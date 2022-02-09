Jupyter notebook extension for 3D visualization.
Watch: Interactive showcase gallery
Documentation: https://k3d-jupyter.org
To install from PyPI use pip:
$ pip install k3d
When using Jupyter Notebook, remember to install and enable the
k3d extension:
$ jupyter nbextension install --py --user k3d
$ jupyter nbextension enable --py --user k3d
When upgrading from an earlier version, use the following commands:
$ pip install -U k3d
$ jupyter nbextension install --py --user k3d
$ jupyter nbextension enable --py --user k3d
See below for instructions about JupyterLab installation.
To install from conda-forge use:
$ conda install -c conda-forge k3d
To install directy from this repository (requires git and node.js + npm to build):
$ pip install git+https://github.com/K3D-tools/K3D-jupyter
This also makes possible installing the most up-to-date development version (same requirements):
$ pip install git+https://github.com/K3D-tools/K3D-jupyter@devel
To install any historical version, replace
devel above with any tag or commit hash.
For a development installation (requires npm and node.js),
$ git clone https://github.com/K3D-tools/K3D-jupyter.git
$ cd K3D-jupyter
$ pip install -e .
Then, if required, JupyterLab installation:
$ jupyter labextension install ./js
Note: do not run this command inside K3D-jupyter directory.
$ jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager
$ jupyter labextension install k3d
Please notice that support for jupyterLab is still experimental.
Please make sure to take a look at the HOW-TO.md document.
K3D-jupyter follows the Python Software Foundation Code of Conduct in everything we do.
|Research Infrastructure project This package was created as part of the Horizon 2020 European OpenDreamKit (grant agreement #676541).