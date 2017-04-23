openbase logo
jxa

jxa

by Will Franzen
2.0.3 (see all)

Access macOS JavaScript for Automation APIs directly in node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

296

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

jxa

Access macOS JavaScript for Automation APIs directly in node

Similar to the osa2 module, but with synchronous calls and an API with a bit more 'magic'. If you're building a library, use osa2. This module is best suited for small scripts.

Installation

Module: npm install --save jxa

REPL: npm install -g jxa

Usage

Interact with apps in the same way you would with Apple's official JavaScript for automation runtime, as described here. The only difference is that you must get a handle to the Application object by requiring this module.

var Application = require('jxa').Application;

var iTunes = Application('iTunes');

var name   = iTunes.currentTrack.name();
var artist = iTunes.currentTrack.artist();

console.log(name + ' by ' + artist);
// Pay No Mind (feat. Passion Pit) by Madeon

iTunes.pause();
// Music pauses

iTunes.play();
// Music plays

If you install JXA globally (npm install -g jxa) a REPL is provided that exposes Application() in the global scope.

will@laptop ~ $ jxa-node
> Application('iTunes')
[object JXAReference => [object Application]]
> Application('iTunes').play()
undefined
> Application('iTunes').currentTrack
[object JXAReference => [object ObjectSpecifier]]
> Application('iTunes').currentTrack.name()
'No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)'
>

