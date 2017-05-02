JXON

A complete, bidirectional, JXON (lossless JavaScript XML Object Notation) library. Packed as UMD.

Implementation of Mozilla's JXON code. Head over to MDN for Documentation.

{ name : 'myportal' } <name>myportal< /name> {user: { username: 'testUser1', password: 'yolo', enabled: true }} <user> <username>testUser1</u sername> < password > yolo </ password > < enabled > true </ enabled > </ user > { tag : { $type : 'regular' $blacklist : false _ : 'Backbase' }} <tag type= "regular" blacklist= "false" >Backbase< /tag> {dogs: { name: ['Charlie', {$nick: 'yes', _:'Mad Max'}] }} <dogs> <name>Charlie</ name> < name nick = "yes" > Mad Max </ name > </ dogs >

API

Overrides default configuration properties

cnf - Object with configuration properties.

Defaults:

valueKey: '_' , attrKey : '$' , attrPrefix : '$' , lowerCaseTags : false , trueIsEmpty : false , autoDate : false , ignorePrefixedNodes : false , parseValues : false , parserErrorHandler : undefined

Converts XML string to JS object.

xmlString - XML string to convert to JXON notation JS object

Converts JS object to XML string.

obj - JS object in JXON notation to convert to XML string

Converts XML document to JS object. Alias: JXON.build

xmlDocument - The XML document to be converted into JavaScript Object.

verbosity - Optional verbosity level of conversion, from 0 to 3. It is almost equivalent to our algorithms from #4 to #1 (default value is 1, which is equivalent to the algorithm #3).

freeze - Optional boolean expressing whether the created object must be freezed or not (default value is false).

nestedAttributes - Optional boolean expressing whether the the nodeAttributes must be nested into a child-object named keyAttributes or not (default value is false for verbosity levels from 0 to 2; true for verbosity level 3).

Example:

var myObject = JXON.build(xmlDoc);

Converts JS object to XML document. Alias: JXON.unbuild

obj - The JavaScript Object from which you want to create your XML Document.

namespaceURI - Optional DOMString containing the namespace URI of the document to be created, or null if the document doesn't belong to one.

qualifiedNameStr - Optional DOMString containing the qualified name, that is an optional prefix and colon plus the local root element name, of the document to be created.

documentType - Optional DocumentType of the document to be created. It defaults to null.

Example:

var myObject = JXON.unbuild(myObject);

Wrapper over DOMParser.parseFromString, converts string to XML document.

xmlString - XML string to convert to XML document

Wrapper over XMLSerializer.serializeToString, converts XML document to string.

xmlObj - XML document to convert to XML string

Helper method to iterate node(s).

In case that there is only one children node, JXON will return object. For multiple children it will return array. This method will always iterate nodes as array.

obj - array or object to iterate

callback - function to execute for each element

thisArg - optional. Value to use as this when eecuting callback

Example:

var jx = jxon.stringToJs( '<val>foo</val>' ); jxon.each(jx.val, function ( val ) { assert(val, 'foo' ); });

CHANGELOG

changes from version 1.x to 2.0 include: