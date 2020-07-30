node.js library for signing, decoding, and verifying JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) with the ES256K signature scheme (which uses the secp256k elliptic curve). This is currently the only supported signing and verification scheme for this library.
npm install jsontokens
import { TokenSigner } from 'jsontokens'
const rawPrivateKey = '278a5de700e29faae8e40e366ec5012b5ec63d36ec77e8a2417154cc1d25383f'
const tokenPayload = {"iat": 1440713414.85}
const token = new TokenSigner('ES256K', rawPrivateKey).sign(tokenPayload)
import { createUnsecuredToken } from 'jsontokens'
const unsecuredToken = createUnsecuredToken(tokenPayload)
import { decodeToken } = from 'jsontokens'
const tokenData = decodeToken(token)
The TokenVerifier class will validate that a token is correctly signed. It does not perform checks on the claims in the payload (e.g., the
exp field)--- checking the expiration field, etc., is left as a requirement for callers.
import { TokenVerifier } from 'jsontokens'
const rawPublicKey = '03fdd57adec3d438ea237fe46b33ee1e016eda6b585c3e27ea66686c2ea5358479'
const verified = new TokenVerifier('ES256K', rawPublicKey).verify(token)
eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLA0KICJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJqb2UiLA0KICJleHAiOjEzMDA4MTkzODAsDQogImh0dHA6Ly9leGFtcGxlLmNvbS9pc19yb290Ijp0cnVlfQ.dBjftJeZ4CVP-mB92K27uhbUJU1p1r_wW1gFWFOEjXk