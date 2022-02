JXM.io

Incredibly fast messaging backend for Node.JS and JXcore.

Install

jx install jxm

or

npm install jxm

Features

Multi server, multi thread ready messaging backend

Works on plain Node.JS, benefits unique features from JXcore

Static file serving (including media streaming)

Cross browser compatible (IE6+, FF, Safari, Opera, Gecko, Mobile...)

Cross domain support

HTTP/HTTPS

WebSocket / Reverse Ajax (fallbacks)

Java Client

Node.JS Client

IOS Client - almost there

.NET/Mono Clients - coming soon

Event ordering

SSL

JXcore fail recovery compatible

Performance

Visit http://jxm.io and watch the video! ~600.000 messages per second using only 2 x 2 cores. We've send ~50 Billion messages without any trouble under 24 hours.

Compatibilty

Deploy jxm.io into Linux, OSX, Windows ... and connect from various clients.

Contribution

We would be happy to have you hacking jxm!

License MIT