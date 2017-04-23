Access macOS JavaScript for Automation APIs directly in node
Similar to the osa2 module, but with synchronous calls and an API with a bit more 'magic'.
If you're building a library, use
osa2. This module is best suited for small scripts.
Module:
npm install --save jxa
REPL:
npm install -g jxa
Interact with apps in the same way you would with Apple's official JavaScript for automation runtime, as described here. The only difference is that you must get a handle to the
Application object by requiring this module.
var Application = require('jxa').Application;
var iTunes = Application('iTunes');
var name = iTunes.currentTrack.name();
var artist = iTunes.currentTrack.artist();
console.log(name + ' by ' + artist);
// Pay No Mind (feat. Passion Pit) by Madeon
iTunes.pause();
// Music pauses
iTunes.play();
// Music plays
If you install JXA globally (
npm install -g jxa) a REPL is provided that exposes Application() in the global scope.
will@laptop ~ $ jxa-node
> Application('iTunes')
[object JXAReference => [object Application]]
> Application('iTunes').play()
undefined
> Application('iTunes').currentTrack
[object JXAReference => [object ObjectSpecifier]]
> Application('iTunes').currentTrack.name()
'No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)'
>