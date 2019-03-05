Sign and validate JWT tokens using keys stored in the AWS Key Management Service (KMS).

Feature Todo List:

Symmetric encryption (both parties have IAM access to KMS key)

Asymmetic encryption (only 1 party has IAM access to KMS key)

Requirements

node.js 6+

Installation

npm install jwt-kms

Usage

const JWTKMS = require ( "jwt-kms" ); var jwtkms = new JWTKMS({ aws : { region : "us-east-1" , accessKeyId : process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY, secretAccessKey : process.env.AWS_SECRET_KEY } }); jwtkms.sign({ foo : "bar" }, key_arn).then( function ( token ) { }); jwtkms.sign( { foo : "bar" }, { expires : new Date ( Date .now() + 60 * 1000 ) }, key_arn ).then( function ( token ) { }); jwtkms.verify(token).then( function ( decoded ) { console .log(decoded); }); jwtkms.validate(token); jwtkms.validate( "Not a JWT token" ); jwtkms.validate(expired_token); jwtkms.validate(token_but_not_authentic);

Testing

npm install mocha -g npm test

Credit