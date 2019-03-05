Sign and validate JWT tokens using keys stored in the AWS Key Management Service (KMS).
Feature Todo List:
npm install jwt-kms
const JWTKMS = require("jwt-kms");
var jwtkms = new JWTKMS({
aws: {
region: "us-east-1",
accessKeyId : process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY, // Optional if set in environment
secretAccessKey: process.env.AWS_SECRET_KEY // Optional if set in environment
}
});
// Create a JWT token using a KMS key identified by a key_arn
jwtkms.sign({foo: "bar"}, key_arn).then(function(token)
{
// ...
});
// Create a JWT token using a KMS key identified by a key_arn
jwtkms.sign(
{ foo: "bar" },
{ expires: new Date(Date.now() + 60*1000) }, // Expires in 60 seconds
key_arn
).then(function(token)
{
// ...
});
// Verify that you have a valid JWT key
jwtkms.verify(token).then(function(decoded)
{
console.log(decoded);
/*
{
foo: "bar
}
*/
});
// Validate that you have a JWT key but **DOESN'T CHECK FOR AUTHENTICITY**
jwtkms.validate(token);
// true
jwtkms.validate("Not a JWT token");
// false
jwtkms.validate(expired_token);
// false
// This is why you need to use jwtkms.verify to check a token
jwtkms.validate(token_but_not_authentic);
// true
npm install mocha -g # if you don't have it installed already
npm test