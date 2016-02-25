JWT Client

Install

bower install jwt-client

npm install jwt-client

Basic usage

var jwtHeader = '[here you need to write a way to retrieve such header value from HTTP response]' ; var jwtValue = JWT.read(jwtHeader); if (JWT.validate(jwtValue)) { JWT.keep(jwtValue); JWT.keep(jwtHeader); } else { JWT.forget(); }

var session = JWT.remember(); var userId = session.claim.userId;

request.setHeader( 'Authorization' , JWT.get());

API

Value between brackets (like [key] ) are optional and JWT.defaults will be used when missing. Most of the time, you should leave them empty.

Parse a JWT token string as a JavaScript object. It will decode the Base64 and parse the resulting string as a JSON.

Stringify a JavaScript object representing a JWT token into the actual JWT token string. The JavaScript object need at least a header and a claim properties.

Store value inside the default storage using the specified or default key. If value is a JavaScript object, JWT.write will be used to convert it to a string.

Retrieve the token from the storage and parse it.

Remove the token form the storage.

Check if value is a valid token. It can be either a JWT token string or a JavaScript object representing it. It will check both the expiration and not before dates but also the issuer and the audience if provided.

Configuration

You can override any configuration parameter to make JWT client work the way you want. Impose your style!

JWT.defaults = { key : 'JWT_TOKEN' , tokenPrefix : 'Bearer ' , storage : global.localStorage, padding : false };

To change a value, just do something lile :

JWT.defaults.padding = true ;

Examples

var token = 'eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.' + 'eyJzdWIiOjEyMzQ1Njc4OTAsIm5hbWUiOiJKb2huIERvZSIsImFkbWluIjp0cnVlfQ.' + 'eoaDVGTClRdfxUZXiPs3f8FmJDkDE_VCQFXqKxpLsts' ; var session = JWT.read(token); JWT.validate(token); JWT.validate(session); JWT.keep(token); JWT.keep(session); var session2 = JWT.remember(); var token2 = JWT.get(); var token3 = JWT.write(session2);

Test

npm install npm test

License

This software is licensed under the Apache 2 license, quoted below.

Copyright 2015 Paul Dijou (http://pauldijou.fr).

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this project except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.