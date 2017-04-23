jxa

Access macOS JavaScript for Automation APIs directly in node

Similar to the osa2 module, but with synchronous calls and an API with a bit more 'magic'. If you're building a library, use osa2 . This module is best suited for small scripts.

Installation

Module: npm install --save jxa

REPL: npm install -g jxa

Usage

Interact with apps in the same way you would with Apple's official JavaScript for automation runtime, as described here. The only difference is that you must get a handle to the Application object by requiring this module.

var Application = require ( 'jxa' ).Application; var iTunes = Application( 'iTunes' ); var name = iTunes.currentTrack.name(); var artist = iTunes.currentTrack.artist(); console .log(name + ' by ' + artist); iTunes.pause(); iTunes.play();

If you install JXA globally ( npm install -g jxa ) a REPL is provided that exposes Application() in the global scope.