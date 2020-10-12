Simple HS256 JWT token brute force cracker.
Effective only to crack JWT tokens with weak secrets. Recommendation: Use strong long secrets or RS256 tokens.
With npm:
npm install --global jwt-cracker
From command line:
jwt-cracker <token> [<alphabet>] [<maxLength>]
Where:
This script requires Node.js version 6.0.0 or higher
Cracking the default jwt.io example:
jwt-cracker "eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJzdWIiOiIxMjM0NTY3ODkwIiwibmFtZSI6IkpvaG4gRG9lIiwiYWRtaW4iOnRydWV9.TJVA95OrM7E2cBab30RMHrHDcEfxjoYZgeFONFh7HgQ" "abcdefghijklmnopqrstuwxyz" 6
It takes about 2 hours in a Macbook Pro (2.5GHz quad-core Intel Core i7).
Everyone is very welcome to contribute to this project. You can contribute just by submitting bugs or suggesting improvements by opening an issue on GitHub.
Licensed under MIT License. © Luciano Mammino.