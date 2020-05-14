Protractor

Protractor is an end-to-end test framework for Angular and AngularJS applications. Protractor is a Node.js program built on top of WebDriverJS. Protractor runs tests against your application running in a real browser, interacting with it as a user would.

Compatibility

Protractor 5 is compatible with nodejs v6 and newer.

Protractor works with AngularJS versions greater than 1.0.6/1.1.4, and is compatible with Angular applications. Note that for Angular apps, the binding and model locators are not supported. We recommend using by.css .

Getting Started

See the Protractor Website for most documentation.

To get set up and running quickly:

Work through the Tutorial

See the API

Once you are familiar with the tutorial, you’re ready to move on. To modify your environment, see the Protractor Setup docs. To start writing tests, see the Protractor Tests docs.

To better understand how Protractor works with the Selenium WebDriver and Selenium Server see the reference materials.

Getting Help

Check the Protractor FAQ and read through the Top 20 questions on StackOverflow.

Please ask usage and debugging questions on StackOverflow (use the "protractor" tag), the Gitter chat room, or in the Angular discussion group. (Please do not ask support questions here on Github.)

For Contributors

See DEVELOPER.md