IMPORTANT: This library doesn't validate the token, any well formed JWT can be decoded. You should validate the token in your server-side logic by using something like express-jwt, koa-jwt, Owin Bearer JWT, etc.
Warning: When upgrading from version
2 to
3, there's a potentially breaking change
If you've previously imported the library as
import * as jwt_decode from 'jwt-decode', you'll have to change your import to
import jwt_decode from 'jwt-decode';.
Install with NPM or Yarn.
Run
npm install jwt-decode or
yarn add jwt-decode to install the library.
import jwt_decode from "jwt-decode";
var token = "eyJ0eXAiO.../// jwt token";
var decoded = jwt_decode(token);
console.log(decoded);
/* prints:
* {
* foo: "bar",
* exp: 1393286893,
* iat: 1393268893
* }
*/
// decode header by passing in options (useful for when you need `kid` to verify a JWT):
var decodedHeader = jwt_decode(token, { header: true });
console.log(decodedHeader);
/* prints:
* {
* typ: "JWT",
* alg: "HS256"
* }
*/
Note: A falsy or malformed token will throw an
InvalidTokenError error.
The
jwt_decode function will return an
unknown type by default. You can specify what the expected return type should be by passing a type argument to the
jwt_decode function.
The package also exports types for a
JwtHeader and
JwtPayload with some default claims. You can either use them as-is, or extend them to include non standard claims or properties.
import jwtDecode, { JwtPayload } from "jwt-decode";
const token: string = "eyJhsw5c";
const decoded = jwtDecode<JwtPayload>(token); // Returns with the JwtPayload type
const jwt_decode = require('jwt-decode');
...
Copy the file
jwt-decode.js from the
build/ folder to your project somewhere, then include like so:
<script src="jwt-decode.js"></script>
If you want to use the library through Bower, an HTML import, use version
v2.2.0. It has the same functionality.
Run
npm run dev, this will fire up a browser and watch the
/lib folder.
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.