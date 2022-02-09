openbase logo
K3D lets you create 3D plots backed by WebGL with high-level API (surfaces, isosurfaces, voxels, mesh, cloud points, vtk objects, volume renderer, colormaps, etc). The primary aim of K3D-jupyter is to be easy for use as stand alone package like matplotlib, but also to allow interoperation with existing libraries as VTK.

Readme

K3D Jupyter

Jupyter notebook extension for 3D visualization.

points_cloud

streamlines

volume_rendering

transfer_function_editor

Try it Now!

Watch: Interactive showcase gallery

Documentation: https://k3d-jupyter.org

Jupyter version: Binder

Installation

PyPI

To install from PyPI use pip:

$ pip install k3d

When using Jupyter Notebook, remember to install and enable the k3d extension:

$ jupyter nbextension install --py --user k3d
$ jupyter nbextension enable --py --user k3d

When upgrading from an earlier version, use the following commands:

$ pip install -U k3d
$ jupyter nbextension install --py --user k3d
$ jupyter nbextension enable --py --user k3d

See below for instructions about JupyterLab installation.

Conda/Anaconda

To install from conda-forge use:

$ conda install -c conda-forge k3d

Installing directly from GitHub

To install directy from this repository (requires git and node.js + npm to build):

$ pip install git+https://github.com/K3D-tools/K3D-jupyter

This also makes possible installing the most up-to-date development version (same requirements):

$ pip install git+https://github.com/K3D-tools/K3D-jupyter@devel

To install any historical version, replace devel above with any tag or commit hash.

Source

For a development installation (requires npm and node.js),

$ git clone https://github.com/K3D-tools/K3D-jupyter.git
$ cd K3D-jupyter
$ pip install -e .

Then, if required, JupyterLab installation:

$ jupyter labextension install ./js

JupyterLab

Note: do not run this command inside K3D-jupyter directory.

$ jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager
$ jupyter labextension install k3d

Please notice that support for jupyterLab is still experimental.

Developer's How To

Please make sure to take a look at the HOW-TO.md document.

Code of Conduct

K3D-jupyter follows the Python Software Foundation Code of Conduct in everything we do.

Acknowledgments

Research Infrastructure project This package was created as part of the Horizon 2020 European OpenDreamKit (grant agreement #676541).

