NOTE: ShareJS is now ShareDB. See here and here for more information.
This is a little server & client library to allow concurrent editing of any kind of content via OT. The server runs on NodeJS and the client works in NodeJS or a web browser.
ShareJS currently supports operational transform on plain-text and arbitrary JSON data.
Visit Google groups for discussions and announcements
Immerse yourself in API Documentation.
ShareJS should work with all browsers, down to IE5.5 (although IE support hasn't been tested with the new version).
That said, I only test regularly with FF, Safari and Chrome, and occasionally with IE8+. File bug reports if you have issues
# npm install share
Run the example server with:
# coffee node_modules/share/examples/server.coffee
Not all of the sharejs 0.6 examples have been ported across yet. I'd love some pull requests!
ShareJS depends on LiveDB for its database backend & data model. Read the livedb readme for information on how to configure your database.
Run the tests:
# npm install
# mocha
To get started with the server API, you need to do 2 things:
To create a ShareJS server instance:
var livedb = require('livedb');
var sharejs = require('share');
var backend = livedb.client(livedb.memory());
var share = require('share').server.createClient({backend: backend});
The method is called
createClient because its sort of a client of the
database... its a weird name, just roll with it.
The sharejs server instance has 3 methods you might care about:
ShareJS requires you to provide a way for the client to communicate with the server. As such, its transport agnostic. You can use browserchannel, websockets, or whatever you like. ShareJS requires the transport to:
When a client times out, the server will throw away all information related to that client. When the client client reconnects, it will reestablish all its state on the server again.
It is the responsibility of the transport to handle reconnection - the client should emit state change events to tell sharejs that it has reconnected.
The server exposes a method
share.listen(stream) which you can call with a
node stream which can communicate with the client.
Here's an example using browserchannel:
var Duplex = require('stream').Duplex;
var browserChannel = require('browserchannel').server
var share = require('share').server.createClient({backend: ...});
var app = require('express')();
app.use(browserChannel({webserver: webserver}, function(client) {
var stream = new Duplex({objectMode: true});
stream._read = function() {};
stream._write = function(chunk, encoding, callback) {
if (client.state !== 'closed') {
client.send(chunk);
}
callback();
};
client.on('message', function(data) {
stream.push(data);
});
client.on('close', function(reason) {
stream.push(null);
stream.emit('close');
});
stream.on('end', function() {
client.close();
});
// Give the stream to sharejs
return share.listen(stream);
}));
And here is a more complete example using websockets.
The client needs a websocket-like session object to communicate. You can use a normal websocket if you want:
var ws = new WebSocket('ws://' + window.location.host);
var share = new sharejs.Connection(ws);
Sharejs also supports the following changes from the spec:
socket.onopen again when the socket
reconnects and sharejs will reestablish its session state and send any
outstanding user data.
socket.canSendWhileConnecting = true.
socket.canSendJSON = true to avoid
extra JSON stringifying.
If you use browserchannel, all of this is done for you. Simply tell browserchannel to reconnect and it'll take care of everything:
var socket = new BCSocket(null, {reconnect: true});
var share = new sharejs.Connection(socket);
The client API can be used either from nodejs or from a browser.
From the server:
var connection = require('share').client.Connection(socket);
From the browser, you'll need to first include the sharejs library. You can use browserify and require('share').client or include the script directly.
The browser library is built to the
node_modules/share/webclient directory
when you install sharejs. This path is exposed programatically at
require('share').scriptsDir. You can add this to your express app:
var sharejs = require('share');
app.use(express.static(sharejs.scriptsDir));
Then in your web app include whichever OT types you need in your app and sharejs:
<script src="text.js"></script>
<script src="json0.js"></script>
<script src="share.js"></script>
This will create a global
sharejs object in the browser.
The client exposes 2 classes you care about:
connection.get('collection', 'docname').
ShareJS also allows you to make queries to your database. Live-bound queries will return a Query object. These are not currently documented.
To get started, you first need to create a connection:
var sjs = new sharejs.Connection(socket);
The socket must be a websocket-like object. See the section on client server communication for details about how to create a socket.
The most important method of the connection object is .get:
connection.get(collection, docname): Get a document reference to the named document on the server. This function returns the same document reference each time you call connection.get(). collection and docname are both strings.
Connections also expose methods for executing queries:
The best documentation for these functions is in a block comment in the code.
For debugging, connections have 2 additional properties:
Document objects store your actual data in the client. They can be modified syncronously and they can automatically sync their data with the server. Document objects can be modified offline - they will send data to the server when the client reconnects.
Normally you will create a document object by calling connection.get(collection, docname). Destroy the document reference using doc.destroy().
Documents start in a dumb, inert state. You have three options to get started:
There's a secret 4th option - if you're doing server-side rendering, you can initialize the document object with bundled data by calling doc.ingestData({type:..., data:...}).
To call a method when a document has the current server data, pair your call to subscribe with doc.whenReady(function() { ... }. Your function will be called immediately if the document already has data.
Both subscribe and fetch take a callback which will be called when the operation is complete. In ShareJS 0.8 this callback is being removed - most of the time you should call whenReady instead. The semantics are a little different in each case - the subscribe / fetch callbacks are called when the operation has completed (successfully or unsuccessfully). Its possible for a subscription to fail, but succeed when the client reconnects. On the other hand, whenReady is called once there's data. It will not be called if there was an error subscribing.
Once you have data, you should call doc.getSnapshot() to get it. Note that this returns the doc's internal doc object. You should never modify the snapshot directly - instead call doc.submitOp.
Documents follow the sharejs / livedb object model. All documents sort of implicitly exist on the server, but they have no data and no type until you 'create' them. So you can subscribe to a document before it has been created on the server, and a document on the server can be deleted and recreated without you needing a new document reference.
To make changes to a document, you can call one of these three methods:
In all cases, the
context argument is a user data object which is passed to
all event emitters related to this operation. This is designed so data bindings
can easily ignore their own events.
The callback for all editing operations is optional and informational. It will be called when the operation has been acknowledged by the server.
To be notified when edits happen remotely, register for the 'op' event. (See events section below).
If you want to pause sending operations to the server, call doc.pause(). This is useful if a user wants to edit a document without other people seeing their changes. Call doc.resume() to unpause & send any pending changes to the server.
The other option to edit documents is to use a Document editing context. Document contexts are thin wrappers around submitOp which provide two benefits:
Create a context using context = doc.createContext(). Contexts have the following methods & properties:
doc.submitOp(op, context, callback).
If you're making a text edit binding, bind to a document context instead of binding to the document itself.
In the nodejs tradition, documents are event emitters. They emit the following events:
doc.incremental = true to tell the document to break the operation into
smaller parts and emit them one at a time.
Operations lock the document. For probably bad reasons, it is illegal to call submitOp in the event handlers for create, del, before op or op events. If you want to make changes in response to an operation, register for the after op or unlock events.
Here's some code to get started editing a text document:
<textarea id='pad' autofocus>Connecting...</textarea>
<script src="channel/bcsocket.js"></script>
<script src="text.js"></script>
<script src="share.js"></script>
<script>
var socket = new BCSocket(null, {reconnect: true});
var sjs = new sharejs.Connection(socket);
var doc = sjs.get('docs', 'hello');
// Subscribe to changes
doc.subscribe();
// This will be called when we have a live copy of the server's data.
doc.whenReady(function() {
console.log('doc ready, data: ', doc.getSnapshot());
// Create a JSON document with value x:5
if (!doc.type) doc.create('text');
doc.attachTextarea(document.getElementById('pad'));
});
And a JSON document:
var socket = ...;
var sjs = new sharejs.Connection(socket);
var doc = sjs.get('users', 'seph');
// Subscribe to changes
doc.subscribe();
// This will be called when we have a live copy of the server's data.
doc.whenReady(function() {
console.log('doc ready, data: ', doc.getSnapshot());
// Create a JSON document with value x:5
if (!doc.type) doc.create('json0', {x:5});
});
// later, add 10 to the doc.snapshot.x property
doc.submitOp([{p:['x'], na:10}]);
See the examples directory for more examples.
ShareJS is proudly licensed under the MIT license.