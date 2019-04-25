jxt - JSON/XML Translation for the Browser

What is this?

A basic framework for translating XML to dev-friendly JSON and back again, and can be used both in the browser and in node.

Installing

$ npm install jxt

How to use it

First, we define the mapping between our XML and desired JSON:

var jxt = require ( 'jxt' ).createRegistry(); var helpers = jxt.utils; var Message = jxt.define({ name : 'message' , namespace : 'jabber:client' , element : 'message' , fields : { to : helpers.attribute( 'to' ), from : helpers.attribute( 'from' ), subject : helpers.textSub( 'jabber:client' , 'subject' ), body : helpers.textSub( 'jabber:client' , 'body' ) } });

Now, we can create Message objects, and set fields and treat it just like JSON, and it will map it to XML.

var msg = new Message(); msg.to = 'foo@example.com' ; msg.body = 'giving a demo of jxt' ; console .log(msg.toJSON()); console .log(msg.toString());

Mappings can be extended:

var Ext = jxt.define({ name : 'demoExt' , namespace : 'jxt' , element : 'demo' , fields : { text : jxt.text() } }); jxt.extend(Message, Ext); var msg = new Message(); msg.demoExt.text = 'an extension' ; console .log(msg.toJSON()); console .log(msg.toString());

Predefined Field Types

attribute

b64Text

boolAttribute

boolSub

boolSubAttribute

dateAttribute

dateSub

dateSubAttribute

enumSub

langAttribute

multiTextSub

numberAttribute

numberSub

numberSubAttribute

subAttribute

langTextSub

textSub

text

License

MIT

Created By

If you like this, follow @lancestout on twitter.