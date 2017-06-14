Command line tool that generates JWT tokens that helps in the testing of applications.
Install via npm.
npm install -g jwtgen
The following command will generate a JWT using HMAC-SHA256, a shared secret of
my-secret, expires in 1 hour and contains user id of
user123 as the
iss value.
jwtgen -a HS256 -s "my-secret" -c "iss=user123" -e 3600
eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJ1c2VyMTIzNCIsImlhdCI6MTQ
1NzU1NTQwNSwiZXhwIjoxNDU3NTU5MDA1fQ.nixEkSKDkru92TBsxdzR8GLANIGQrkRa7E21
C-luNg
If the same command is run with the
-v option, a more verbose output is displayed.
jwtgen -a HS256 -s "my-secret" -c "iss=user123" -e 3600 -v
algorithm: HS256
claims:
{
"iss": "user1234",
"iat": 1457555405,
"exp": 1457559005
}
token:
eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJ1c2VyMTIzNCIsImlhdCI6MTQ
1NzU1NTQwNSwiZXhwIjoxNDU3NTU5MDA1fQ.nixEkSKDkru92TBsxdzR8GLANIGQrkRa7E21
C-luNg
Expired tokens can be generated by specifying an offset to the
iat value. The following example issues the token 1 hour (3600 seconds) in the past and expires at the generated time.
jwtgen -a HS256 -s "my-secret" -c "iss=user1234" -i=-3600 -e 3600 -v
algorithm: HS256
claims:
{
"iss": "user1234",
"iat": 1457552128,
"exp": 1457555728
}
token:
eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJ1c2VyMTIzNCIsImlhdCI6MTQ
1NzU1MjEyOCwiZXhwIjoxNDU3NTU1NzI4fQ.1SoNk-bCy8l3stfN8q4yrjBjbQkaRWP8AMyP
joDDeHE
Tokens that are not yet valid can be generated by specifying the
iat value directly as in the following example:
jwtgen -a HS256 -s "my-secret" -c "iss=user1234" -i=1557555728 -e 3600 -v
algorithm: HS256
claims:
{
"iss": "user1234",
"iat": 1557555728,
"exp": 1557559328
}
token:
eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJ1c2VyMTIzNCIsImlhdCI6MTU
1NzU1NTcyOCwiZXhwIjoxNTU3NTU5MzI4fQ.kFt-wgNGIQmB4z-G47yQqGfPPW1FSeyKTFdl
8h5elOQ
Running the
--help command will display a list of options that can be used.
jwtgen --help
Usage: jwtgen [options]
Options:
-a, --algorithm algorithm
[required] [choices: "HS256", "HS384", "HS512", "RS256"]
-s, --secret secret value for HMAC algorithm [string]
-p, --private private key file (required for RS256 algorithm) [string]
-c, --claim claim in the form [key=value] [string]
--claims JSON string containing claims [string]
-h, --header header in the form [key=value] [string]
--headers JSON string containing headers [string]
-i, --iat issued at (iat) in seconds from the UNIX epoch [default: now]
-e, --exp expiry date in seconds from issued at (iat) time
-v, --verbose verbose output [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
