jxt

by otalk
4.0.2 (see all)

JSON/XML Translation for the Browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

jxt - JSON/XML Translation for the Browser

What is this?

A basic framework for translating XML to dev-friendly JSON and back again, and can be used both in the browser and in node.

Installing

$ npm install jxt

How to use it

First, we define the mapping between our XML and desired JSON:

// Create a registry instance that will track our definitions and
// extensions.
var jxt = require('jxt').createRegistry();
var helpers = jxt.utils;

var Message = jxt.define({
    name: 'message',
    namespace: 'jabber:client',
    element: 'message',
    fields: {
        to: helpers.attribute('to'),
        from: helpers.attribute('from'),
        subject: helpers.textSub('jabber:client', 'subject'),
        body: helpers.textSub('jabber:client', 'body')
    }
});

Now, we can create Message objects, and set fields and treat it just like JSON, and it will map it to XML.

var msg = new Message();
msg.to = 'foo@example.com';
msg.body = 'giving a demo of jxt';

console.log(msg.toJSON());
console.log(msg.toString());

// {to: 'foo@example.com', body: 'giving a demo of jxt'}
// <message xmlns="jabber:client" to="foo@example.com"><body>giving a demo of jxt</body></message>

Mappings can be extended:

// jxt is our registry object

var Ext = jxt.define({
    name: 'demoExt',
    namespace: 'jxt',
    element: 'demo',
    fields: {
        text: jxt.text()
    }
});

jxt.extend(Message, Ext);

var msg = new Message();
msg.demoExt.text = 'an extension';

console.log(msg.toJSON());
console.log(msg.toString());
// {demoExt: {text: 'an extension'}}
// <message xmlns="jabber:client"><demo xmlns="jxt">an extension</demo></message>

Predefined Field Types

  • attribute
  • b64Text
  • boolAttribute
  • boolSub
  • boolSubAttribute
  • dateAttribute
  • dateSub
  • dateSubAttribute
  • enumSub
  • langAttribute
  • multiTextSub
  • numberAttribute
  • numberSub
  • numberSubAttribute
  • subAttribute
  • langTextSub
  • textSub
  • text

License

MIT

Created By

If you like this, follow @lancestout on twitter.

