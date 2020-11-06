A Vue plugin, linear progress bar.
k-progress Now support vue3, you can find in
k-progress-v3.
And this will no longer be maintained. Thanks!
npm install -S k-progress
# or
yarn add k-progress
// main.js
import KProgress from 'k-progress';
Vue.component('k-progress', KProgress);
|Attribute
|Type
|Default
|Optional
|explain
|percent
|Number
|0
|0-100
|Percent (Required)
|line-height
|Number
|6
|Progress bar height
|type
|String
line
line /
lump
|Progress bar type
|status
|String
success /
warning /
error
|Progress bar status
|color
|String / Array / Function
|Progress bar color; When using
Array, the limit is 6; When using
Function, the argument is
percent
|color-flow
|Boolean
false
|Whether to enable color flow
|flow-second
|Number
|5
|1-6
|The time required for the flow, that is, the smaller the time, the faster the speed
|bg-color
|String
#ebeef5
|Color code
|Progress bar background color
|border
|Boolean
true
|Whether arc
|show-text
|Boolean
true
|Whether to show progress bar text
|format
|Function
|Custom text display, parameter is
percent
|cut-width
|Number
|1
lump width
|cut-color
|String
#ebeef5
|Color code
lump color
|active
|Boolean
false
|Whether to enable dynamic effects
|active-color
|String
|Dynamic effect color
Thank you for using, if you find some problems, welcome to correct!