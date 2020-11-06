openbase logo
kp

k-progress

by xrkffgg
1.5.0 (see all)

一个 Vue 插件，线性进度条。A Vue plugin, linear progress bar.

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Progress Bar

Readme

🌈 k-progress

A Vue plugin, linear progress bar.

English | 简体中文

🎉 Vue3

k-progress Now support vue3, you can find in k-progress-v3.

And this will no longer be maintained. Thanks!

📚 Course

k-progress

📦 Install

npm install -S k-progress
# or
yarn add k-progress

🔨 Begin Start

// main.js
import KProgress from 'k-progress';
Vue.component('k-progress', KProgress);

📔 Attributes

AttributeTypeDefaultOptionalexplain
percentNumber00-100Percent (Required)
line-heightNumber6Progress bar height
typeStringlineline / lumpProgress bar type
statusStringsuccess / warning / errorProgress bar status
colorString / Array / FunctionProgress bar color; When using Array, the limit is 6; When using Function, the argument is percent
color-flowBooleanfalseWhether to enable color flow
flow-secondNumber51-6The time required for the flow, that is, the smaller the time, the faster the speed
bg-colorString#ebeef5Color codeProgress bar background color
borderBooleantrueWhether arc
show-textBooleantrueWhether to show progress bar text
formatFunctionCustom text display, parameter is percent
cut-widthNumber1lump width
cut-colorString#ebeef5Color codelump color
activeBooleanfalseWhether to enable dynamic effects
active-colorStringDynamic effect color

📒 ChangeLog

ChangeLog

🖊 Thanks

Thank you for using, if you find some problems, welcome to correct!

LICENSE

MIT

