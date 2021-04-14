openbase logo
jwt-simple

by Kazuhito Hokamura
0.5.6 (see all)

JWT(JSON Web Token) encode and decode module for node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

212K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Encryption

Reviews

Readme

jwt-simple

JWT(JSON Web Token) encode and decode module for node.js.

Install

$ npm install jwt-simple

Usage

let jwt = require('jwt-simple');
let payload = { foo: 'bar' };
let secret = 'xxx';

// HS256 secrets are typically 128-bit random strings, for example hex-encoded:
// let secret = Buffer.from('fe1a1915a379f3be5394b64d14794932', 'hex')

// encode
let token = jwt.encode(payload, secret);

// decode
let decoded = jwt.decode(token, secret);
console.log(decoded); //=> { foo: 'bar' }

decode params

/*
 * jwt.decode(token, key, noVerify, algorithm)
 */

// decode, by default the signature of the token is verified
let decoded = jwt.decode(token, secret);
console.log(decoded); //=> { foo: 'bar' }

// decode without verify the signature of the token,
// be sure to KNOW WHAT ARE YOU DOING because not verify the signature
// means you can't be sure that someone hasn't modified the token payload
let decoded = jwt.decode(token, secret, true);
console.log(decoded); //=> { foo: 'bar' }

// decode with a specific algorithm (not using the algorithm described in the token payload)
let decoded = jwt.decode(token, secret, false, 'HS256');
console.log(decoded); //=> { foo: 'bar' }

Algorithms

By default the algorithm to encode is HS256.

The supported algorithms for encoding and decoding are HS256, HS384, HS512 and RS256.

// encode using HS512
jwt.encode(payload, secret, 'HS512')

