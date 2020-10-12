openbase logo
jc

jwt-cracker

by Luciano Mammino
1.0.6 (see all)

Simple HS256 JWT token brute force cracker

Readme

jwt-cracker

Simple HS256 JWT token brute force cracker.

Effective only to crack JWT tokens with weak secrets. Recommendation: Use strong long secrets or RS256 tokens.

Install

With npm:

npm install --global jwt-cracker

Usage

From command line:

jwt-cracker <token> [<alphabet>] [<maxLength>]

Where:

  • token: the full HS256 JWT token string to crack
  • alphabet: the alphabet to use for the brute force (default: "abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ0123456789")
  • maxLength: the max length of the string generated during the brute force (default: 12)

Requirements

This script requires Node.js version 6.0.0 or higher

Example

Cracking the default jwt.io example:

jwt-cracker "eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJzdWIiOiIxMjM0NTY3ODkwIiwibmFtZSI6IkpvaG4gRG9lIiwiYWRtaW4iOnRydWV9.TJVA95OrM7E2cBab30RMHrHDcEfxjoYZgeFONFh7HgQ" "abcdefghijklmnopqrstuwxyz" 6

It takes about 2 hours in a Macbook Pro (2.5GHz quad-core Intel Core i7).

Contributing

Everyone is very welcome to contribute to this project. You can contribute just by submitting bugs or suggesting improvements by opening an issue on GitHub.

License

Licensed under MIT License. © Luciano Mammino.

