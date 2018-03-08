CSRF protection using the power of JWTs. Provides a number of stateless methods of csrf protection, if you don't want to keep a session.
Defaults to the double submit method of csrf protection, but supports a number of different strategies.
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var jwtCSRF = require('jwt-csrf');
var jwtMiddleware = jwtCSRF.middleware(options); // This can be used like any other Express middleware
app.use(jwtMiddleware); // Executed on all requests
The middleware must be included before others to be effective.
On errors, jwt-csrf will call
next(err) with a
jwtCSRF.CSRFError. If you want to handle this specifically, you can do so in a middleware:
function(err, req, res, next) {
if (err instanceof jwtCSRF.CSRFError) {
explode();
}
}
options is an Object with the following format:
DOUBLE_SUBMIT.
60.
x-csrf-jwt.
request.originalUrl, then it will be tested against the url as a direct string match.
AUTHED_TOKEN and
AUTHED_DOUBLE_SUBMIT strategies. Must accept
req and return a user-specific token (like a user id) for a known user.
req and return a domain that the cookie will be scoped for (Ex: ".mysite.com"). Otherwise, defaults to the domain inside of the request.
Persist two linked tokens on the client side, one via an http header, another via a cookie. On incoming requests, match the tokens.
Persist a token via an http header linked to the currently authenticated user. Validate against the user for incoming requests.
Requires
getUserToken to be set in options
A combination of
DOUBLE_SUBMIT and
AUTHED_TOKEN, either strategy passing will allow the request to go through.
Note that jwt-csrf only works for ajax calls, not full-page posts, since it relies on being able to set and read http headers.
Firstly, you will need to pass the token down in your initial page render. You can get the value as follows on the server-side, to insert into your initial html:
var jwtCsrf = require('jwt-csrf');
var token = jwtCsrf.getHeaderToken(req, res, { secret: mySecret });
You have two options for persisting the csrf token on the client side:
x-csrf-jwt header
x-csrf-jwt header
For example:
var csrfJwt;
jQuery.ajax({
type: 'POST',
url: '/api/some/action',
headers: {
'x-csrf-jwt': csrfJwt
},
success: function(data, textStatus, request){
csrfJwt = request.getResponseHeader('x-csrf-jwt');
}
});
var jwtCsrf = require('jwt-csrf/client');
jwtCsrf.setToken(initialToken);
jwtCsrf.patchXhr();
This will hook into each request and response and automatically persist the token on the client side for you.