Kaboom.js is a JavaScript library that helps you make games fast and fun!
Start playing around with it in the Kaboom Playground
// initialize context
kaboom()
// load a sprite called "froggy"
loadSprite("froggy", "sprites/froggy.png")
// compose the player game object from multiple components and add it to the game
const froggy = add([
sprite("bean"),
pos(80, 40),
area(),
body(),
])
// press space to jump
onKeyPress("space", () => {
// this method is provided by the "body" component above
froggy.jump()
})
Kaboom uses a powerful component system to compose game objects and behaviors.
// add a game obj to the scene from a list of component
const player = add([
// it renders as a sprite
sprite("bean"),
// it has a position
pos(100, 200),
// it has a collider
area(),
// it is a physical body which will respond to physics
body(),
// it has 8 health
health(8),
// or give it tags for easier group behaviors
"player",
"friendly",
// plain objects fields are directly assigned to the game obj
{
dir: vec2(-1, 0),
dead: false,
speed: 240,
},
])
Blocky imperative syntax for describing behaviors
// .onCollide() comes from "area" component
player.onCollide("enemy", () => {
// .hurt() comes from "health" component
player.hurt(1)
})
// check fall death
player.onUpdate(() => {
if (player.pos.y >= height()) {
destroy(player)
gameOver()
}
})
// if 'player' onCollide with any object with tag "enemy", run the callback
player.onCollide("enemy", () => {
player.hp -= 1
})
// all objects with tag "enemy" will move towards 'player' every frame
onUpdate("enemy", (e) => {
e.move(player.pos.sub(e.pos).unit().scale(e.speed))
})
// move up 100 pixels per second every frame when "w" key is held down
onKeyDown("w", () => {
player.move(0, 100)
})
$ npm install kaboom
import kaboom from "kaboom"
kaboom()
add([
text("oh hi"),
pos(80, 40),
])
also works with CommonJS
const kaboom = require("kaboom")
Note that you'll need to use a bundler like
esbuild or
webpack to use Kaboom with NPM
This exports a global
kaboom function
<script src="https://unpkg.com/kaboom/dist/kaboom.js"></script>
<script>
kaboom()
</script>
or use with es modules
<script type="module">
import kaboom from "https://unpkg.com/kaboom/dist/kaboom.mjs"
kaboom()
</script>
works all CDNs that supports NPM packages, e.g. jsdelivr, skypack
npm run setup to setup first time (installing dev packages)
npm run dev to watch & build lib and the website (the website might take some time to build for the first time)
demo/ to test
also check out CONTRIBUTION.md
KaboomJS is very well maintained and has a great DX. It is by far the easiest to use game library. It does have some performance issues with complex things but other than that it is awesome!