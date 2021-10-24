ka-table is a beautifully architected and well-maintained library that just works, easily comparable to some of the best commercial components. The maker Alexander is super responsive to issues/requests. Ignore the stars on popular components like react-table and use this instead

Prarthana Pande ● India ● 31 Rating s ● 0 Review s ●

2 months ago

Performant

Ka-Table is my go-to component for DataGrid functionality after PrimeReact. I have used both and both provide many functions sort, filter, search, pagination, etc. But for me theming was easier in PrimeReact and already they provide so many themes and easy customization and that's what lacks in Ka-Table. I found customization not that straightforward as of PrimeReact and documentation is okay but not as good as PrimeReact DataTable. Overall good library for beginners but for production I will recommend PrimeReact DataTable above this.