A Vue plugin, linear progress bar.

English | 简体中文

🎉 Vue3

k-progress Now support vue3, you can find in k-progress-v3 .

And this will no longer be maintained. Thanks!

📦 Install

npm install -S k-progress yarn add k-progress

🔨 Begin Start

import KProgress from 'k-progress' ; Vue.component( 'k-progress' , KProgress);

📔 Attributes

Attribute Type Default Optional explain percent Number 0 0-100 Percent (Required) line-height Number 6 Progress bar height type String line line / lump Progress bar type status String success / warning / error Progress bar status color String / Array / Function Progress bar color; When using Array , the limit is 6; When using Function , the argument is percent color-flow Boolean false Whether to enable color flow flow-second Number 5 1-6 The time required for the flow, that is, the smaller the time, the faster the speed bg-color String #ebeef5 Color code Progress bar background color border Boolean true Whether arc show-text Boolean true Whether to show progress bar text format Function Custom text display, parameter is percent cut-width Number 1 lump width cut-color String #ebeef5 Color code lump color active Boolean false Whether to enable dynamic effects active-color String Dynamic effect color

