K3D Jupyter

Jupyter notebook extension for 3D visualization.

Try it Now!

Watch: Interactive showcase gallery

Documentation: https://k3d-jupyter.org

Jupyter version:

Installation

PyPI

To install from PyPI use pip:

pip install k3d

When using Jupyter Notebook, remember to install and enable the k3d extension:

$ jupyter nbextension install $ jupyter nbextension enable

When upgrading from an earlier version, use the following commands:

pip install -U k3d jupyter nbextension install --py --user k3d jupyter nbextension enable --py --user k3d

See below for instructions about JupyterLab installation.

To install from conda-forge use:

conda install -c conda-forge k3d

Installing directly from GitHub

To install directy from this repository (requires git and node.js + npm to build):

$ pip install git+https:

This also makes possible installing the most up-to-date development version (same requirements):

$ pip install git+https:

To install any historical version, replace devel above with any tag or commit hash.

Source

For a development installation (requires npm and node.js),

git clone https://github.com/K3D-tools/K3D-jupyter.git cd K3D-jupyter pip install -e .

Then, if required, JupyterLab installation:

jupyter labextension install ./js

JupyterLab

Note: do not run this command inside K3D-jupyter directory.

jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager jupyter labextension install k3d

Please notice that support for jupyterLab is still experimental.

Developer's How To

Please make sure to take a look at the HOW-TO.md document.

Code of Conduct

K3D-jupyter follows the Python Software Foundation Code of Conduct in everything we do.

Acknowledgments