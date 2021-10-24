openbase logo
kt

ka-table

by Alexander Komarov
7.3.0

Lightweight MIT React Table component with Sorting, Filtering, Grouping, Virtualization, Editing and many more

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

261

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
TimNZ
feliscatus4995
Ahmed-Emad11212

Top Feedback

3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

The customizable, extendable, lightweight and free React Table Component

GitHub license npm version Coverage Status Build Status minzipped size

Site | Demos | Docs

Table Demo link

Installation

npm

npm install ka-table

yarn

yarn add ka-table

Usage

Basic example

import "ka-table/style.css";

import React, { useState } from 'react';

import { ITableProps, kaReducer, Table } from 'ka-table';
import { DataType, EditingMode, SortingMode } from 'ka-table/enums';
import { DispatchFunc } from 'ka-table/types';

const dataArray = Array(10).fill(undefined).map(
  (_, index) => ({
    column1: `column:1 row:${index}`,
    column2: `column:2 row:${index}`,
    column3: `column:3 row:${index}`,
    column4: `column:4 row:${index}`,
    id: index,
  }),
);

const tablePropsInit: ITableProps = {
  columns: [
    { key: 'column1', title: 'Column 1', dataType: DataType.String },
    { key: 'column2', title: 'Column 2', dataType: DataType.String },
    { key: 'column3', title: 'Column 3', dataType: DataType.String },
    { key: 'column4', title: 'Column 4', dataType: DataType.String },
  ],
  data: dataArray,
  editingMode: EditingMode.Cell,
  rowKeyField: 'id',
  sortingMode: SortingMode.Single,
};

const OverviewDemo: React.FC = () => {
  const [tableProps, changeTableProps] = useState(tablePropsInit);
  const dispatch: DispatchFunc = (action) => {
    changeTableProps((prevState: ITableProps) => kaReducer(prevState, action));
  };

  return (
    <Table
      {...tableProps}
      dispatch={dispatch}
    />
  );
};

export default OverviewDemo;

Example link

Tim Shnaider
Auckland, New Zealand
Applying a Holistic + Systems approach to using Technology as a life improving tool for People. Practical Idealist.
9 months ago

ka-table is a beautifully architected and well-maintained library that just works, easily comparable to some of the best commercial components. The maker Alexander is super responsive to issues/requests. Ignore the stars on popular components like react-table and use this instead

Prarthana Pande
India
2 months ago
Performant

Ka-Table is my go-to component for DataGrid functionality after PrimeReact. I have used both and both provide many functions sort, filter, search, pagination, etc. But for me theming was easier in PrimeReact and already they provide so many themes and easy customization and that's what lacks in Ka-Table. I found customization not that straightforward as of PrimeReact and documentation is okay but not as good as PrimeReact DataTable. Overall good library for beginners but for production I will recommend PrimeReact DataTable above this.

lepusarcticus
Ahmed-Emad11212
Maldives
A mid level developer who likes tech and coding
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Performant
Easy to Use

ka table component is a beautiful one to use making sorting, filtering and pagination easier and more beautiful than ever and the documentation is very helpful, found nearly everything I searched for and the ones I didn't find, I was able to extract from the clean source code.

Ahmed-Elswerky
Alexander Komarov
Prague
October 14, 2020
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Performant

