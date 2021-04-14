JWT(JSON Web Token) encode and decode module for node.js.

Install

npm install jwt-simple

Usage

let jwt = require ( 'jwt-simple' ); let payload = { foo : 'bar' }; let secret = 'xxx' ; let token = jwt.encode(payload, secret); let decoded = jwt.decode(token, secret); console .log(decoded);

decode params

let decoded = jwt.decode(token, secret); console .log(decoded); let decoded = jwt.decode(token, secret, true ); console .log(decoded); let decoded = jwt.decode(token, secret, false , 'HS256' ); console .log(decoded);

Algorithms

By default the algorithm to encode is HS256 .

The supported algorithms for encoding and decoding are HS256 , HS384 , HS512 and RS256 .