry
add <registry> <url> [home] Add one custom registry
login <registry> [value] Set authorize information for a registry with a base64 encoded string or username and pasword
-a --always-auth Set is always auth
-u --username <username> Your user name for this registry
-p --password <password> Your password for this registry
-e --email <email> Your email for this registry
set-hosted-repo <registry> <value> Set hosted npm repository for a custom registry to publish packages
set-scope <scopeName> <value> Associating a scope with a registry
del-scope <scopeName> Remove a scope
set <registryName> Set custom registry attribute
-a --attr <attr> Set custorm registry attribute
-v --value <value> Set custorm registry value
del <registry> Delete one custom registry
rename <registryName> <newName> Set custom registry name
home <registry> [browser] Open the homepage of registry with optional browser
publish [<tarball>|<folder>] Publish package to current registry if current registry is a custom registry. The field 'repository' of current custom registry is required running this command. If you're not using custom registry, this command will run npm publish directly
-t --tag [tag] Add tag
-a --access <public|restricted> Set access
-o --otp [otpcode] Set otpcode
-dr --dry-run Set is dry run
test [registry] Show the response time for one or all registries
help Print this help
Options:
-h --help output usage information
-V --version output the version number
When you are using preset registries the
publish command will proxy to the npm official registry.
When you are using a custom registry you will need to run the
set-hosted-repo to set a url to publish pacakges to your hosted registry.
If you find nrm is useful and is a experienced node.js developer, then you can help maintain nrm. If you have the interest you can reach me through email: pana.wang@outlook.com
MIT