JZZ.js allows sending, receiving and playing MIDI messages in Node.js and all major browsers in Linux, MacOS and Windows. Some features are available on iOS and Android devices.
JZZ.js enables Web MIDI API in Node.js and those browsers that don't support it, and provides additional functionality to make developer's life easier.
For the best user experience, it's highly RECOMMENDED (though not required) to install the latest version of Jazz-Plugin and browser extensions from Chrome Web Store or Mozilla Add-ons or Apple App Store.
npm install jzz --save
or
yarn add jzz
or get the full development version and minified scripts from Github
Note: in the (unlikely) case you get into trouble installing the
midi-test module,
that requires special system configuration,
you can safely remove it from the devDependencies
by running
npm remove midi-test --save-dev.
<script src="JZZ.js"></script>
//...
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jzz"></script> // the latest version, or
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jzz@1.4.8"></script> // any particular version
//...
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jzz"></script> // the latest version, or
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jzz@1.4.8"></script> // any particular version
//...
var JZZ = require('jzz');
//...
require(['JZZ'], function(JZZ) {
//...
});
import * as JZZ from 'jzz';
//...
var navigator = require('jzz');
navigator.requestMIDIAccess().then(onSuccess, onFail);
// ...
navigator.close(); // This will close MIDI inputs,
// otherwise Node.js will wait for MIDI input forever.
// In browsers the funcion is neither defined nor required.
JZZ().or('Cannot start MIDI engine!')
.openMidiOut().or('Cannot open MIDI Out port!')
.wait(500).send([0x90,60,127]) // note on
.wait(500).send([0x80,60,0]); // note off
JZZ().openMidiIn().or('Cannot open MIDI In port!')
.and(function() { console.log('MIDI-In: ', this.name()); })
.connect(function(msg) { console.log(msg.toString()); })
.wait(10000).close();
var input = JZZ().openMidiIn();
var output = JZZ().openMidiOut();
var delay = JZZ.Widget({ _receive: function(msg) { this.wait(500).emit(msg); }});
input.connect(delay);
delay.connect(output);
// All calls below will do the same job:
port.send([0x90, 61, 127]).wait(500).send([0x80, 61, 0]); // arrays
port.send(0x90, 61, 127).wait(500).send(0x80, 61, 0); // comma-separated
port.send(0x90, 'C#5', 127).wait(500).send(0x80, 'Db5', 0); // note names
port.noteOn(0, 'C#5', 127).wait(500).noteOff(0, 'B##4'); // helper functions
port.note(0, 'C#5', 127, 500); // another shortcut
port.ch(0).noteOn('C#5').wait(500).noteOff('C#5'); // using channels
port.ch(0).note('C#5', 127, 500); // using channels
// in the environments that support async/await:
async function playNote() {
var midi = await JZZ();
var port = await midi.openMidiOut();
await port.noteOn(0, 'C5', 127);
await port.wait(500);
await port.noteOff(0, 'C5');
await port.close();
console.log('done!');
}
// or:
async function playAnotherNote() {
var port = await JZZ().openMidiOut();
await port.noteOn(0, 'C5', 127).wait(500).noteOff(0, 'C5').close();
console.log('done!');
}
var logger = JZZ.Widget({ _receive: function(msg) { console.log(msg.toString()); }});
JZZ.addMidiOut('Console Logger', logger);
// now it can be used as a port:
var port = JZZ().openMidiOut('Console Logger');
// ...
// substitute the native MIDIAccess
// to make virtual ports visible to the Web MIDI API code:
navigator.requestMIDIAccess = JZZ.requestMIDIAccess;
JZZ.MIDI.freq('A5'); // => 440
JZZ.MIDI.freq(69); // => 440
JZZ.MIDI.freq(69.5); // => 452.8929841231365
// from frequency:
JZZ.MIDI.midi(440); // => 69
JZZ.MIDI.midi(450); // => 69.38905773230853
// or from name:
JZZ.MIDI.midi('A5'); // => 69
Check the Getting Started page and the API reference for more information...