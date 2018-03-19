Nodejs Kubernetes client

Node.js client library for Google's Kubernetes Kubectl And API

build

git clone https://github.com/Goyoo/node-k8s-client.git npm install npm run build

#test for test please install minikube

mocha test

npm install k8s

Usage

Create client

var K8s = require ( 'k8s' ) var kubectl = K8s.kubectl({ endpoint : 'http://192.168.10.10:8080' , namespace : 'namespace' , binary : '/usr/local/bin/kubectl' }) var kubeapi = K8s.api({ endpoint : 'http://192.168.10.10:8080' , version : '/api/v1' }) var kubeapi = K8s.api({ kubeconfig : '/etc/cluster1.yaml' , version : '/api/v1' }) var kube = K8s.kubectl({ binary : '/bin/kubectl' , kubeconfig : '/etc/cluster1.yaml' , version : '/api/v1' });

Options

endpoint : URL for API

version : API Version

binary : Path to binary file

kubeconfig : Path to kubeconfig

:auth See below authentication section

:strictSSL If set to false, use of the API will not validate SSL certificate. Defualt is true.

Authentication

Authentication to REST API is done via the auth option. Currently supported authentication method types are username/password, token and client certificate. Presence of authentication details is checked in this order so if a token is specified as well as a client certificate then a token will be used.

Username/password:

{ "auth" : { "username" : "admin" , "password" : "123123" } }

Token:

{ "auth" : { "token" : "hcc927ndkcka12" } }

Client certificate:

{ "auth" : { "clientKey" : fs.readFileSync('k8s-client-key.pem'), "clientCert" : fs.readFileSync('k8s-client-cert.pem'), "caCert" : fs.readFileSync('k8s-ca-crt.pem') } }

kubeAPI

using callback

kubeapi.get( 'namespaces/default/replicationcontrollers' , function ( err, data ) {}) kubeapi.post( 'namespaces/default/replicationcontrollers' , require ( './rc/nginx-rc.json' ), function ( err, data ) {}) kubeapi.put( 'namespaces/default/replicationcontrollers/nginx' , require ( './rc/nginx-rc.json' ), function ( err, data ) {}) kubeapi.patch( 'namespaces/default/replicationcontrollers/nginx' , [{ op : 'replace' , path : '/spec/replicas' , value : 2 }], function ( err, data ) {}) kubeapi.delete( 'namespaces/default/replicationcontrollers/nginx' , function ( err, data ) {})

using promise

kubeapi.get( 'namespaces/default/replicationcontrollers' ).then( function ( data ) {}).catch( function ( err ) {}) kubeapi.post( 'namespaces/default/replicationcontrollers' , require ( './rc/nginx-rc.json' )).then( function ( data ) {}).catch( function ( err ) {}) kubeapi.put( 'namespaces/default/replicationcontrollers/nginx' , require ( './rc/nginx-rc.json' )).then( function ( data ) {}).catch( function ( err ) {}) kubeapi.patch( 'namespaces/default/replicationcontrollers/nginx' , [{ op : 'replace' , path : '/spec/replicas' , value : 2 }]).then( function ( data ) {}).catch( function ( err ) {}) kubeapi.delete( 'namespaces/default/replicationcontrollers/nginx' ).then( function ( data ) {}).catch( function ( err ) {})

using async/await

! async function ( ) { try { const data1 = await kubeapi.get( 'namespaces/default/replicationcontrollers' ) const data2 = await kubeapi.post( 'namespaces/default/replicationcontrollers' , require ( './rc/nginx-rc.json' )) const data3 = await kubeapi.put( 'namespaces/default/replicationcontrollers/nginx' , require ( './rc/nginx-rc.json' )) const data4 = await kubeapi.patch( 'namespaces/default/replicationcontrollers/nginx' , [{ op : 'replace' , path : '/spec/replicas' , value : 2 }]) const data5 = await kubeapi.delete( 'namespaces/default/replicationcontrollers/nginx' ) } catch (err){ console .log(err) } }()

method GET -> watch

using callback

var res = kubeapi.watch( 'watch/namespaces/default/pods' , function ( data ) { }, function ( err ) { }, [timeout])

using rxjs

kubeapi.watch( 'watch/namespaces/default/pods' , [timeout]).subscribe( data => { }, err=>{ })

kubectl (callback, promise, async/await)

example

kubect.pod.delete( 'pod_name' , function ( err, data ) {}) kubect.pod.delete( 'pod_name' , [ '--grace-period=0' ], function ( err, data ) {}) kubect.pod.delete( 'pod_name' ).then() kubect.pod.delete( 'pod_name' , [ '--grace-period=0' ]).then() const data = await kubect.pod.delete( 'pod_name' ) const data = await kubect.pod.delete( 'pod_name' ,[ '--grace-period=0' ])

excute command

kubectl.command( 'get pod pod_name --output=json' , function ( err, data ) {}) kubectl.command( 'get pod pod_name --output=json' ).then() const data = await kubectl.command( 'get pod pod_name --output=json' )

Pods

get pod list

kubectl.pod.list( function ( err, pods ) {}) var label = { name : nginx } kubectl.pod.list(label, function ( err, pods ) {})

get pod

kubectl.pod.get( 'nginx' , function ( err, pod ) {}) kubectl.pod.list({ app : 'nginx' }, function ( err, pods ) {})

create a pod

kubectl.pod.create( '/:path/pods/nginx.yaml' ), function ( err, data ) {})

delete a pod

kubectl.pod.delete( 'nginx' , function ( err, data ) {})

log

kubectl.pod.log( 'pod_id1 pod_id2 pod_id3' , function ( err, log ) {})

ReplicationController

get rc list

kubectl.rc.list( function ( err, pods ) {})

get a rc

kubectl.rc.get( 'nginx' , function ( err, pod ) {})

create a rc

kubectl.rc.create( '/:path/pods/nginx.yaml' ), function ( err, data ) {})

delete a rc

kubectl.rc.delete( 'nginx' , function ( err, data ) {})

kubectl.rc.rollingUpdate( 'nginx' , 'nginx:vserion' , function ( err, data ) {})

kubectl.rc.rollingUpdateByFile( 'nginx' , '/:path/rc/nginx-v2.yaml' , function ( err, data ) {})

change replicas

kubectl.rc.scale( 'nginx' , 3 , function ( err, data ) {})

Service

get service list

kubectl.service.list( function ( err, pods ) {})

get a service

kubectl.service.get( 'nginx' , function ( err, pod ) {})

create a service

kubectl.service.create( '/:path/service/nginx.yaml' ), function ( err, data ) {})

delete a service

kubectl.service.delete( 'nginx' , function ( err, data ) {})

Node

get node list

kubectl.node.list( function ( err, nodes ) {})

get a node

kubectl.node.get( 'node1' , function ( err, node ) {})

create a node

kubectl.node.create( '/:path/nodes/node1.yaml' ), function ( err, node ) {})

delete a node

kubectl.node.delete( 'node1' , function ( err, node ) {})

Namespace

kubectl.namespace[ 'fn' ]

Daemonset

kubectl.daemonset[ 'fn' ]

Deployment

kubectl.deployment[ 'fn' ]

Secrets

kubectl.secrets[ 'fn' ]

endpoint

kubectl.endpoint[ 'fn' ]

ingress