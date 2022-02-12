openbase logo
kaboom

by replit
2000.2.8

💥 JavaScript game library

Documentation
Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
Read All Reviews
Zachiah
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Kaboom Logo

Kaboom.js is a JavaScript library that helps you make games fast and fun!

Start playing around with it in the Kaboom Playground

Examples

// initialize context
kaboom()

// load a sprite called "froggy"
loadSprite("froggy", "sprites/froggy.png")

// compose the player game object from multiple components and add it to the game
const froggy = add([
    sprite("bean"),
    pos(80, 40),
    area(),
    body(),
])

// press space to jump
onKeyPress("space", () => {
    // this method is provided by the "body" component above
    froggy.jump()
})

Kaboom uses a powerful component system to compose game objects and behaviors.

// add a game obj to the scene from a list of component
const player = add([
    // it renders as a sprite
    sprite("bean"),
    // it has a position
    pos(100, 200),
    // it has a collider
    area(),
    // it is a physical body which will respond to physics
    body(),
    // it has 8 health
    health(8),
    // or give it tags for easier group behaviors
    "player",
    "friendly",
    // plain objects fields are directly assigned to the game obj
    {
        dir: vec2(-1, 0),
        dead: false,
        speed: 240,
    },
])

Blocky imperative syntax for describing behaviors

// .onCollide() comes from "area" component
player.onCollide("enemy", () => {
    // .hurt() comes from "health" component
    player.hurt(1)
})

// check fall death
player.onUpdate(() => {
    if (player.pos.y >= height()) {
        destroy(player)
        gameOver()
    }
})

// if 'player' onCollide with any object with tag "enemy", run the callback
player.onCollide("enemy", () => {
    player.hp -= 1
})

// all objects with tag "enemy" will move towards 'player' every frame
onUpdate("enemy", (e) => {
    e.move(player.pos.sub(e.pos).unit().scale(e.speed))
})

// move up 100 pixels per second every frame when "w" key is held down
onKeyDown("w", () => {
    player.move(0, 100)
})

Usage

NPM

$ npm install kaboom

import kaboom from "kaboom"

kaboom()

add([
    text("oh hi"),
    pos(80, 40),
])

also works with CommonJS

const kaboom = require("kaboom")

Note that you'll need to use a bundler like esbuild or webpack to use Kaboom with NPM

Browser CDN

This exports a global kaboom function

<script src="https://unpkg.com/kaboom/dist/kaboom.js"></script>
<script>
kaboom()
</script>

or use with es modules

<script type="module">
import kaboom from "https://unpkg.com/kaboom/dist/kaboom.mjs"
kaboom()
</script>

works all CDNs that supports NPM packages, e.g. jsdelivr, skypack

Dev

  1. npm run setup to setup first time (installing dev packages)
  2. npm run dev to watch & build lib and the website (the website might take some time to build for the first time)
  3. go to http://localhost:3000/play
  4. edit demos in demo/ to test
  5. make sure not to break any existing demos

also check out CONTRIBUTION.md

Community

GitHub Discussions

Discord

Twitter

Games

on Itch.io

on Replit

on Newgrounds

Misc

Zachiah - 3 months ago
3 months ago

KaboomJS is very well maintained and has a great DX. It is by far the easiest to use game library. It does have some performance issues with complex things but other than that it is awesome!

0
Alexander M - 3 months ago
3 months ago

