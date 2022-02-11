JZZ: MIDI library for Node.js and web-browsers





JZZ.js allows sending, receiving and playing MIDI messages in Node.js and all major browsers in Linux, MacOS and Windows. Some features are available on iOS and Android devices.

JZZ.js enables Web MIDI API in Node.js and those browsers that don't support it, and provides additional functionality to make developer's life easier.

For the best user experience, it's highly RECOMMENDED (though not required) to install the latest version of Jazz-Plugin and browser extensions from Chrome Web Store or Mozilla Add-ons or Apple App Store.

Features

MIDI In/Out

User-defined MIDI nodes

MIDI files

MPE

SMPTE

Additional modules

Install

npm install jzz --save

or yarn add jzz

or get the full development version and minified scripts from Github

Note: in the (unlikely) case you get into trouble installing the midi-test module, that requires special system configuration, you can safely remove it from the devDependencies by running npm remove midi-test --save-dev .

Usage

Plain HTML

< script src = "JZZ.js" > </ script > //...

CDN (jsdelivr)

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jzz" > </ script > // the latest version, or < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jzz@1.4.8" > </ script > // any particular version //...

CDN (unpkg)

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/jzz" > </ script > // the latest version, or < script src = "https://unpkg.com/jzz@1.4.8" > </ script > // any particular version //...

CommonJS (Browserify and Node.js command line applications)

var JZZ = require ( 'jzz' );

AMD

require ([ 'JZZ' ], function ( JZZ ) { });

TypeScript

import * as JZZ from 'jzz' ;

Web MIDI API

var navigator = require ( 'jzz' ); navigator.requestMIDIAccess().then(onSuccess, onFail); navigator.close();

JZZ API

MIDI Output/Input

JZZ().or( 'Cannot start MIDI engine!' ) .openMidiOut().or( 'Cannot open MIDI Out port!' ) .wait( 500 ).send([ 0x90 , 60 , 127 ]) .wait( 500 ).send([ 0x80 , 60 , 0 ]); JZZ().openMidiIn().or( 'Cannot open MIDI In port!' ) .and( function ( ) { console .log( 'MIDI-In: ' , this .name()); }) .connect( function ( msg ) { console .log(msg.toString()); }) .wait( 10000 ).close();

Connecting MIDI nodes

var input = JZZ().openMidiIn(); var output = JZZ().openMidiOut(); var delay = JZZ.Widget({ _receive : function ( msg ) { this .wait( 500 ).emit(msg); }}); input.connect(delay); delay.connect(output);

Helpers and shortcuts

port.send([ 0x90 , 61 , 127 ]).wait( 500 ).send([ 0x80 , 61 , 0 ]); port.send( 0x90 , 61 , 127 ).wait( 500 ).send( 0x80 , 61 , 0 ); port.send( 0x90 , 'C#5' , 127 ).wait( 500 ).send( 0x80 , 'Db5' , 0 ); port.noteOn( 0 , 'C#5' , 127 ).wait( 500 ).noteOff( 0 , 'B##4' ); port.note( 0 , 'C#5' , 127 , 500 ); port.ch( 0 ).noteOn( 'C#5' ).wait( 500 ).noteOff( 'C#5' ); port.ch( 0 ).note( 'C#5' , 127 , 500 );

Asynchronous calls

async function playNote ( ) { var midi = await JZZ(); var port = await midi.openMidiOut(); await port.noteOn( 0 , 'C5' , 127 ); await port.wait( 500 ); await port.noteOff( 0 , 'C5' ); await port.close(); console .log( 'done!' ); } async function playAnotherNote ( ) { var port = await JZZ().openMidiOut(); await port.noteOn( 0 , 'C5' , 127 ).wait( 500 ).noteOff( 0 , 'C5' ).close(); console .log( 'done!' ); }

Virtual MIDI ports

var logger = JZZ.Widget({ _receive : function ( msg ) { console .log(msg.toString()); }}); JZZ.addMidiOut( 'Console Logger' , logger); var port = JZZ().openMidiOut( 'Console Logger' ); navigator.requestMIDIAccess = JZZ.requestMIDIAccess;

Frequency / MIDI conversion

JZZ.MIDI.freq( 'A5' ); JZZ.MIDI.freq( 69 ); JZZ.MIDI.freq( 69.5 ); JZZ.MIDI.midi( 440 ); JZZ.MIDI.midi( 450 ); JZZ.MIDI.midi( 'A5' );

Additional modules

JZZ-midi-SMF - Standard MIDI files: read / write / play

- Standard MIDI files: read / write / play JZZ-midi-GM - General MIDI instrument names: MIDI to string / string to MIDI

- General MIDI instrument names: MIDI to string / string to MIDI JZZ-midi-Gear - Retrieve your MIDI device model and manufacturer

- Retrieve your MIDI device model and manufacturer JZZ-input-Kbd - Virtual piano controls for your MIDI projects

- Virtual piano controls for your MIDI projects JZZ-synth-Tiny - A tiny General MIDI synth implemented with the Web Audio API

- A tiny General MIDI synth implemented with the Web Audio API JZZ-gui-Select - MIDI Input/Output pickers

- MIDI Input/Output pickers JZZ-gui-Player - MIDI Player - ready for your page

- MIDI Player - ready for your page JZZ-gui-Karaoke - Karaoke :)

- Karaoke :) etc... - Import third-party solutions into the JZZ framework

Testing your MIDI application

midi-test - Virtual MIDI ports for testing MIDI applications

- Virtual MIDI ports for testing MIDI applications web-midi-test - Fake Web MIDI API for testing Web MIDI applications

- Fake Web MIDI API for testing Web MIDI applications jazz-midi-headless - MIDI for headless testing

- MIDI for headless testing test-midi-files - A framework for producing test MIDI files

Check the Getting Started page and the API reference for more information...