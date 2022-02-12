Kaboom.js is a JavaScript library that helps you make games fast and fun!

Start playing around with it in the Kaboom Playground

Examples

kaboom() loadSprite( "froggy" , "sprites/froggy.png" ) const froggy = add([ sprite( "bean" ), pos( 80 , 40 ), area(), body(), ]) onKeyPress( "space" , () => { froggy.jump() })

Kaboom uses a powerful component system to compose game objects and behaviors.

const player = add([ sprite( "bean" ), pos( 100 , 200 ), area(), body(), health( 8 ), "player" , "friendly" , { dir : vec2( -1 , 0 ), dead : false , speed : 240 , }, ])

Blocky imperative syntax for describing behaviors

player.onCollide( "enemy" , () => { player.hurt( 1 ) }) player.onUpdate( () => { if (player.pos.y >= height()) { destroy(player) gameOver() } }) player.onCollide( "enemy" , () => { player.hp -= 1 }) onUpdate( "enemy" , (e) => { e.move(player.pos.sub(e.pos).unit().scale(e.speed)) }) onKeyDown( "w" , () => { player.move( 0 , 100 ) })

Usage

NPM

$ npm install kaboom

import kaboom from "kaboom" kaboom() add([ text( "oh hi" ), pos( 80 , 40 ), ])

also works with CommonJS

const kaboom = require ( "kaboom" )

Note that you'll need to use a bundler like esbuild or webpack to use Kaboom with NPM

Browser CDN

This exports a global kaboom function

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/kaboom/dist/kaboom.js" > </ script > < script > kaboom() </ script >

or use with es modules

< script type = "module" > import kaboom from "https://unpkg.com/kaboom/dist/kaboom.mjs" kaboom() </ script >

works all CDNs that supports NPM packages, e.g. jsdelivr, skypack

Dev

npm run setup to setup first time (installing dev packages) npm run dev to watch & build lib and the website (the website might take some time to build for the first time) go to http://localhost:3000/play edit demos in demo/ to test make sure not to break any existing demos

also check out CONTRIBUTION.md

